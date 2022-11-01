Read full article on original website
Fugitive from Brooklyn spotted and arrested at Disney World
A fugitive from Brooklyn on the run for nearly a year was arrested last month after he was spotted at Disney World.
2nd Rikers Island corrections officer attacked 1 day after 'heinous' 'unprovoked' stabbing
A second corrections officer was randomly attacked by an inmate at Rikers Island one day after another officer was stabbed 15 times in the head on Monday.
NBC New York
NYC Man Sentenced to 22 Years to Life in Prison for Violent Assault on 60-Year-Old
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison for robbing and stabbing a 60-year-old man outside a NYCHA development in a violent assault in 2020, prosecutors announced. On Wednesday, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that Maurice Johnson, 38 and from Red Hook, was sentenced after being...
26-year-old Rikers Island detainee dies, 18th death at jail this year
A 26-year-old man who has been incarcerated at Rikers Island for three years died Monday, the 18th person to die at the jail this year, authorities said.
Tourist assaulted, robbed aboard 4 train after attacker said 'why are you looking at me?'
A 36-year-old tourist was punched in the face and then robbed by a knife-wielding attacker while on a Manhattan subway Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Cops search for man who shoved woman, 66, face first into pavement at Brooklyn subway station
Police are searching for a man who shoved a 66-year-old woman as she was entering a Brooklyn subway station elevator, causing her to fall face first into the pavement on Tuesday.
Couple steals $30K from woman, 70, who invited them into her Bronx apartment
The NYPD is searching for a man and woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from in the Bronx over the weekend, authorities said.
Façade partially collapses at Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK -- People living in four separate units of a Brooklyn apartment building were forced to evacuate Friday after part of façade suddenly crumbled.It happened around 4:15 p.m. at Tivoli Towers on Crown Street in Crown Heights.The Department of Buildings says a section of a wall broke away from 33rd floor of the building. Debris landed on the roof of another section of the building.No one was hurt, but the impact caused cracks to apartments on the 22nd floor and forced the evacuation of four units.Residents told CBS2 the building has had water issues before and repairs were being planned."This is a building that's had chronic failures for years and years, and we've known of them and we have advocated along with the tenants for better conditions in this building. It's my understanding that the building was about to undertake some work before this incident occurred," New York City Council member Crystal Hudson said.The DOB says the building is safe, but the cause of the partial collapse is under investigation.
Former corrections officer gets over 2 years in prison for smuggling contraband into Rikers
A former corrections officer was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Wednesday for accepting bribes from prisoners in exchange for smuggling contraband into Rikers Island.
fox5ny.com
Man found dead in freezer in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A man was found dead in a walk-in freezer at a Brooklyn business. The NYPD got a 911 call at about 8:45 p.m. from Beigel's Bakery in Canarsie. They found the 33-year-old's body with no signs of trauma. Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News...
Correction officer stabbed 15 times inside Rikers Island; he's in stable condition
A correction officer inside Rikers Island was hospitalized after being stabbed over a dozen times Monday.
NBC New York
NYC Inferno That Killed 3 Kids Blamed on Power Strip
Fire investigators say they now know the cause of last weekend's deadly inferno that devoured a Bronx home and claimed the lives of three children and an adult. Officials on Friday identified the source of the fire, tracing it back to a damaged power strip inside the home. Fire marshals ruled it accidental.
Rikers Island correction officer stabbed more than a dozen times by inmate: union
NEW YORK (PIX11) – A correction officer at Rikers Island was stabbed more than a dozen times by an inmate Monday, according to the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association. The officer was assaulted at the Anna M. Kross Center around 4:45 pm., a New York City Department of Correction spokesperson said. “Earlier today, while working in […]
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
Cops searching for 5 who tried to rob deli at gunpoint, fled before anyone could comply
Police are searching for five men or boys who tried to rob a Bronx deli at gunpoint on Monday. One member of the group brandished a gun and demanded property around 6:30 p.m. at Aden Deli & Grocery.
Sources: Tenant stabbed to death by super in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death Monday in the Bronx. Sources told CBS2 the man was a tenant, believed to be killed by the building super. The stabbing happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a building on East 136th Street near Willis Avenue in Mott Haven. Police said a 53-year-old man was taken into custody and treated for cuts on his arms.The investigation continues into what led up to the deadly incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
CONFIRMED DEAD: Body of NYPD gone missing while vacationing in Guyana found
Officials in Guyana confirmed on Wednesday that an NYPD officer vacationing in the South American nation drowned in the waters in a jungle and mountain region near the border with Brazil on Sunday.
NYPD: Police fired shots in East New York; one person injured
The area around New Lots and Sneider avenues were closed as a result of the incident, and police say no suspects from the incident are at large at this time.
VIDEO: Man shot in abdomen during dispute at Brooklyn fried chicken joint; gunman at large
Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in the torso during an argument at a friend chicken joint in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said.
Woman, 70, found dead in her Queens home, likely beaten by husband suffering from dementia
A Queens woman was found dead inside her home — likely beaten to death by her dementia-stricken husband, police said Thursday. Gisele Dangervil’s 77-year-old husband has no recollection of what happened. He was taken into custody but not immediately charged with his wife’s death, which has been deemed a homicide. Dangervil, 70, also had dementia, a source close to the family told the Daily ...
