Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving
Kanye West has laid into Shaquille O'Neal and Amar'e Stoudemire for criticizing kyrie Irving for his anti-semitic comments.
Kyrie Irving's Defiant Response After Adam Silver Urged Him To Apologize: "I'm Not The One That Made The Documentary."
Kyrie Irving has responded after Adam Silver issued a statement addressing his anti semitic controversy.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Kanye West’s shocking Kyrie Irving Tweet
Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West had been absent from Twitter ever since posting an antisemitic Tweet last month that drew plenty of backlash and cost him business partnerships and major endorsements – including his massive deal with Adidas. But early Thursday morning, Ye returned to Twitter and sparked a fresh new controversy by sharing a photo of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who is in the middle of his own controversy after sharing a link to an antisemitic film last month.
Shaquille O'Neal Fires Back At Kanye West Over Business Comment
On Thursday night, Kanye West tried to take a shot at NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. "Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter," West tweeted. "Jaimie first said he's 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq. I said "Jamie ... There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business ... Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights."
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy
Kareem was once again critical of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
The veteran, formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, pipped Andre Drummond and Otto Porter to be the player with the biggest pay cut.
Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats
The Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman, JaMychal Green, and Jordan Poole are currently 3 of the worst players in the league.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original
Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Lil Wayne Joins High School Classmates For Reunion Ahead Of Music Festival
Lil Wayne was spotted in New Orleans this weekend with a few familiar faces from his past, as the 40-year-old rapper joined his former peers for a McMain High School reunion celebration in his hometown. With his signature double cup in hand, Weezy F. Baby and the rest of the class of 2000 shared a few laughs and reminisced during the joyous celebration. Images shared by the blog platform The Neighborhood Talk pictured Lil Wayne smiling from ear-to-ear, surrounded by his equally excited classmates.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Debunks Claims About Lil Wayne Stealing His Rap StyleLil Wayne Adds Rick Ross And...
Kyle Kuzma, LaMelo Ball, And Nick Young Make Surprising Statements About Kyrie Irving Controversy
Multiple NBA players side with Kyrie Irving amid ongoing drama.
Yardbarker
LeBron James To Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season: "Miss You Bro!"
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The Purple and Gold were ready to return to the top of the league, but during their first five games, they couldn't do much to beat their rivals. After a five-game losing streak, the 17-time NBA...
NBA YoungBoy puts Dejounte Murray on blast over issue with rapper’s son
By and large, Dejounte Murray has proven that the Atlanta Hawks were correct in shipping off a boatload of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for his services. His latest effort, in particular, was a masterpiece that etched his name into Hawks lore after he dropped a career-high 36 points to go along with nine dimes and six swipes against the New York Knicks.
5-star prospects Rob Dillingham, A.J. Johnson from Kanye West's Donda Academy transfer, leaving program in shambles
In October 2021, Kanye West launched Donda Sports Academy and it quickly became an elite high school prep basketball team that was playing in top tournaments and showcases around the country. Five-star prospects Rob Dillingham and Zion Cruz were the first high-major prospects to join the team and soon others followed. West — also known as Ye — showed up periodically throughout the season and would sit courtside watching his young squad.
NBC Sports
What we learned as shorthanded Warriors lose fifth straight
The Warriors don't believe in moral victories. Nor should the defending champions. However, they have been searching for positives and Friday night certainly was one in their 114-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Resting Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on the...
Rick Ross Stuns Fans During Surprise Appearance At AEW Dynamite
Rozay made his debut alongside Swerve.
Sporting News
Joshua Primo's allegations, explained: Former Spurs psychologist provides details and timeline, draws response from waived former lottery pick
The Spurs shocked the NBA world on Oct. 28 when they announced they would waive 19-year-old guard Joshua Primo. Primo was selected 12th overall by the Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft but just four games into his sophomore season, San Antonio elected to cut ties with its lottery pick.
NBC Sports
Why Kerr feels NBA coaches now doing jobs of college coaches
Steve Kerr is noticing that coaches nowadays have to do more compared to previous years. Speaking with reporters before the Warriors' matchup with the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Thursday, Kerr explained how NBA coaches have their work cut out for them. "In the league now, we are doing...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Worked For Months To Lock Down Rick Ross Dynamite Cameo
Rick Ross is the most recent in a long line of hip-hop artists to make the transition into the realm of professional wrestling. Rozay arrived at the AEW Boston event on Wednesday night and joined the team for a backstage section. Ross told Tony Schiavone to address him as “The...
