Eastern Washington University takes sexual violence very seriously, and we know that you and your student do also. It is essential to help students understand consent, support healthy relationships, and learn to be a part of a larger community that looks out for one another. Your relationship with your student is a lifelong one that can have a tremendous influence on the decisions they make in college and beyond. Talking about consent means talking to your student about sex. Talking about these topics is important for their emotional and physical wellbeing. While students may have learned about contraceptives, birth control, and other sexual health education in school, often the dialogue and discussion around consent is missing. Communication is the foundation to any healthy relationship, which includes asking for consent.

