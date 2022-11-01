Read full article on original website
Dayna Shields, 38
Dayna was born to Mrs. Shirley Threatt and Mr. Mack Shields, Jr. on March 3, 1984 in New Haven, Connecticut. She was a beloved resident of West Haven, Stratford, and most recently New Haven where she purchased a home with her husband whom she married on June 11, 2022. Dayna...
Robert J. Lombardi Sr.
Robert J. Lombardi Sr., age 90, entered into peaceful rest on November 1, 2022, in the comfort of his home with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of sixty-two years to the late Genevieve Malerba Lombardi. Robert was born in Derby on October 2, 1932,...
Cheer Champs Fundraise For The Finals
New Haven Steelers Cheer and Dance Team Co-Captain Timilia Thomas wants to put New Haven on the map as a mecca of cheer. With her squad recently taking home a state championship, that goal could soon be a reality. “We’re going to make history,” said Timilia, a freshman at Hillhouse,...
Cox’s Lawyers Slam City For “Justice Delayed”
Randy Cox’s family and legal team stepped up the pressure on the Elicker Administration to “act now” and do their part to help the paralyzed 36-year-old New Havener — a month after his attorneys filed a $100 million civil lawsuit against the city, and as the highest payout the city’s insurance companies could cover appears to be $30 million.
Death Blvd. Safety Fixes Delayed
As another pedestrian death reminded New Haven of the perils of walking on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, plans to make that state-owned roadway safer have been pushed back yet again. That’s the latest with the perilous intersections of Rt. 1 (Orange Avenue and Columbus Avenue), Rt. 10 (Ella T. Grasso...
Pearl St. Sidewalk Starts Taking Shape
Construction has finally begun on a new sidewalk along a perilous stretch of Pearl Street that connects Yale’s business school with one of East Rock’s main corridors. A construction crew has been busy at work this week building out that new sidewalk on the north side of Pearl Street between Orange Street and the Yale School of Management.
Letter: Vote 'No' On Derby Road Bond
DERBY — To the editor,. On November 8, 2022, residents of Derby will be asked to vote on a 3 million dollar road bond package. This is question number two on the ballot. I am urging each Derby citizen to vote NO for a number of reasons. There is...
Race Finds A Place In The Classroom
Should former presidents like Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson have their faces on America’s paper currency?. Sayvion Saley asked himself that question for the first time in English class as he and his Career High School classmates grappled with this country’s long, painful, sordid and complicated history of racism — with the help of a “present” book that seeks to set the record straight.
Letter: Not Enough Info About Derby Road Bond
DERBY — In the last five years of the current administration, a road paving program has not existed even though there are many roads that need attention.This administration has dropped the ball on essential city services and now wants us to pay the price. On Tuesday we will have...
2nd Pedestrian Injured After Fatal Highway Crash
A second pedestrian was injured and hospitalized after the same five-car highway crash that killed off-duty city firefighter Thomas Mieles. The state police published that news Friday morning in a newly updated accident report. The updated accident report states that a 22-year-old New Havener named Bianca Devlin was also taken...
Guv Candidate Boosts Transit, Single-Payer
Get ready to ride the rails from Sprague to New Haven in half an hour — aboard the Michelle Bicking Express. That high-speed 66-mile train ride would become a real-life option if Bicking can convince enough people to write in her name on the Nov. 8 ballot and then if she can convince legislators to back her plans.
Who’s On The Ballot Tuesday — & Why
New Haven’s 54,000 registered voters have 11 decisions to make on Election Day — with 30+ choices to wade through. Got 15 hours or so? We can help. Candidates are vying for 10 offices ranging from U.S. Congress to governor, from secretary of the state and attorney general to state senator and representative.
Derby To Vote Nov. 8 On $3 Million Road Bond
DERBY – In addition to voting on state and federal races, voters in Derby will be asked on Tuesday whether to approve borrowing $3 million to mill and pave roads. It will appear on the ballot as question number 2 in a box on the upper right front of the paper.
Letter: Now Is Not The Time For Derby To Borrow Money
On Election Day, Derby Voters will be asked to vote on spending 3 million dollars of their hard-earned taxpayer money to replace roads in a process that was rushed through without any professional road analysis done, nor a list of roads approved by our City Boards, with gas still sky high and not the best economic climate to do a project such as this in.
Latino & Iberian Film Fest Returns In-Person
Films and filmmakers from Mexico, Venezuela, Spain, Puerto Rico, and Cuba, among other places, are coming to New Haven next week as the Latino and Iberian Film Festival at Yale — known to all as LIFFY — returns for its 13th year of free and open-to-the-public films and events, in person with an online component after being virtual only for the past two years. No one could be happier about that than its founder and executive director Margherita Tortora, senior lecturer in Spanish and Portuguese at Yale, who is looking forward to the return of in-person events, but has also kept the online opportunities available due to audience demand.
Fuse Theatre Of CT Gets Ready For A “New World”
At a recent rehearsal at Picasso Parties in West Haven, the company of Fuse Theatre of CT was going through “The River Won’t Flow,” one of the songs from composer Jason Robert Brown’s musical theater piece Songs for a New World, which Fuse is preparing for a run at Bregamos Community Theater from Nov. 18 through Nov. 20. “The River Won’t Flow” centers on Brian Meltzer and Ty Scurry, who play panhandlers jostling for control of a street corner while trading sentiments about how their luck has run out. It’s a fun song about a serious subject, and the company wanted to make sure they got the balance of humor and heartache right.
Compost Headlines: Democracy Not Dead Yet
(Opinion) As fascism marches its way across the U.S., we can at least celebrate the fact that democracy is still kicking in our Elm and Nutmeg bubble. This coming Tuesday we have candidates from six different parties — and petitioning and write-in candidates — to choose from (plus a ballot referendum to make our state voting laws almost as democratic as Georgia’s). As I found out in sit-down radio chats with dozens of those candidates, we have true choices at the ballot: thoughtful, public-spirited people from across the ideological spectrum who in a civil way advance arguments about public finance, criminal justice, election rules, abortion.
