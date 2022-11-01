Read full article on original website
Master of Public Health Program Association and Club
The Master of Public Health Student Association is reaching out to recruit new members. Member participation is very beneficial in gaining experience and building a resume, says Lynn W. Anidi, department chair and assistant professor of Public Health – Health Administration at EWU. The year-old organization will have a...
EWU Students Travel for Lichen Workshop in West Virginia
One of the bonuses of federal research funding is that awards typically include dollars for student training and travel. For a group of student researchers working with Jessica Allen, an EWU professor of biology whose work on lichen genomics and conservation has garnered substantial support from the National Science Foundation, this sometimes-overlooked benefit was very welcome.
EWU Trustee Michael Finley Steps Down
Eastern Washington University Board of Trustee (BOT) Michael Finley has resigned from his position on the board, effective immediately. In a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee, Finley cited personal reasons for his departure, adding, “It’s been an honor serving the university and its community.”. Finley was first appointed...
Let’s Talk about Consent
Eastern Washington University takes sexual violence very seriously, and we know that you and your student do also. It is essential to help students understand consent, support healthy relationships, and learn to be a part of a larger community that looks out for one another. Your relationship with your student is a lifelong one that can have a tremendous influence on the decisions they make in college and beyond. Talking about consent means talking to your student about sex. Talking about these topics is important for their emotional and physical wellbeing. While students may have learned about contraceptives, birth control, and other sexual health education in school, often the dialogue and discussion around consent is missing. Communication is the foundation to any healthy relationship, which includes asking for consent.
