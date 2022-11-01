Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
MLive.com
Andrew Copp’s first goal as a Red Wing leads Detroit past Capitals
DETROIT – Andrew Copp scored his first goal as a Detroit Red Wings at an ideal moment, snapping a tie with 3:50 remaining in regulation to lift his team to a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena. Ville Husso made 33 saves as the Red...
NHL
Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Fly North to Face Canucks in Vancouver
The Ducks fly north of the border for the first time this season, taking on the Vancouver Canucks tonight at Rogers Arena. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim will shoot for its third straight win after collecting back-to-back victories over...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Need More From Their Leaders Starting in Finland
The Columbus Blue Jackets are off to one of their worst starts in franchise history. At just 3-7-0 in their first 10 games, they already find themselves in last place in the Eastern Conference and tied for last place in the NHL with just six points. The Blue Jackets are...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Canucks Attack, Fall 8-5 in Vancouver
Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first career hat trick and Elias Pettersson posted five points, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 8-5 victory over the Ducks tonight at Rogers Arena. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. The loss denied Anaheim its first three-game winning streak of the young season...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Predators
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Predators this season: Nov. 5 (home), Feb. 21 (away), Mar. 6 (home). The Canucks are 45-28-2-5 all-time against the Predators, including a 23-13-1-2 record at home. Vancouver is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games vs Nashville (3-2-0 in their...
Yardbarker
Watch: Kevin Bieksa speaks to Canucks players, meets Ryp, and wears a mic at AM skate
It’s Kevin Bieksa Day in Vancouver, and the Canucks’ old No. 3 has wasted little time in bringing all his trademark swagger and personality back at Rogers Arena. The Canucks will honour Bieksa for all his contributions to the franchise before Thursday’s game against his other former team, the Anaheim Ducks.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Devils
The Oilers look to pick up their sixth straight win on Thursday when they take on the Devils at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers aim for a sixth straight victory when they take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 p.m. at Rogers Place on Thursday night. You can watch...
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways: Panthers Loss vs the Coyotes – 11/01/22
The Florida Panthers’ road woes continued last night vs the Arizona Coyotes as they fell to the Desert Dogs, 3-1. Panthers Road Struggles Continue in the Desert vs the Coyotes. The Panthers have now lost four straight on the road after opening the season with two straight road wins.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Pieces to Acquire Canucks’ Horvat
In a recent article for the Toronto Sun , Nick Kypreos wrote that hockey fans should “keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings” if the Vancouver Canucks shop Bo Horvat at this year’s trade deadline (from ‘Leafs are more than halfway through the John Tavares contract. Was it worth it?’, Toronto Star, 10/27/22). Kypreos noted that the undetermined future of Dylan Larkin in Detroit is the reason behind it, as the Red Wings captain is seeking a deal similar to Mathew Barzal’s eight-year, $73.2 million contract. It’s certainly an intriguing prospect to think about it, but even if they can ink Larkin to an extension before the deadline, I believe that the Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman should make a push for Horvat as well.
WGMD Radio
Sharks’ Timo Meier shows off concentration to score impressive goal vs Ducks
San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier scored an impressive goal during the team’s 6-5 shootout loss against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Meier’s goal came in the second period on a power play. He received the puck at center ice, and as he was driving toward the net, he was tripped up by a couple of Ducks defenders. Meier fell down, got back up and somehow still had control of the puck to put his shot on goal and past goaltender Anthony Stolarz.
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Flames Preview
Nashville Looks to Break Three-Game Road Losing Streak in Calgary. The Nashville Predators continue their swing through the Great White North with a visit to the Calgary Flames on Thursday. The puck drops at Scotiabank Saddledome at 8 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on Bally Sports South....
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday
PREGAME EVENT - PURPLE CARPET. The evening kicks off with the team's annual Purple Carpet event starting at 5:30 p.m. in the United Center Atrium. The Purple Carpet will honor fans who are currently battling cancer, in remission or walking in memory of a loved one who was lost to the disease, and the Blackhawks invite fans attending Thursday's game to come early to cheer on the honorees.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Islanders
BLUES With the calendar flipped to November, the Blues are hoping to put their recent struggles behind them and turn the tide on the early days of their season. Their 5-1 loss vs. the Los Angeles Kings at Enterprise Center on Monday was a difficult one, leading to GM Doug Armstrong speaking to the team and then the media on Tuesday at Centene Community Ice Center.
NHL
Devils Hold Practice in Calgary | NOTEBOOK
With one game left on their road trip, the Devils aim for the Western Canada sweep. Just one game remains on the Devils Western Canada road trip with a game versus the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. After the wild victory in Edmonton on Thursday, the club was back to...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Bruins, Rangers face off in marquee matchup
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 13 games Thursday. It's the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, TVAS, SN NOW). This is big. The Rangers (6-3-2) have won three in a row, including 1-0 in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, when they dominated every facet of the game except the scoreboard until forward Chris Kreider scored on a breakaway at 4:07. They're getting some traction now after an 0-2-2 stretch. The Bruins (9-1-0) have shocked me with how well they've played. They've won six straight games, most recently a 6-5 come-from-behind overtime victory at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. This is a big test for the Rangers, but also for the Bruins. It's two Original Six teams. It's Madison Square Garden. It's a national broadcast on ESPN+. And, just for good measure, the Bruins are No. 1 and the Rangers No. 5 in NHL.com's Super 16 power rankings this week. This is must-watch hockey. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer.
NHL
PREDS DOWN FLAMES
The Flames lost their third straight game, falling 4-1 to the visiting Predators at the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday night. Blake Coleman scored in the third period but the Flames were only able to beat Nashville's Kevin Lankinen once on the night despiting putting 30 shots on net. Jacob Markstrom got...
NHL
Karlsson, Megna join daughters' ballet class
Sharks defensemen become multi-sport athletes for day. Erik Karlsson and Jaycob Megna are taking their skills to the barre. The two San Jose Sharks defensemen joined their daughters in the ballet studio to practice their pirouettes, though they were outperformed by the smaller, cuter versions of themselves. Megna's daughter even...
NHL
Morning Musings: Laine's big game not quite enough for Blue Jackets
In a celebration of hockey in Finland, Columbus came back but couldn't get over the hump. The Blue Jackets and Avalanche put on a show Friday night in Tampere, Finland, but in the end Colorado got the goals it needed down the stretch to take a 6-3 victory as part of the NHL Global Series in Tampere, Finland. Columbus rallied back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the score on tallies from Jakub Voracek, hometown kid Patrik Laine and Sean Kuraly, but Colorado broke the deadlock with a power-play goal and fellow Finn Mikko Rantanen posted a hat trick in his home country.
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Final Game of Homestand to Stars
Välimäki records first goal as a Coyote, Arizona plays next in Washington D.C. on Saturday. Juuso Välimäki and Lawson Crouse both scored, but the Arizona Coyotes were unable to overcome an early deficit and ultimately fell 7-2 to the Dallas Stars at Mullett Arena on Thursday. The club now hits the road to play the Capitals in Washington D.C. on Saturday.
