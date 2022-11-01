NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The No. 12 University of Notre Dame hockey program heads North to the State of Hockey when they take on No. 3 Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci, Nov. 4-5. The top-15 matchup in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will be the first true road series of the season for the Irish, coming off an early home stretch that included five of their last six games.

