Washington, DC

thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Kanye West’s shocking Kyrie Irving Tweet

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West had been absent from Twitter ever since posting an antisemitic Tweet last month that drew plenty of backlash and cost him business partnerships and major endorsements – including his massive deal with Adidas. But early Thursday morning, Ye returned to Twitter and sparked a fresh new controversy by sharing a photo of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who is in the middle of his own controversy after sharing a link to an antisemitic film last month.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Fires Back At Kanye West Over Business Comment

On Thursday night, Kanye West tried to take a shot at NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. "Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter," West tweeted. "Jaimie first said he's 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq. I said "Jamie ... There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business ... Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights."
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original

Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Vibe

Lil Wayne Joins High School Classmates For Reunion Ahead Of Music Festival

Lil Wayne was spotted in New Orleans this weekend with a few familiar faces from his past, as the 40-year-old rapper joined his former peers for a McMain High School reunion celebration in his hometown. With his signature double cup in hand, Weezy F. Baby and the rest of the class of 2000 shared a few laughs and reminisced during the joyous celebration. Images shared by the blog platform The Neighborhood Talk pictured Lil Wayne smiling from ear-to-ear, surrounded by his equally excited classmates.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Debunks Claims About Lil Wayne Stealing His Rap StyleLil Wayne Adds Rick Ross And...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClutchPoints

NBA YoungBoy puts Dejounte Murray on blast over issue with rapper’s son

By and large, Dejounte Murray has proven that the Atlanta Hawks were correct in shipping off a boatload of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for his services. His latest effort, in particular, was a masterpiece that etched his name into Hawks lore after he dropped a career-high 36 points to go along with nine dimes and six swipes against the New York Knicks.
ATLANTA, GA
102.5 The Bone

5-star prospects Rob Dillingham, A.J. Johnson from Kanye West's Donda Academy transfer, leaving program in shambles

In October 2021, Kanye West launched Donda Sports Academy and it quickly became an elite high school prep basketball team that was playing in top tournaments and showcases around the country. Five-star prospects Rob Dillingham and Zion Cruz were the first high-major prospects to join the team and soon others followed. West — also known as Ye — showed up periodically throughout the season and would sit courtside watching his young squad.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

What we learned as shorthanded Warriors lose fifth straight

The Warriors don't believe in moral victories. Nor should the defending champions. However, they have been searching for positives and Friday night certainly was one in their 114-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Resting Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on the...
NBC Sports

Why Kerr feels NBA coaches now doing jobs of college coaches

Steve Kerr is noticing that coaches nowadays have to do more compared to previous years. Speaking with reporters before the Warriors' matchup with the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Thursday, Kerr explained how NBA coaches have their work cut out for them. "In the league now, we are doing...
ORLANDO, FL
ringsidenews.com

AEW Worked For Months To Lock Down Rick Ross Dynamite Cameo

Rick Ross is the most recent in a long line of hip-hop artists to make the transition into the realm of professional wrestling. Rozay arrived at the AEW Boston event on Wednesday night and joined the team for a backstage section. Ross told Tony Schiavone to address him as “The...
WASHINGTON STATE

