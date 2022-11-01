ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Exxon raises dividend despite President Biden warning against it

Exxon Mobil Corp reports highest quarterly profit in its history. CEO Darren Woods discussed the results on CNBC Squawk Box. The oil giant raised its dividend to 91 cents per share on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) is trading up this morning after the oil giant reported its Q3...
BBC

BP profit jump sparks calls for bigger windfall tax

The government is facing growing calls to raise more money from the windfall tax on energy firms after oil giant BP reported a huge rise in global profits. BP made $8.2bn (£7.1bn) between July and September, more than double its profit for the same period last year. Surging oil...
CNN

Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation

New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
CNBC

Oil falls on U.S. output gains, Chinese demand doubts

Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell more than $1 on Monday on expectations that U.S. production could rise even as weaker economic data out of China and the country's widening COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand. Brent crude futures dropped 92 cents, or 0.96%, to $94.85 a barrel. U.S. West Texas...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
msn.com

Amazon has frozen headcount at its growing advertising business, after it posted a glum fourth-quarter outlook amid slowing sales: reports

Slide 1 of 7: Meta has thrown $36 billion at the metaverse but plans to spend many billions more on the project. Wary investors are calling for Meta to focus its effort on its profitable divisions. Insider compiled a list of tech breakthroughs that cost far less than the metaverse push. The metaverse may be the most expensive project in the history of tech.Meta, according to an Insider analysis of the firm's financial filings, has pumped $36 billion into its Reality Labs division since 2019.Reality Labs houses the social-media giant's VR and metaverse arms, and remains massively unprofitable, posting a $3.7 billion operating loss on revenue of $285 million in its most recent quarter, down by almost half compared with the previous year. The social media giant reported its second consecutive quarter of lower revenues this week, prompting some anxious investors to urge Meta to refocus on its more reliable core businesses — ads and paid messaging.However, Mark Zuckerberg is continuing to pour billions into his metaverse dream, arguing that it's the future of computing.The Meta CEO said the company would lose a "significant amount" of money over a three to five-year period at this year's shareholder meeting.While Zuckerberg may believe hemorrhaging cash is the path to the metaverse's success and profitability, Insider has put together this list of highly successful tech innovations that cost just a fraction of how much Meta has already spent. These figures have not been adjusted for inflation.
WBUR

Fed announces interest rates increase

The Federal Reserve has announced it's raising interest rates by three-quarters of a percent — just the latest increase as it tries to apply the brakes to inflation. Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News, joins us.
The Independent

BP profits double as oil and gas prices soar amid cost of living crisis

BP has revealed its profits have more than doubled over the past quarter as gas and oil prices continue to soar. The oil giant reported that underlying replacement cost profits jumped from £2.9bn a year to £7.1bn.Rising prices have been attributed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, making worse a severe cost-of-living crisis. Renewed calls have been made for oil and gas giants to be handed a windfall tax to try and help bridge the gap for the public.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Putin ‘hopes to freeze Europe into surrender’ - latestWhy is Russia at war with Ukraine and what does Putin want?
WBUR

Pilot unions reject contract proposals, consider strikes

American Airlines pilots' union rejected an agreement for a new contract Wednesday, the latest in a series of setbacks in labor talks across major U.S. airlines. The rejection comes a day after United Airlines pilots turned down a proposal and Delta pilots voted in favor of striking. It could spell disaster for the industry and passengers if resolutions are not reached.

Comments / 0

Community Policy