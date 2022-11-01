Read full article on original website
Irish Fall To Clemson In ACC Tournament
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Fighting Irish men’s soccer team suffered a 3-1 defeat at Clemson in the opening round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday at Riggs Field. The Irish created chances early, including a great look to score the opener in the seventh minute. Daniel Russo played a perfectly weighted pass to Wyatt Borso, who fired a low drive towards the far post but the Clemson keeper was up to the task and made a sliding save.
No. 9 Irish rout Truman State 92-47 in exhibition contest
Karen & Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey is confident she has an incredibly deep roster, and that assessment held true in Notre Dame’s first, though unofficial, outing this season. On Monday, the Irish hosted Truman State for their sole exhibition game heading into the 2022-23 season. Ninth-ranked...
First True Road Test Looms For Hockey
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The No. 12 University of Notre Dame hockey program heads North to the State of Hockey when they take on No. 3 Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci, Nov. 4-5. The top-15 matchup in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will be the first true road series of the season for the Irish, coming off an early home stretch that included five of their last six games.
