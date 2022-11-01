Anomali Cyber Watch: Active Probing Revealed ShadowPad C2s, Fodcha Hides Behind Obscure TLDs, Awaiting OpenSSL 3.0 Patch, and More

Read full article on original website
Related
SandStrike Spyware Infecting Android Devices through VPN Apps
Did you know 38% of VPN apps on Google Play Store are plagued with malware? Nonetheless, the IT security researchers at Kaspersky have discovered that threat actors are increasingly relying on SandStrike spyware that is specifically impacting Android devices. The spyware is delivered through a malicious VPN app, and the...
4 Major Benefits of Next Gen SIEM
Security analysts are up against more cyberattacks than ever, increased attack surfaces, and more protective tools on the cloud and premises than ever before. All of that is accompanied by cybersecurity experts that are leaving the field. Stress, poor company culture, and long hours have prompted top talent to seek alternative employment.
How to Narrow the Talent Gap in Cybersecurity
Cybercrime seems to be in the headlines every day, as ransomware demands escalate and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and other assaults paralyze and damage enterprises of all types and sizes. In 2021, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received 847,376 reports of cyberattacks, up 7% from 2020, with a growing focus on critical infrastructure and the supply chain. The costs of cybercrime are astronomical, approaching $7 billion, according to FBI statistics.
Windows Processes, Nefarious Anomalies, and You: Threads
In part 1 of this blog mini-series, we looked at memory regions and analyzed them to find some potential malicious behavior. In part 2, we will do the same thing with enumerating threads. Nobody explains it better than Microsoft—here is their explanation of what a thread is:. “A thread...
Implementing monocular visual-tactile sensors for robust manipulation
Tactile perception is essential information for humans perceiving the world physically. And tactile sensing plays an important role in improving the performance of planning and control for a robotic manipulator, so as to achieve complex robotic manipulations. Although there have been various approaches to achieving a tactile sensor, the visual-tactile...
Black Basta Ransomware Attacks Linked to FIN7 Threat Actor
The individuals behind the Black Basta ransomware have been linked to hacking operations conducted by the FIN7 threat actors. According to a new advisory by SentinelLabs, Black Basta actors have used a custom defense impairment tool (found exclusively in incidents by this specific threat actor) in several instances. “Our investigation...
The 6 Biggest Financial Sector Cybersecurity Threats in 2022
The financial sector cybersecurity is always a concern because this industry branch is among the top targets for cyberattacks. And this is no accident. Intruding into the IT systems of banks or other financial institutions aims for illegal enrichment, espionage, geopolitical challenges, and terrorism. Lone actors and criminal groups initiate attacks to steal money from individual bank accounts. At the same time, rival states and ideological opponents can aim to gain classified data, cause disruptions in financial systems and provoke panic among citizens.
AWE 2022: SyncReality turns your room into a cross-realities playground
One of the most interesting products I have tried at AWE has been SyncReality, a solution to turn every physical space into a mixed reality experience. This is something I thought about also doing myself, so I have been very happy to see that someone was carrying on that vision for real. Let me explain everything…
The Stripe founders' memo explaining its layoff plan to employees is a remarkably candid look at why so much of tech is in freefall
The payment software company Stripe is laying off 14% of its workforce. Its memo to employees highlights the challenges tech companies are facing.
Instagram Adds Support for Buying and Selling Polygon NFTs Within the App
Instagram will soon host a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) starting with support for Polygon, the company announced. Instagram intends to incorporate an entire end-to-end toolkit that can be utilised for showcasing and selling NFTs, both on and off the platform, starting with the Polygon blockchain. The features are live with a small group of creators in the US and will be expanded to other countries soon. Support is also live for Solana’s Phantom wallet, Meta said, adding that information for collections from OpenSea can now be viewed on the platform.
Holoride In-Car VR Entertainment Launches In Germany
Welcome to the Motorverse. Yesterday, holoride announced the launch of its in-vehicle VR entertainment system in Germany. Those with select Audi vehicles can purchase the company’s Pioneers’ Pack, which includes everything you need to transform your car into an “always-in-motion virtual space” where you can play games, browse the web, and more.
