Read full article on original website
Related
As early voting winds down in N.C., Democrats, Black voters are lagging compared to 2018
An analysis of who has voted so far in North Carolina shows there are more Republicans and more white voters than in 2018, the previous mid-term election, when Democrats broke Republican supermajorities in the General Assembly. Four years ago, 42% of all early votes cast were by Democrats. Through Wednesday...
North Carolina: What to expect on election night
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s statewide elections are generally closely divided affairs, but Democrats have failed to win a U.S Senate race since 2008. Party officials were encouraged that the streak could be broken this year when former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley got in the race last year. The primary field […]
Here’s where David Rouzer and Charles Graham stand on some key issues in North Carolina
Voters in much of southeastern North Carolina will choose between Republican David Rouzer and Democrat Charles Graham for Congress. The newly drawn District 7 for the U.S. House includes Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, and most of Cumberland County. Rouzer has represented the district, which previously...
Op-Ed: North Carolina's Judicial Elections Matter as Much as the Fight for the Statehouse
If you want good policies that allow all North Carolinians to thrive, you first need fair elections. To get there, we need good courts. My Democratic colleagues and I know how to make North Carolina stronger. We want to invest money in clean technologies to boost our economy and stop polluting our climate. We want to better fund our schools and create opportunities for our children. We want to ensure every woman has the right to make her own healthcare decisions. We want to ensure that no person in our state goes broke under the weight of medical debt.
Intentional misinformation? North Carolina State Board of Elections warning of fake mail, texts as election looms
Now, the State Board of Elections is warning about mass mailings and text messages to voters about early voting before Nov. 8.
Poll: North Carolina voters energized for midterms, but pessimistic about state of politics
Voter enthusiasm is high in North Carolina with less than a week to go before Election Day for this year's midterms. But a recent survey from Meredith College shows spirits are low when it comes to the state of politics here in North Carolina and across the country. The poll,...
NC House race in Cabarrus County could determine legislative balance of power
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County state House race could determine who controls the balance of power in the North Carolina legislature. House District 73 pits Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams, a Harrisburg town councilmember, against Republican Brian Echevarria, a rising star in the NCGOP. At stake is a possible...
New poll shows Ted Budd leading over Cheri Beasley in North Carolina race for U.S. Senate
Those were the findings in the latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill/WGHP Poll, which shows that 50.3% of very likely voters in this year’s election say they will or have voted for Budd.
wccbcharlotte.com
Campaign 2022: One Week To Go In North Carolina U.S. Senate Race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Just one week left as candidates battle for your vote in the midterm elections. The race between Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley is being closely watched as Democrats try to keep control of the U.S. Senate. Right now, UNC Charlotte Political Science Professor Eric Heberlig gives...
WGHP poll: These issues are moving voters in North Carolina
The latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill/WGHP Poll reveals that 41% of likely voters list the economy as the No. 1 motivating factor in determining for whom they will vote.
WBUR
Both parties fight for Latino voting bloc in Nevada
The race to win the Latino vote is at the heart of campaigns in Nevada, with both parties seeing the influential voting bloc as key to their future success. NPR political correspondent Susan Davis reports.
WCNC
'Go to those trusted sources' | Elections officials, advocates share easy ways to verify information on elections in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With less than a week until Election Day, tens of thousands of voters across the country received an automated text message with misleading information about their polling location. The texts went out to voters in five states, including North Carolina, and were sent on behalf of three different advocacy groups.
Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in North Carolina for Ted Budd
Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Raleigh on Wednesday for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd, saying he thinks the United States “is in a lot of trouble.”
North Carolina’s unaffiliated voter population is growing. Who are they, and why don’t they align with a party?
The N.C. State Board of Elections reports 18% of registered voters were “unaffiliated” in 2004. In 2022, that percentage doubled with 36% of voters registering as unaffiliated.
WBUR
Big donors fund anti-critical race theory, pro-charter candidates for school boards across Texas
A new anti-critical race theory PAC has backed more than two dozen local school board candidates across some of the largest school districts in Texas since the start of 2021. This year, the PAC began targeting the state Board of Education, which sets the statewide curriculum, approves textbooks and has veto power over new charter schools. Some board members have called some of the donations “unethical.”
Gov. Cooper is considering marijuana pardons at the state level in NC. But for many that may not be enough.
Gov. Cooper is looking to emulate at the state level what President Biden did last month, pardoning marijuana possession charges federally. But those with more serious charges will continue to be denied jobs and housing.
What's at stake in the midterm elections for North Carolina and the nation
From control of the U.S. House and Senate to state and local offices, the results of the Nov. 8 election could decide the fate of everything from President Joe Biden's legislative agenda to public school funding in North Carolina. If Democrats expand their control, Biden intends to codify abortion rights,...
WBUR
5 states to vote on closing constitutional 'slavery loophole'
Slavery will be on the ballot next week in five states whose constitutions allow for the forced labor of incarcerated citizens. Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will ask voters to decide whether to close the “slavery loophole” in their state constitutions. Christina Carrega is a national criminal...
WLOS.com
Abortion numbers soar in North Carolina as they decline in surrounding states
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The number of abortions performed in North Carolina has increased dramatically in the wake of the Supreme Court decision reversing Roe versus Wade. New data from two significant national studies, along with additional information released by Planned Parenthood, confirmed a significant shift in where abortions are taking place.
WBTV
N.C. congressional candidate’s house target of shooting
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that ended with him standing in front of his opponents house, weeks after a bullet was shot into the home. The Jackson campaign pulled the ad from WBTV late Thursday morning. The ad featured Jackson standing in...
Comments / 1