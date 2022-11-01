Lil Wayne was spotted in New Orleans this weekend with a few familiar faces from his past, as the 40-year-old rapper joined his former peers for a McMain High School reunion celebration in his hometown. With his signature double cup in hand, Weezy F. Baby and the rest of the class of 2000 shared a few laughs and reminisced during the joyous celebration. Images shared by the blog platform The Neighborhood Talk pictured Lil Wayne smiling from ear-to-ear, surrounded by his equally excited classmates.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Debunks Claims About Lil Wayne Stealing His Rap StyleLil Wayne Adds Rick Ross And...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO