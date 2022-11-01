ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina: What to expect on election night

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s statewide elections are generally closely divided affairs, but Democrats have failed to win a U.S Senate race since 2008. Party officials were encouraged that the streak could be broken this year when former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley got in the race last year. The primary field […]
Op-Ed: North Carolina's Judicial Elections Matter as Much as the Fight for the Statehouse

If you want good policies that allow all North Carolinians to thrive, you first need fair elections. To get there, we need good courts. My Democratic colleagues and I know how to make North Carolina stronger. We want to invest money in clean technologies to boost our economy and stop polluting our climate. We want to better fund our schools and create opportunities for our children. We want to ensure every woman has the right to make her own healthcare decisions. We want to ensure that no person in our state goes broke under the weight of medical debt.
'Go to those trusted sources' | Elections officials, advocates share easy ways to verify information on elections in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With less than a week until Election Day, tens of thousands of voters across the country received an automated text message with misleading information about their polling location. The texts went out to voters in five states, including North Carolina, and were sent on behalf of three different advocacy groups.
Big donors fund anti-critical race theory, pro-charter candidates for school boards across Texas

A new anti-critical race theory PAC has backed more than two dozen local school board candidates across some of the largest school districts in Texas since the start of 2021. This year, the PAC began targeting the state Board of Education, which sets the statewide curriculum, approves textbooks and has veto power over new charter schools. Some board members have called some of the donations “unethical.”
5 states to vote on closing constitutional 'slavery loophole'

Slavery will be on the ballot next week in five states whose constitutions allow for the forced labor of incarcerated citizens. Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will ask voters to decide whether to close the “slavery loophole” in their state constitutions. Christina Carrega is a national criminal...
Abortion numbers soar in North Carolina as they decline in surrounding states

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The number of abortions performed in North Carolina has increased dramatically in the wake of the Supreme Court decision reversing Roe versus Wade. New data from two significant national studies, along with additional information released by Planned Parenthood, confirmed a significant shift in where abortions are taking place.
N.C. congressional candidate’s house target of shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that ended with him standing in front of his opponents house, weeks after a bullet was shot into the home. The Jackson campaign pulled the ad from WBTV late Thursday morning. The ad featured Jackson standing in...
