Read full article on original website
Related
President Biden says America isn't experiencing 'record inflation anymore' amid 8.2% spike in prices
President Biden said that America is no longer experiencing "record inflation anymore" during an interview on NewsNation on Thursday night.
ConocoPhillips joins rivals with bumper profit, boosts investor returns
Nov 3 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips (COP.N) on Thursday extended a string of bumper earnings from oil producers enjoying higher energy prices by reporting a near two-fold rise in third-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates.
invezz.com
Exxon raises dividend despite President Biden warning against it
Exxon Mobil Corp reports highest quarterly profit in its history. CEO Darren Woods discussed the results on CNBC Squawk Box. The oil giant raised its dividend to 91 cents per share on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) is trading up this morning after the oil giant reported its Q3...
BP profits soar in 3Q as pressure increases for windfall tax
BP's earnings have more than doubled in the third quarter as the London-based energy giant benefited from high oil and natural gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
BBC
BP profit jump sparks calls for bigger windfall tax
The government is facing growing calls to raise more money from the windfall tax on energy firms after oil giant BP reported a huge rise in global profits. BP made $8.2bn (£7.1bn) between July and September, more than double its profit for the same period last year. Surging oil...
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns the US economy may slump into a recession - and says people should brace for a painful downturn
Jeff Bezos said the US economy faces a significant risk of recession. Amazon's billionaire founder advised people to prepare for a difficult downturn. Bezos flagged inflation as a critical problem to solve earlier this year. Jeff Bezos has warned the US economy may be headed for a recession and recommended...
Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation
New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
kitco.com
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
CNBC
Oil falls on U.S. output gains, Chinese demand doubts
Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell more than $1 on Monday on expectations that U.S. production could rise even as weaker economic data out of China and the country's widening COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand. Brent crude futures dropped 92 cents, or 0.96%, to $94.85 a barrel. U.S. West Texas...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
The US economy is 'dead in the water' and inflation is squeezing consumers, Steve Forbes says
The US economy is "dead in the water" despite GDP growing in the third quarter, Steve Forbes said. He noted that "hard times are coming" given inflation is still high and a global energy crisis. "In terms of the 2.6% [...] the economy is dead in the water," Forbes told...
More than $3.2 trillion has been wiped off tech giants' value this year as inflation soars and recession looms
The biggest tech stocks have shed about $3.2 trillion in value this year. The market cap of "GAMMA" stocks is down by more than $300 billion this past week. Effects of inflation and signs of a possible recession have hit companies' earnings and outlooks. The values of some of America's...
msn.com
Amazon has frozen headcount at its growing advertising business, after it posted a glum fourth-quarter outlook amid slowing sales: reports
Slide 1 of 7: Meta has thrown $36 billion at the metaverse but plans to spend many billions more on the project. Wary investors are calling for Meta to focus its effort on its profitable divisions. Insider compiled a list of tech breakthroughs that cost far less than the metaverse push. The metaverse may be the most expensive project in the history of tech.Meta, according to an Insider analysis of the firm's financial filings, has pumped $36 billion into its Reality Labs division since 2019.Reality Labs houses the social-media giant's VR and metaverse arms, and remains massively unprofitable, posting a $3.7 billion operating loss on revenue of $285 million in its most recent quarter, down by almost half compared with the previous year. The social media giant reported its second consecutive quarter of lower revenues this week, prompting some anxious investors to urge Meta to refocus on its more reliable core businesses — ads and paid messaging.However, Mark Zuckerberg is continuing to pour billions into his metaverse dream, arguing that it's the future of computing.The Meta CEO said the company would lose a "significant amount" of money over a three to five-year period at this year's shareholder meeting.While Zuckerberg may believe hemorrhaging cash is the path to the metaverse's success and profitability, Insider has put together this list of highly successful tech innovations that cost just a fraction of how much Meta has already spent. These figures have not been adjusted for inflation.
WBUR
Fed announces interest rates increase
The Federal Reserve has announced it's raising interest rates by three-quarters of a percent — just the latest increase as it tries to apply the brakes to inflation. Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News, joins us.
Most Gulf central banks raise interest rates after Fed's move
DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Most Gulf states said on Wednesday they would increase their key interest rates after the Federal Reserve raised its key policy rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for the fourth straight time.
BP profits double as oil and gas prices soar amid cost of living crisis
BP has revealed its profits have more than doubled over the past quarter as gas and oil prices continue to soar. The oil giant reported that underlying replacement cost profits jumped from £2.9bn a year to £7.1bn.Rising prices have been attributed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, making worse a severe cost-of-living crisis. Renewed calls have been made for oil and gas giants to be handed a windfall tax to try and help bridge the gap for the public.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Putin ‘hopes to freeze Europe into surrender’ - latestWhy is Russia at war with Ukraine and what does Putin want?
Saudi Aramco profits soar 39% in the third quarter to $42 billion, fueled by higher global crude prices
Saudi Aramco posted a 39% jump in third-quarter profit to $42.4 billion in its earnings Tuesday. Higher oil prices driven by the Ukraine war and OPEC+ cuts have helped lift energy majors' profits. Saudi Aramco expects oil demand to keep growing for the rest of the decade, its CEO said.
WBUR
The FED is likely to throw up another big interest hike — but what comes next?
The Federal Reserve is expected to order another big boost in interest rates as questions bubble up about how much higher borrowing costs will have to go before stubborn inflation starts to come down. As the rate continues to receive hike after hike, many are now asking what comes next...
WBUR
Pilot unions reject contract proposals, consider strikes
American Airlines pilots' union rejected an agreement for a new contract Wednesday, the latest in a series of setbacks in labor talks across major U.S. airlines. The rejection comes a day after United Airlines pilots turned down a proposal and Delta pilots voted in favor of striking. It could spell disaster for the industry and passengers if resolutions are not reached.
Factbox-Chipmakers cut spending as demand boom makes way for downturn
Nov 2 (Reuters) - The global chip industry is bracing for a downturn by reining in on investments for the year, in a stark contrast to initial 2022 predictions that pandemic-fueled demand would drive growth.
Comments / 0