'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests
Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
Amazon loses $8 billion a year because it treats workers too badly to keep them on the job
According to Engadget, Amazon is losing billions of dollars annually due to staff turnover. The publication claimed that it had gotten internal research papers, presentation decks, and spreadsheets through document leaks.
I now make up to $17,000 a month on Amazon after being laid off – how I started it as a side hustle with zero experience
A WOMAN has revealed how she now makes up to $ 17,000 a month after being laid off from her job during the pandemic and turning to Amazon as a side hustle. Sue Irven and her husband Manny Irven started an Amazon account in June 2020, self-publishing "low-content books" with zero experience, she explained.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
New Deus Ex Game in Very Early Development at Eidos-Montréal: Report
A new Deus Ex game is reportedly in “very very early” stages of development. As per Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, studio Eidos-Montréal is currently working on a new Deus Ex title, alongside a distinct IP. The news comes in the wake of Embracer Group shutting down Onoma — formerly Square Enix Montréal — which it purchased as part of a $300 million (about Rs. 2,482 crore), earlier this year. The shake-up occurred merely three weeks after the Hitman GO developer was rebranded to “Onoma.”
The Stripe founders' memo explaining its layoff plan to employees is a remarkably candid look at why so much of tech is in freefall
The payment software company Stripe is laying off 14% of its workforce. Its memo to employees highlights the challenges tech companies are facing.
4 Major Benefits of Next Gen SIEM
Security analysts are up against more cyberattacks than ever, increased attack surfaces, and more protective tools on the cloud and premises than ever before. All of that is accompanied by cybersecurity experts that are leaving the field. Stress, poor company culture, and long hours have prompted top talent to seek alternative employment.
11 New PlayStation VR2 Games Revealed By Sony
Almost a dozen new and existing VR games coming to PS VR2. Sony has officially unveiled the price and release date for its PlayStation VR2 headset. The highly-anticipated device will be available this coming February starting at $549.99. As part of the announcement, the company announced 11 new PS VR2 games coming in 2023.
Cherry AG to Release Retro-Designed MX Black Clear-Top: What You Should Know
Cherry AG is set to unveil MX Black Clear-Top, a retro design of a popular keyboard switch of the 1980s. The Munich-based company said releasing the new “MX Nixie” will bring the users, who understand the value of linear-switching, to a new level of experience. Cherry AG said...
Why Did VR Gaming Not Become As Popular?
Virtual reality technology has been around for a couple of years now, and it has been revolutionizing the world of gaming ever since. However, no matter how much VR technology is celebrated in recent years, it seems like it still has no match to the success of augmented reality technologies.
Google Play Games PC Beta Expanded to More Regions, Minimum Specifications Slashed
Google Play Games for PCs was rolled out to beta testers as part of a limited beta earlier this year, allowing users running on Windows PCs to try out a selection of games designed for Android. Google previously launched an initial open beta of the software on Windows PCs, but it was limited to three regions, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. The search giant has now announced that its open beta test for Android games on Windows has been expanded to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and the US.
Google Lens Icon Added to Search Homepage, Street View App Reportedly Shutting Down in 2023
The Google Lens icon will prominently feature on the Google Search homepage from now on, the search giant has announced. Meanwhile, a recent report claims that Google plans to discontinue its Street View app in March 2023. Google Street View app allows users to take 360-degree views of almost any street around the world. This app also allows users to contribute their own 360-degree imagery for the Street View database. Notably, the more popular Google Maps app also offers 360-degree Street View support. There is also a Street View Studio web app for contributors to upload their 360-degree imagery.
EA Lowers Annual Booking Forecast for 2022 Amid Decades-High Inflation, Strong Dollar
Electronic Arts (EA) lowered its annual bookings forecast on Tuesday as the publisher of FIFA and Apex Legends struggles with this year’s surge in the US dollar and a gaming industry slowdown from pandemic heights. The company now expects annual bookings – an indicator of future revenue – between $7.65 billion (roughly Rs. 63,280 crore) and $7.85 billion (roughly Rs. 64,930 crore), compared with $7.90 billion (roughly Rs. 65,350 crore) to $8.10 billion (roughly Rs. 67,000 crore) earlier.
Polygon (MATIC) Among Top Performers, Can It Sustain The Rally?
Popular Ethereum layer-2 token MATIC has surged over 17% in the last 24 hours, leading the crypto market in gains. Its price jumped from the previous day’s low of $0.815 to a local high of above $1. However, the price succeeded in breaking through the $1 barrier, settling at $1.13 at press time.
Holoride In-Car VR Entertainment Launches In Germany
Welcome to the Motorverse. Yesterday, holoride announced the launch of its in-vehicle VR entertainment system in Germany. Those with select Audi vehicles can purchase the company’s Pioneers’ Pack, which includes everything you need to transform your car into an “always-in-motion virtual space” where you can play games, browse the web, and more.
Game of Thrones NFT Collection to Launch this Winter, Will Include Avatars, Thematic Activities, More
After the success of its prequel spin-off titled the House of the Dragon, the makers of popular fantasy show Game of Thrones are gearing up to launch a dedicated NFT collection based on the show. HBO has teamed with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to launch these digital collectibles. NFT platform Nifty has also been roped-in to be part of this project. For now, the official launch date for these NFTs has not been disclosed, but they are expected to be released towards the end of this year.
