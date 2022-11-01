Read full article on original website
Tony Hiatt
2d ago
I already voted !! I hope everyone votes Red and No as in hell no on bill114! vote No on all gun control bills!!! 114 is a unconstitutional bill!!
KATU.com
Measure 113: Oregon voters to decide whether to punish lawmakers for too many walkouts
SALEM, Ore. — A measure on the ballot this election asks Oregon voters to decide whether to bar lawmakers from re-election if they have more than 10 unexcused absences on days they are scheduled to vote. Ballot measure 113 seeks to limit lawmakers' ability to continue staging walkouts without...
WBUR
Both parties fight for Latino voting bloc in Nevada
The race to win the Latino vote is at the heart of campaigns in Nevada, with both parties seeing the influential voting bloc as key to their future success. NPR political correspondent Susan Davis reports.
WWEEK
Oregon Democrats Face Enthusiasm Gap
With less than a week to go until the Nov. 8 general election, ballots are trickling in: Fewer than 20% of voters had cast their ballots as of Oct. 31. That’s not surprising since ballots in recent election cycles have tended to come in during the final two days—a trend that will be amplified by the new law allowing ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 to be counted as well as those received by 8 pm on Election Day.
Republican holds slight advantage in Oregon governor’s race: poll
Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is leading her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek by 2 percentage points in the race to become Oregon’s next governor, according to the latest Nelson Research poll. About 43 percent of Oregon likely voters backed Drazan while roughly 41 percent supported Kotek, the poll showed. Another 5 percent supported Independent candidate…
klcc.org
Republicans expect gains in the Oregon Legislature
Democrats have spent much of the last decade running up the score on Republicans in the Oregon Legislature. This year, with plenty of money and political winds at their backs, the GOP is looking to make up lost ground. Republicans appear certain to reclaim seats in the House and Senate,...
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Ballot Measure 114 Would Make it Harder to Purchase a Firearm
A proposed law could make it more difficult for Oregonians to purchase firearms. The idea is simple. Ballot Measure 114 would require a fee for gun purchases, as well as fingerprint submissions, background checks, and a firearm safety course. It would also ban high-capacity magazines carrying 10 rounds or more. If passed, the measure would place Oregon among the states with the strictest gun laws in the nation. As a result, it’s created a heated debate between proponents of gun control and residents that are worried about their rights as gun owners.
WWEEK
Presence of Constitution and Libertarian Party Candidates in Oregon Governor’s Race Could Prove Significant
Voters filling out their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election will not be surprised to see the name of Betsy Johnson, the well-financed, unaffiliated candidate for governor whose presence in the race has created unusual dynamics. But what is nearly as unusual as Johnson’s role as an unaffiliated contender...
WBUR
5 states to vote on closing constitutional 'slavery loophole'
Slavery will be on the ballot next week in five states whose constitutions allow for the forced labor of incarcerated citizens. Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will ask voters to decide whether to close the “slavery loophole” in their state constitutions. Christina Carrega is a national criminal...
Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn't create hostile workplace
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some of Kotek’s behavior toward former Rep. Diego Hernandez was “unwelcome,” such as when she raised her voice at him as they argued over support for bills. But a motion to characterize Kotek’s behavior as “severe or pervasive” failed, with the two Republicans voting yes and both Democrats saying no. A motion needs a majority of votes to pass. Hernandez, a Democrat, told the committee in an earlier remote hearing on Oct. 19 that he was bullied by Kotek to the point that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Oregon voter turnout surpasses 20% with a week to go
Voter turnout reached 21% by the end of the day Tuesday, state elections officials reported, leaving the other 79% of voters just seven days to get their ballots postmarked or turned in to county election offices to have their votes count. So far, statewide turnout has failed to keep pace...
WWEEK
House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson’s Husband’s Media Company Has Flourished Since She Became Caucus Boss
Since state Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) became Oregon House minority leader on Nov. 30, 2021, the amount of campaign money flowing to the political strategy firm her husband owns has soared. Much of the money secured by the Iverson Media Group in the current election cycle comes from political action...
Readers respond: Support Measure 111
I was born to a single mom who lacked health insurance. OHSU provided charity care to my mom during my birth. Two years later, the Chemawa Indian Health Center in my hometown of Salem was established. I was able to get the care I needed that my family may not have been able to otherwise afford.
focushillsboro.com
If Voters Approve The Measure, Purchasing Firearms In Oregon May Become More Challenging
In the coming days, Oregon voters will be asked if they support much tighter gun control measures. If approved, a ballot initiative in that state would mandate that anybody seeking to purchase a firearm pay a fee, complete a safety course, provide their fingerprints, and pass a background check in order to acquire a permit. High-capacity magazines, or those that can store 10 rounds or more, would be outright prohibited.
Republican Mike Erickson, Oregon candidate for Congress, has loaned his campaign more than $2.4 million
Republican Mike Erickson loaned his campaign for Congress another $1.4 million in October, bringing the total that he’s poured into his bid for Oregon’s 6th District seat to more than $2.4 million. Those loans enabled Erickson, the owner of a supply chain and logistics firm, to surpass his...
arizonasuntimes.com
Oregon Prepared to Institute ‘One of the Most Extreme’ Gun Restrictions in the Country
Oregon voters are considering passing one of the most restrictive gun control measures in the country that would raise the barriers to purchase a firearm and place gun owners on a searchable database. Measure 114, often referred to as the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, is a ballot measure that...
How Oregon suddenly became a battleground
If you listen closely, in the distance you may notice the yawn of an awakening giant booming deep within Oregon’s ancient forests. From Cannon Beach, over the Cascades, with outstretched arms reaching across the continent, the rumbling is being noticed. Stirring is the typically electorally sleepy state of Oregon...
What to expect on Oregon’s election night amid tight races
Oregon has been controlled by Democrats for decades but a combination of factors has Republicans thinking they could increase their political power.
Readers respond: Don’t trust Kotek’s judgment
The Oregonian/OregonLive editorial board endorsed Tina Kotek for governor after stating that all three gubernatorial candidates were sharp, experienced and undeniably qualified. (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: A difficult call, but endorsement for governor goes to Tina Kotek,” Oct. 16) The editorial board stated that their endorsement of Kotek...
WBUR
Big donors fund anti-critical race theory, pro-charter candidates for school boards across Texas
A new anti-critical race theory PAC has backed more than two dozen local school board candidates across some of the largest school districts in Texas since the start of 2021. This year, the PAC began targeting the state Board of Education, which sets the statewide curriculum, approves textbooks and has veto power over new charter schools. Some board members have called some of the donations “unethical.”
