Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
Hellebuyck gets 2nd shutout as Jets beat Blackhawks 4-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season and 30th of his career as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Saturday. Josh Morrissey and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a goal and an assist, and Nate Schmidt and Adam Lowry also scored to help Winnipeg improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games. “Our details have been right,” Hellebuyck said. “We’re getting everyone’s A game right now. We’ve got a lot of character in this room and it’s starting to show. We care about winning and we’re showing it.” All of the Jets’ scoring came on special teams, with three on the power play and Lowry getting his second short-handed tally of the season.
Husso, Kubalik help Red Wings shut out Islanders
DETROIT -- Ville Husso made 24 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings ended the New York Islanders' winning streak at five games with a 3-0 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. Husso's shutout was his second this season and fifth in the NHL. "The guys did a great job...
Benn gets hat trick in Stars victory against Oilers
EDMONTON -- Jamie Benn scored a hat trick for the Dallas Stars in a 6-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists, Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves for the Stars (8-3-1), who won their third straight.
'Going down memory lane, that's something very special'
The former Detroit Red Wings forwards were waiting to speak to the media for a special 25th Anniversary Celebration press conference on Thursday night when their former head coach Scotty Bowman started praising the iconic Grind Line. "Role players were so important on all of the good teams I had,"...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. DEVILS
FLAMES (5-4-0) vs. DEVILS (8-3-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: HNIC, Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Bratt, Nico...
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Ducks
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Ducks this season: Nov. 3 (home), Mar. 8 (home), Mar. 19 (away), Apr. 11 (away). The Canucks are 51-49-9-7 all-time against the Ducks, including a 27-27-2-3 record at home against Anaheim. Vancouver is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games...
Red Wings honor 1996-97 championship team in pregame ceremony
Detroit re-raises banner, celebrates 25th anniversary of Stanley Cup title. Before taking on the Capitals, the Red Wings hold a special pregame ceremony and banner raise for the 1996-97 Stanley Cup Champions. 01:37 •. The building has changed and so have many of the hairlines and waistlines. None of that...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sharks 3 (SO)
Thanks to some great goaltending and clutch goals, the Florida Panthers secured a 4-3 shootout win over the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday. With the win, Florida improved to 6-4-1. "It was a fun game," said Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who made 36 saves. "I thought the...
5 Things: Flyers @ Senators
Concluding a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-2) are in Canada's capital city on Saturday evening to take on D.J. Smith's (4-6-0). Game time at the Canadian Tire Centre is 7:00 p.m. EDT. GAME NOTES. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
Lyubushkin returns to practice, will join team for road trip
Ilya Lyubushkin practiced with the Sabres on Thursday and will join the team for their back-to-back road trip to Carolina and Tampa Bay. The team will evaluate how he responds to practice before determining his playing status for the game against the Hurricanes on Friday. "It sounds like, from the...
VGK@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens will look to get back to their winning ways on Saturday when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre. 1. The Canadiens are back in Montreal following a nine-day, four-game road trip. The road swing wrapped up in Winnipeg with a 3-2 overtime loss on Thursday. The Canadiens led twice in the matchup, courtesy of goals from Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach before falling 1:45 into the extra frame. Suzuki is riding a three-game point streak with three goals and three assists over that span. With the OT point, the Habs returned home with five out of a possible eight in their bags.
Bruins Sign Mitchell Miller to Entry-Level Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 4, that the team has signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract. "When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," said Miller. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."
VGK Announce Updated National Television Broadcast Schedule
VEGAS (November 4, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 4, an updated schedule of national television broadcasts for the team during the 2022-23 regular season. The Golden Knights have been featured in two national broadcasts already this season, October 11 in Los Angeles and October 25 in San Jose, which both aired exclusively on ESPN and resulted in wins for the club.
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (5-4-2) at Wild (5-4-1) | 5 p.m.
Seattle (3.45) is 10th in the NHL for goals per game average with 19 different Kraken scoring in the first 10 games. Next up on road trip is Wild, ranked 11th in goals per game. November 3, 2022. Time: 5 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR.
Rantanen enjoys memorable performance for Avalanche at Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Mikko Rantanen is known as a cool customer among his Colorado Avalanche teammates, the type of poker-faced competitor who never lets the outside world see his emotions. Until Friday, that is. You can understand why. Imagine playing an NHL regular-season game in your home country for the...
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Avalanche (NHL Global Series game 2)
Columbus finishes its stay in Finland with a Saturday rematch against Colorado. Columbus took a step in the right direction as Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist in his hometown and the team scored its first power-play goal of the season Friday night, but it wasn't enough as Colorado scored thrice in the third period to take a 6-3 win over Columbus. There's little time to wallow, though, as the Blue Jackets and Avs are right back at it to conclude the NHL Global Series games today in Tampere, Finland.
Tavares' heroics could mark turning point for Maple Leafs
TORONTO -- If the Toronto Maple Leafs can build off something, it's the second goal of the hat trick center John Tavares scored in a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. Center Auston Matthews said it was "just special." Forward Zach Aston-Reese called it "a...
2022 NHL Global Series - Finland - Tracker
Latest content from the Avalanche's trip to Finland for their 2022 Global Series against Columbus. The Colorado Avalanche arrived in Helsinki, Finland on Oct. 31 and stayed in the city until Nov. 3, where the team then took a train to Tampere, the host city for their Global Series pair of games against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 4 and 5.
Rantanen Hat Trick Powers Avs Past Blue Jackets in Global Series
Hatut pois. Mikä voitto. (Hat's off. What a win.) The Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday night at Nokia Arena in the first game of the 2022 NHL Global Series in Tampere, Finland. The Avalanche are now 5-4-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nousiainen,...
