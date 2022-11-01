Laying in an enclosed capsule that's being pumped with medical-grade oxygen might sound intense — but would you try it if it meant your skin would glow? Increased collagen production, accelerated cell regeneration, and reduced appearance of wrinkles are just some of the skin-care benefits a session in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber (a.k.a. HOC therapy) may be able to offer if you can work up the nerve. Celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber have jumped onto the trend, zipping themselves up in their very own pressurized oxygen pods (in the comfort of their own homes) for convenient access to this skin-rejuvenating treatment.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO