Daily Mail

Justice Kavanaugh says racial classifications in college admissions are 'potentially dangerous' and Justice Thomas says 'I don't know' what diversity means in tense Supreme Court argument over affirmative action

The Supreme Court's conservative supermajority heaped skepticism on affirmative action-based college admissions policies on Monday in yet another case that could see the high court overturn its own precedent. A pair of legal challenges targeting race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are part of...
WBUR

The implications of affirmative action arguments heard in the Supreme Court

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 1. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in two cases, one involving Harvard and another the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, that claim the institutions' consideration of race for applicants is discriminatory and unconstitutional. The outcome could impact roughly 19 million students who attend colleges and universities in the country each year. WBUR education reporter Max Larkin joins the conversation.
TheDailyBeast

Supreme Court Gives Icy Reception to Affirmative Action in Major College Cases

After almost five hours of oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Monday, conservative justices seemed ready to take an ax to the consideration of race in college admissions in America. The supermajority—powered by three appointees of Donald Trump—expressed icy skepticism about whether affirmative action is needed at all as they dug into cases centering on Harvard College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Students For Fair Admissions, the group that filed both lawsuits and lost in lower courts before appealing to the Supreme Court, claims the consideration of race in the admissions process amounts to unlawful racial discrimination. But banning the use of race consideration will mean enrollment by people of color will drastically lessen, according to the Washington Post, and the Supreme Court has previously held race can be a factor as long as it is not an inappropriately predominant one in determining admission. Colleges—backed by plenty of social science evidence—argue diversity is a boon to their campuses. But a court that seems to relish trumpeting in conservative grievance did not appear to be swayed.
The Independent

Samuel Alito says Roe v Wade leak made Supreme Court justices ‘targets for assassination’

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has said that the unprecedented leak of theRoe v Wade draft opinion made the majority justices “targets for assassination”.Justice Alito, who authored the draft and final version of the landmark ruling that wiped out 50 years of abortion rights for women across America, blasted the breach as he took to the stage at an event in Washington DC organised by right-wing thinktank the Heritage Foundation on Tuesday.“The leak also made those of us who were thought to be in the majority in support of overruling Roe and Casey targets for assassination because it gave...
MyArkLaMiss

Affirmative action’s use in higher ed hangs in balance at Supreme Court

The future of affirmative action in higher education hangs in the balance as the Supreme Court on Monday hears arguments over race-conscious admissions policies at two prestigious universities. Harvard and the University of North Carolina (UNC) will be defending their use of race — as one of many admissions criteria...
thepulseofnh.com

Conservative majority skeptical as Supreme Court hears defense of affirmative action

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Monday heard landmark arguments over the use of race in college admissions for nearly five hours, with its six-justice conservative majority leaving the bench apparently poised to rollback a 40-year legacy of affirmative action. Attorneys for Students for Fair Admissions, the advocacy group challenging...
Yahoo!

Justices to take aim at race-conscious college admissions in affirmative action cases

In her 2003 opinion upholding affirmative action in higher education, former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor famously predicted that in 25 years "the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary" in America. Next week, years after that milestone and with lingering gaps in minority college acceptance and...
KSLA

Inside the affirmative action debate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether colleges and universities can use race-conscious admissions programs for new students. It’s an issue that has been a debate for years. Now, it’s up to the highest court. Affirmative action is defined as “a set of procedures...
Reason.com

A Remarkable Moment at Oral Argument in the UNC Affirmative Action Case

JUSTICE KAVANAUGH: How are applicants from Middle Eastern countries classified from Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Egypt and the like?. MR. PARK: My understanding is that just like other situations where they might not fit within the particular boxes on the common application, that we rely on self-reporting and we would ask—you know, they can volunteer their particular country of origin.
The Atlantic

How America Has Changed Since the First Affirmative-Action Case

This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Question of the Week. If you were in charge of...