OPERA1ER hackers targeted financial organizations in Africa
A threat group named OPERA1ER has been linked to a series of more than 30 successful cyber-attacks aimed at banks, financial services, and telecom companies across Africa, Asia, and Latin America between 2018 and 2022. According to the analysts at Singapore-based cybersecurity company Group-IB, the attacks have led to thefts...
'No choice' but cholera water for Lebanon's poor
Marwa Khaled's teenage son was hospitalised with cholera after drinking polluted water in Lebanon's impoverished north -- yet she still buys the same contaminated water, the only kind she can afford. "People know (the water is contaminated), but they don't have any other choice," said 35-year-old Khaled, standing near her son, who is bedridden at a cholera field hospital.
New Deus Ex Game in Very Early Development at Eidos-Montréal: Report
A new Deus Ex game is reportedly in “very very early” stages of development. As per Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, studio Eidos-Montréal is currently working on a new Deus Ex title, alongside a distinct IP. The news comes in the wake of Embracer Group shutting down Onoma — formerly Square Enix Montréal — which it purchased as part of a $300 million (about Rs. 2,482 crore), earlier this year. The shake-up occurred merely three weeks after the Hitman GO developer was rebranded to “Onoma.”
Quality Electronics and Manufacturing Room Cleanliness
Today, everyone depends on electronics like laptops, phones, smartwatches, cars, and much more. Without strong manufacturing cleanliness routines, these products couldn’t be made to deliver the quality and performance required. Below are some of the top reasons why manufacturing clean rooms and cleanliness routines are critical for crafting top-notch electronics.
Foxconn Continues Closed Loop Production as China Imposes Lockdown on 600,000 People Around iPhone Plant
Chinese authorities imposed lockdowns on 600,000 people in the area surrounding the world’s largest iPhone factory on Wednesday after workers fled to avoid a coronavirus outbreak and the resulting restrictions. All people except Covid-prevention volunteers and essential workers “must not leave their residences except to receive Covid tests and emergency medical treatment”, officials from central China’s Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone said. The move comes after images emerged on Chinese social media last week showing people breaking out of the facility, which is run by Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn and makes products for Apple.
Bitcoin, Ether Hold Ground While Altcoins Stay Resilient Even as Macro Developments Unfold
Bitcoin value has lingered lower on Thursday as the aftermath of the Federal Reserve interest rate hike subsided with bulls successfully defending support at $20,000 (roughly Rs. 16.55 lakh) while bears have reinforced resistance at $20,550 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh). As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is up by 0.98 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $20,400 (roughly Rs. 16.88 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $21,295 (roughly Rs. 17.62 lakh), which is 0.44 percent lesser than what the crypto asset was valued on Thursday morning.
Russia fire: Fifteen people killed in nightclub blaze after ‘flare gun discharged inside’
A fire in a Russian nightclub has killed 15 people and injured five others, reportedly after a flare gun was used inside. Emergency services were able to evacuate 250 people when the blaze erupted in the city of Kostroma in the early hours of Saturday.The governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, said five people were slightly injured and received medical assistance. The roof of the building collapsed during the fire. A criminal investigation has been launched, and the police are searching for the person who used the flare gun.Kostroma, a riverside city of 270,000, is located roughly 340...
Scientists made mini brains and infected them with coronavirus. What they saw could explain Long COVID
An “excessive number” of synapses were eliminated during the course of the disease, “more than you would expect to see in a normal brain,” the authors wrote.
Redmi Note 12 5G May Be Launched as Rebranded Poco Phone in India: Report
Redmi Note 12 5G, unveiled by the Chinese smartphone maker in China last week as part of its new Redmi Note 12 series, could reportedly make its debut in India as a rebranded Poco smartphone. A recent report indicates that a Poco smartphone with similar specifications as the Redmi Note 12 5G may be released in India this month. The Redmi Note 12 series launch in China included the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. However, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition may remain exclusive to China, while the Note 12 Pro 5G and Note 12 Pro+ may debut as the Xiaomi 12i and Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge in the Indian market, according to previous reports.
