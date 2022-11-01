Anomali Cyber Watch: Active Probing Revealed ShadowPad C2s, Fodcha Hides Behind Obscure TLDs, Awaiting OpenSSL 3.0 Patch, and More

Instagram will soon host a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) starting with support for Polygon, the company announced. Instagram intends to incorporate an entire end-to-end toolkit that can be utilised for showcasing and selling NFTs, both on and off the platform, starting with the Polygon blockchain. The features are live with a small group of creators in the US and will be expanded to other countries soon. Support is also live for Solana’s Phantom wallet, Meta said, adding that information for collections from OpenSea can now be viewed on the platform.

