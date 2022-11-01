Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
In Arizona, GOP candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem won’t commit to accepting election results
POLITIFACT - With the first ad from her anti-Donald Trump political action committee, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., attacked two Trump-endorsed Republican candidates in Arizona as being election deniers. The 30-second spot from The Great Task was released Oct. 28, less than two weeks before Election Day. It begins by showing...
Washington Examiner
Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
Washington Examiner
Campaigns brace for delayed election results in tight Arizona Senate race
PHOENIX, Arizona — As campaigns across the country hurtle toward Election Day, courting voters in a flurry of events, the result could be anticlimactic in the Senate battleground of Arizona. A new reality has emerged over the last couple of cycles after candidates in statewide races waited days for vote tallies to be finalized. With Arizona’s Senate race in a dead heat, it’s an outcome the campaigns, election officials, and political operatives are both expecting and preparing for.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads Hobbs in governor's race by 3 points, Senate race tied
PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor and U.S. Senate is coming down to the wire. With just days to go before voters head to the polls, Republican Kari Lake is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs by 3 percentage points. Roughly 1% of voters are either undecided or have no opinion. Last week, the same InsiderAdvantage poll showed Lake up by 11 points. Pollster, Matt Towery, believes it may have been an anomaly. He says in this latest poll, Lake is leading among self-identifying Independents by roughly 7 points.
Hobbs explains why she won't recuse Secy. of State duties in AZ race against Lake
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs responds to her Republican gubernatorial opponent — and 2020 election denier — Kari Lake's calls for Hobbs to recuse herself from overseeing midterm elections.
Democrats work to slow Republican gains with Latino voters
Latino voters make up 20% of Arizona's electorate. It's a significant number. Even though most Latinos are expected to vote Democrat in the midterms, increasingly more of them are voting Republican.
Arizona Senate, governor’s races tighten: Fox News poll
The Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona are appearing to tighten just a week ahead of this month’s midterm elections, according to a new Fox News poll. The poll, released Tuesday, puts Sen. Mark Kelly (D) ahead of Republican Blake Masters by 2 points, with 47 percent of Arizona voters saying they’ll back the Democrat incumbent and 45 percent saying they’ll cast their ballot for the challenger. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.
wufe967.com
Fox News Poll: Arizona races tighten as support for Republican candidates increases
With a week until Election Day, the latest Fox News poll finds close contests in the Grand Canyon State’s Senate and governor’s races, although more Republicans than Democrats are enthusiastic about heading to the ballot box. The survey of Arizona registered voters, released Tuesday, shows Democratic Sen. Mark...
AZFamily
Arizona election results could take longer due to recently-passed law
Former President Barack Obama spoke at a rally at a Phoenix high school on Wednesday evening, pushing voters to turn their ballots in. A federal judge issued an emergency order to put a stop to what some call intimidation tactics. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. A Phoenix federal judge issued...
Opinion: The one word that defines Arizona politics
Arizona has a long history of "leave-me-the-hell-alone contrarianism," writes political commentator Jon Gabriel. The politicians and voters reflect this defiance. "They love nothing more than tweaking the noses of outsiders, even if it means cutting off their own in the process."
Creepy Details Revealed of 18 Voter Intimidation Cases in Arizona
The Arizona Secretary of State has referred 18 cases of suspected voter intimidation to federal law enforcement, according to a spokesperson who released copies of each case on Friday. Comprised largely of complaints submitted by voters through the office’s online portal, they include creepy details of the vigilante “ballot watchers” deployed to drop-boxes across the state by a shady group named Clean Elections USA. One voter reported an old man lurking in the bushes “about 30 feet away.” Another said he was recorded simply for walking his dog past a drop box. Others mentioned “camo clad” men watching them through binoculars, taking photos of license plates, calling voters “mules,” and recording voters so closely that the names on their ballots could be seen. “I have never been more intimidated in my life tring [sic] to vote and standing only 3 feet from the box,” one complainant wrote. “...Now that have my Information recorded will they show up at my house... Do I need worry about my family being killed now if the results are not what they wanted.” A judge slapped a restraining order on the vigilantes earlier this week.Read more at The Daily Beast.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Brings in Harmeet Dhillon to Run Legal Efforts in Arizona on Election Day
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake announced Monday that her team will have experienced attorney Harmeet Dhillon lead the campaign’s legal efforts on election day. “I will never stop fighting for free, fair, and honest elections, and I’m bringing in the big guns to help me do it,” Kari...
MSNBC
Arizona's Julie Gunnigle may be the last line of defense for democracy
Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic candidate for Maricopa County prosecutor in Arizona, may well be one of the state's last hopes for democracy as we know it, which means she could be one of the last hopes for the country's democracy as we know it. If elected, Gunnigle will bear responsibility...
Republican Mike Erickson, Oregon candidate for Congress, has loaned his campaign more than $2.4 million
Republican Mike Erickson loaned his campaign for Congress another $1.4 million in October, bringing the total that he’s poured into his bid for Oregon’s 6th District seat to more than $2.4 million. Those loans enabled Erickson, the owner of a supply chain and logistics firm, to surpass his...
Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said members of Clean Elections USA, its leader and anyone working with them are also barred from filming or following anyone within 75 feet (23 meters) of a ballot drop box or the entrance to a building that houses one. They also cannot speak to or yell at individuals within that perimeter unless spoken to first. The temporary restraining order was requested by the League of Women Voters of Arizona after Clean Elections USA, encouraged people to watch 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous county. “It is paramount that we balance the rights of the defendant to engage in their constitutionally protected First Amendment activity with the interest in the plaintiffs and in voters casting a vote free of harassment and intimidation,” Liburdi said.
NBC News
Arizona GOP nominee Kari Lake mocks attack on Paul Pelosi
Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake mocked the attack on Paul Pelosi during a campaign event. Lake said Pelosi’s house “doesn’t have a lot of protection.”Nov. 1, 2022.
KTAR.com
Here’s what we know about Barack Obama’s Phoenix rally for Democrats
PHOENIX – Details about former President Barack Obama’s rally Wednesday in Phoenix for Arizona Democratic candidates have been released. The “Arizona Get Out The Vote Rally with President Obama!” event, which was announced on Sunday without a location, will be held at Cesar Chavez High School at 3921 W. Baseline Road in the city’s Laveen neighborhood, the Arizona Democratic Party revealed Tuesday.
kusi.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake surges in polls after exposing fake news media
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) is favorited to beat her Democrat opponent, Katie Hobbs in the 2022 election. Lake is a former Arizona television anchor, so she is very familiar to Arizona voters, and knows exactly how the “corporate propaganda machine” works to spread fake news. Lake...
Silencing the majority: Citizen initiatives are under attack in Arizona
Arizonans are already going to the polls to vote on a series of pressing issues confronting the state. But as is the case in many places, partisan conflict is center stage. Media outlets everywhere are handicapping the chances of Republicans and Democrats controlling this or that lever of power. And while the heat around this […] The post Silencing the majority: Citizen initiatives are under attack in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
thecentersquare.com
Rep. Hugh McKean, House minority leader, passes away suddenly at 55
(The Center Square) – Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland, passed away suddenly on Sunday, House Republicans announced in a statement. McKean, 55, suffered a heart attack at his home in Loveland, according to the Larimer County coroner’s office. McKean, who was running for re-election, was first...
