ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Strike at health-care call centers mars opening day of ACA enrollment

By Cindy Krischer Goodman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

Floridians became eligible to enroll in Affordable Care Act health insurance coverage starting Tuesday, just as workers at some of the largest call centers went on strike.

The target of the one-day protest was Maximus, a federal contractor that operates 10 call centers handling enrollment for Medicare and the ACA’s federal marketplace. Two are in Florida: in Tampa and Lynn Haven.

Florida leads the nation for Affordable Care Act enrollment. A record 2.7 million Floridians signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act for 2022, a 600,000 increase from the previous year.

“The majority of calls I handle are from Florida,” said Audrianna Lewis, a customer service representative in Mississippi who went on strike Tuesday. “People call needing help enrolling in their plans, comparing plans, seeing if their doctors are in network, or getting approved for ACA subsidies.”

Workers are asking for a minimum wage of $25 per hour and at least 30 minutes per shift of non-call time during which they can compose themselves and prepare for the next caller, according to a prepared statement. Right now, they get $15 an hour, a federal requirement for government contractors.

They are also demanding clear policies to protect them from abusive calls, including the ability to disconnect or escalate calls immediately without fear of punishment.

Some of the workers, including Lewis, say they have reported harassment from callers — and gotten the brush-off from management.

“We want to help people. We didn’t want to go on strike,” Lewis said. “We have been pushed to our limit with high call volume, no support to take breaks between calls, and when we have abusive callers, we don’t feel supported.

“This is our way of raising our voices to be heard,” added Lewis, who also helps enroll Florida seniors in Medicare Advantage plans . She says she takes 30 to 40 calls during her 8-hour shift each day.

The one-day strike took place mostly at call centers in Bogalusa, La.; Hattiesburg, Miss.; London, Ky.; and Chester, Va. It culminated in a planned virtual strike on Zoom led by the Communications Workers of America (CWA), with support from the NAACP and a show of solidarity from Apple employees, who have recently formed unions.

How many people protested is hard to say, with a spokesperson for the workers asserting that more than 600 participated, and a company representative saying the number was 177.

Maximus spokeswoman Eileen Cassidy Rivera said enrollment carried on as usual on Tuesday despite the strike.

“Our teams have plans in place to ensure there is no disruption to assist those seeking help,” Rivera said.

Maximus has 10,000 to 15,000 workers at its call centers handling Medicare and ACA enrollment depending on the time of year.

“Over the past several years, Maximus has improved pay and compensation, reduced employees’ out-of-pocket health care expenses, and improved work processes and safety,” Rivera said. “We continue to look for ways to assure that Maximus is an employer of choice.”

She also said if a caller is “persistently inappropriate or obscene, or uses derogatory or disrespectful language,” an employee can hang up and is not required to ask their supervisor for permission to do so.

Maximus is a global company that has contracts with various government agencies. It has not been negotiating with the employees who are striking.

Meanwhile, the Communication Workers of America has complained to the National Labor Relations Board that Maximus has attempted to clamp down on union organizing activity.

In a written statement, a company representative said: “Maximus welcomes the opportunity to work directly with our employees and discuss and hopefully resolve their concerns.”

South Florida Sun Sentinel reporter Cindy Goodman can be reached at cgoodman@sunsentinel.com .

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida

With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Stark contrast between DeSantis and Crist in so many ways | Editorial

The most important race for governor in Florida history will be decided on Tuesday when voters choose between Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist. Rarely in the history of Florida politics have two candidates disagreed on so much. Here are a dozen examples: Abortion: DeSantis signed a 15-week ban on abortion with no exceptions for victims of rape, incest or human trafficking. ...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

Lettuce Recall In Florida For Salmonella

ORLANDO, Florida – The Food and Drug Administration announced that Kalera Public Limited Company is voluntarily recalling 633 cases of Krunch, Butter, and Romaine whole head variety lettuce with lot codes 001293 and 001294 on the label and sold under the Kalera brand because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
FLORIDA STATE
lawfareblog.com

A Lurking Threat: State Emergency Powers in Elections

When American Airlines Flight 11 struck the World Trade Center’s North Tower on September 11, 2001, windows shattered at neighboring 1 World Financial Center, where voters stood in poll lines. It was New York City’s mayoral primary day. Shortly before noon, New York Gov. George E. Pataki issued an executive order, halting the election. In the days after 9/11—and in the face of unimaginable trauma—the election’s postponement was not top of mind. But Pataki’s actions did not go unnoticed. On September 12, 2001, at least one publication asked: “Can judges and governors simply call off elections?”
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Moving scams targeting new Florida residence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As people continue to move to Florida, they are being warned about moving scams. The state of Florida recently recovered 27 million dollars in fines and restitution against 19 moving companies. Attorney General Ashley Moody says fraudulent moving firms are targeting people moving to Florida, which...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Best places to retire in the US updated as inflation woes persist: Which place is No. 1?

Americans searching for a place to spend their golden years have a new top priority this year: being able to make their mortgage or rent payment. U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire on Tuesday, unveiling Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as the top spot to retire as part of a shift in rankings due to retirees' concerns over housing affordability.
LANCASTER, PA
The Daily South

Customers Happily Wait In Line Just To Chat With This Beloved Cashier At Florida Publix

Shoppers at the Publix in Britton Plaza in Tampa, Florida don’t mind waiting in line—as long as Ms. Gloria is working the cash register. Gloria Withlock Blue has been a Publix cashier for 12 years. In that time, she’s developed quite a following. In fact, people choose to wait in line just to chat with her while she scans their groceries.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

Florida voters facing confusion over who is allowed to vote

MIAMI - The November elections are just days away and in Florida, voters are facing some confusion over who is allowed to vote.The state arrested nearly two dozen former felons this summer, charging them with voter fraud. Cristian Benavides spoke with one of the accused, who appeared in court this morning.Ronald Miller faced a Florida judge asking her to dismiss all charges. The Florida resident was arrested in August, accused of voter fraud. "I opened up the door and assault rifles were looking down my head - come out - come out for what?" he said. "What did they tell you...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

45K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy