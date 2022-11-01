Drake, 50 Cent, J. Cole & More Don't Want Rap Lyrics Used As Evidence

Cher has sparked romance rumors after she was spotted holding hands with Amber Rose's ex-boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards. According to Page Six, the legendary 76-year-old singer was photographed with the 36-year-old music executive as they arrived at Craig's in West Hollywood on Wednesday, November 2nd. AE and Cher matched in all-black ensembles which you can see in the photos shared by Page Six.

2 DAYS AGO