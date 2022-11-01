ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Washington Examiner

Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Campaigns brace for delayed election results in tight Arizona Senate race

PHOENIX, Arizona — As campaigns across the country hurtle toward Election Day, courting voters in a flurry of events, the result could be anticlimactic in the Senate battleground of Arizona. A new reality has emerged over the last couple of cycles after candidates in statewide races waited days for vote tallies to be finalized. With Arizona’s Senate race in a dead heat, it’s an outcome the campaigns, election officials, and political operatives are both expecting and preparing for.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads Hobbs in governor's race by 3 points, Senate race tied

PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor and U.S. Senate is coming down to the wire. With just days to go before voters head to the polls, Republican Kari Lake is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs by 3 percentage points. Roughly 1% of voters are either undecided or have no opinion. Last week, the same InsiderAdvantage poll showed Lake up by 11 points. Pollster, Matt Towery, believes it may have been an anomaly. He says in this latest poll, Lake is leading among self-identifying Independents by roughly 7 points.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Arizona Senate, governor’s races tighten: Fox News poll

The Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona are appearing to tighten just a week ahead of this month’s midterm elections, according to a new Fox News poll. The poll, released Tuesday, puts Sen. Mark Kelly (D) ahead of Republican Blake Masters by 2 points, with 47 percent of Arizona voters saying they’ll back the Democrat incumbent and 45 percent saying they’ll cast their ballot for the challenger. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

Opinion: The one word that defines Arizona politics

Arizona has a long history of "leave-me-the-hell-alone contrarianism," writes political commentator Jon Gabriel. The politicians and voters reflect this defiance. "They love nothing more than tweaking the noses of outsiders, even if it means cutting off their own in the process."
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Creepy Details Revealed of 18 Voter Intimidation Cases in Arizona

The Arizona Secretary of State has referred 18 cases of suspected voter intimidation to federal law enforcement, according to a spokesperson who released copies of each case on Friday. Comprised largely of complaints submitted by voters through the office’s online portal, they include creepy details of the vigilante “ballot watchers” deployed to drop-boxes across the state by a shady group named Clean Elections USA. One voter reported an old man lurking in the bushes “about 30 feet away.” Another said he was recorded simply for walking his dog past a drop box. Others mentioned “camo clad” men watching them through binoculars, taking photos of license plates, calling voters “mules,” and recording voters so closely that the names on their ballots could be seen. “I have never been more intimidated in my life tring [sic] to vote and standing only 3 feet from the box,” one complainant wrote. “...Now that have my Information recorded will they show up at my house... Do I need worry about my family being killed now if the results are not what they wanted.” A judge slapped a restraining order on the vigilantes earlier this week.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said members of Clean Elections USA, its leader and anyone working with them are also barred from filming or following anyone within 75 feet (23 meters) of a ballot drop box or the entrance to a building that houses one. They also cannot speak to or yell at individuals within that perimeter unless spoken to first. The temporary restraining order was requested by the League of Women Voters of Arizona after Clean Elections USA, encouraged people to watch 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous county. “It is paramount that we balance the rights of the defendant to engage in their constitutionally protected First Amendment activity with the interest in the plaintiffs and in voters casting a vote free of harassment and intimidation,” Liburdi said.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Here’s what we know about Barack Obama’s Phoenix rally for Democrats

PHOENIX – Details about former President Barack Obama’s rally Wednesday in Phoenix for Arizona Democratic candidates have been released. The “Arizona Get Out The Vote Rally with President Obama!” event, which was announced on Sunday without a location, will be held at Cesar Chavez High School at 3921 W. Baseline Road in the city’s Laveen neighborhood, the Arizona Democratic Party revealed Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Silencing the majority: Citizen initiatives are under attack in Arizona

Arizonans are already going to the polls to vote on a series of pressing issues confronting the state. But as is the case in many places, partisan conflict is center stage. Media outlets everywhere are handicapping the chances of Republicans and Democrats controlling this or that lever of power. And while the heat around this […] The post Silencing the majority: Citizen initiatives are under attack in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Rep. Hugh McKean, House minority leader, passes away suddenly at 55

(The Center Square) – Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland, passed away suddenly on Sunday, House Republicans announced in a statement. McKean, 55, suffered a heart attack at his home in Loveland, according to the Larimer County coroner’s office. McKean, who was running for re-election, was first...
COLORADO STATE

Community Policy