Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 13 games Thursday. It's the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, TVAS, SN NOW). This is big. The Rangers (6-3-2) have won three in a row, including 1-0 in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, when they dominated every facet of the game except the scoreboard until forward Chris Kreider scored on a breakaway at 4:07. They're getting some traction now after an 0-2-2 stretch. The Bruins (9-1-0) have shocked me with how well they've played. They've won six straight games, most recently a 6-5 come-from-behind overtime victory at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. This is a big test for the Rangers, but also for the Bruins. It's two Original Six teams. It's Madison Square Garden. It's a national broadcast on ESPN+. And, just for good measure, the Bruins are No. 1 and the Rangers No. 5 in NHL.com's Super 16 power rankings this week. This is must-watch hockey. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer.

