Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Justice Clarence Thomas Says He Has ‘No Clue’ What Diversity Means As Supreme Court Weighs Affirmative Action
The U.S. Supreme Court heard opening arguments on Monday (Oct. 31) in major affirmative action cases which could decide the fate of diversity in public and private universities. In a strange exchange, Justice Clarence Thomas, who has admittedly benefited from affirmative action, said he has “no clue” what diversity means.
Justice Kavanaugh says racial classifications in college admissions are 'potentially dangerous' and Justice Thomas says 'I don't know' what diversity means in tense Supreme Court argument over affirmative action
The Supreme Court's conservative supermajority heaped skepticism on affirmative action-based college admissions policies on Monday in yet another case that could see the high court overturn its own precedent. A pair of legal challenges targeting race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are part of...
“Utterly devastating”: Legal experts say DOJ filing “pulverizes all of Trump’s arguments” to SCOTUS
The Justice Department on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to reject former President Donald Trump's appeal to have a special master review about 100 documents with classified markings that were seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, last month named federal Judge Raymond...
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Tells It Like It Is When It Comes To Stare Decisis And The Politicization Of The Supreme Court
Law should be stable. People depend on law; they order their lives, their conduct by it. You give people a right and then you take it away. They’ve understood their lives in a different way. It’s a doctrine of stability and a doctrine of humility. The way the law...
WBUR
The implications of affirmative action arguments heard in the Supreme Court
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 1. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in two cases, one involving Harvard and another the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, that claim the institutions' consideration of race for applicants is discriminatory and unconstitutional. The outcome could impact roughly 19 million students who attend colleges and universities in the country each year. WBUR education reporter Max Larkin joins the conversation.
Supreme Court Gives Icy Reception to Affirmative Action in Major College Cases
After almost five hours of oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Monday, conservative justices seemed ready to take an ax to the consideration of race in college admissions in America. The supermajority—powered by three appointees of Donald Trump—expressed icy skepticism about whether affirmative action is needed at all as they dug into cases centering on Harvard College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Students For Fair Admissions, the group that filed both lawsuits and lost in lower courts before appealing to the Supreme Court, claims the consideration of race in the admissions process amounts to unlawful racial discrimination. But banning the use of race consideration will mean enrollment by people of color will drastically lessen, according to the Washington Post, and the Supreme Court has previously held race can be a factor as long as it is not an inappropriately predominant one in determining admission. Colleges—backed by plenty of social science evidence—argue diversity is a boon to their campuses. But a court that seems to relish trumpeting in conservative grievance did not appear to be swayed.
Washington Examiner
Justice Jackson 'worried about' minorities if Supreme Court undoes affirmative action
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said she fears for equal protection for and the rate of minority college applicants if the conservative Supreme Court majority overturns affirmative action and ends the ability for universities to exercise race-based admissions policies. Jackson, the first black woman and newest justice on the Supreme Court,...
Samuel Alito says Roe v Wade leak made Supreme Court justices ‘targets for assassination’
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has said that the unprecedented leak of theRoe v Wade draft opinion made the majority justices “targets for assassination”.Justice Alito, who authored the draft and final version of the landmark ruling that wiped out 50 years of abortion rights for women across America, blasted the breach as he took to the stage at an event in Washington DC organised by right-wing thinktank the Heritage Foundation on Tuesday.“The leak also made those of us who were thought to be in the majority in support of overruling Roe and Casey targets for assassination because it gave...
Affirmative action’s use in higher ed hangs in balance at Supreme Court
The future of affirmative action in higher education hangs in the balance as the Supreme Court on Monday hears arguments over race-conscious admissions policies at two prestigious universities. Harvard and the University of North Carolina (UNC) will be defending their use of race — as one of many admissions criteria...
Challenge to Harvard’s use of affirmative action was designed by a conservative to reach a friendly Supreme Court
CNN — In an ordinary Boston courtroom in April 2015, lawyers and activists at the first hearing of a challenge to race-based admissions practices at Harvard knew they would see each other again, eventually at the US Supreme Court. Attending that preliminary session before US District Judge Allison Burroughs...
Conservative justices seem to like precedent this time around
On college affirmative action cases, Kavanaugh and Barrett look for ways to uphold prior rulings.
thepulseofnh.com
Conservative majority skeptical as Supreme Court hears defense of affirmative action
(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Monday heard landmark arguments over the use of race in college admissions for nearly five hours, with its six-justice conservative majority leaving the bench apparently poised to rollback a 40-year legacy of affirmative action. Attorneys for Students for Fair Admissions, the advocacy group challenging...
WLBT
JSU student, professor fear SCOTUS’ affirmative action case could put minority students in jeopardy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A U.S. Supreme Court case has the potential to change the college admission process indefinitely. Monday, court justices heard arguments on whether race should continue to be a factor in that process. Challengers in this case target Harvard and the University of North Carolina’s admission programs....
Yahoo!
Justices to take aim at race-conscious college admissions in affirmative action cases
In her 2003 opinion upholding affirmative action in higher education, former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor famously predicted that in 25 years "the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary" in America. Next week, years after that milestone and with lingering gaps in minority college acceptance and...
Trump news – live: Greene goads rally into booing Paul Pelosi as Trump rages at judge’s ruling against company
Donald Trump is on stage at a ‘Save America’ rally in Sioux City, Iowa, speaking in support of Republican candidates in that state ahead of next week’s midterm elections.“This Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” he told the crowd, promising to end Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all.Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who promised to pursue an investigation into Hunter Biden should he win reelection.Before him, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi before saying Speaker Pelosi’s husband...
KSLA
Inside the affirmative action debate
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether colleges and universities can use race-conscious admissions programs for new students. It’s an issue that has been a debate for years. Now, it’s up to the highest court. Affirmative action is defined as “a set of procedures...
A Remarkable Moment at Oral Argument in the UNC Affirmative Action Case
JUSTICE KAVANAUGH: How are applicants from Middle Eastern countries classified from Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Egypt and the like?. MR. PARK: My understanding is that just like other situations where they might not fit within the particular boxes on the common application, that we rely on self-reporting and we would ask—you know, they can volunteer their particular country of origin.
UNC-Chapel Hill Set To Defend Affirmative Action Before US Supreme Court
The US Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments today (Oct. 31) in two cases that have the potential to overturn decades of precedent that allowed the use of affirmative action in the college admission process.
Alito on SCOTUS critics: 'Questioning our integrity crosses an important line'
Justice Samuel Alito says criticism of the Supreme Court is going too far.
How America Has Changed Since the First Affirmative-Action Case
This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Question of the Week. If you were in charge of...
Comments / 0