WCNC

UPS hiring event in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season. UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 dead, another hurt in crash on I-77 in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt after two cars crashed off an Interstate 77 overpass in southwest Charlotte early Friday, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a speeding car was traveling on I-77 around 3 a.m. when it clipped another vehicle, sending both cars off the overpass above Arrowood Road. One of the vehicles, a white SUV, flipped over and landed on its roof below the interstate.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Shot fired at family home of N. Carolina US House candidate

HICKORY, N.C. — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan's parents, who were watching his young children, caused no injuries but has placed "tremendous stress" on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan's mother said.
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

CATS providing free fare on Election Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced Friday that all bus route, LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNX Gold Line and paratransit services will be fare-free on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. The initiative by CATS aims to provide easier access to polling locations, the transit system said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Midterm Elections: Jeff Jackson, Pat Harrigan compete to represent North Carolina's newly-created 14th Congressional District

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the 2022 midterm election only days away, the race to represent North Carolina's newly-created 14th Congressional district pits Republican Pat Harrigan against Democrat Jeff Jackson. Both candidates are veterans who served in Afghanistan. WCNC Charlotte is committed to keeping voters informed ahead of the midterm...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

National Saxophone Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — National Saxophone Day is celebrated on November 6, on the birthday of Antoine-Joseph 'Adolphe' Sax, the inventor of the saxophone. This soulful instrument has a rich history and musical range. We love the saxophone and what it brings to both the classical- and jazz music worlds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mooresville nonprofit helping families in need

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Across the U.S. and right here in the Charlotte area, thousands of people are struggling to make ends meet every day. One in seven people lives below the poverty line. One in five students in Iredell County lives in poverty and one in three students in Mooresville schools lives in poverty. The Christian Mission, a nonprofit in Mooresville, is working to make a difference for people in need.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Iredell County, North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced Thursday. The lucky ticket, which matched all five white balls in Wednesday's $1.2 billion drawing, was purchased at the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman, just off Exit 42 along Interstate 77 in Iredell County. As of Thursday morning, no winner has claimed the ticket.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Belk has you covered this holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season, Belk has you covered for every part of your home from ornaments and home decorations to bedding, dinnerware and bakeware. Whether you're looking for iconic, timeless...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

One injured in North Charlotte shooting, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Medic. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Early Thursday morning just after 4 a.m., there was a heavy police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's why warmer temps mean your seafood might get more expensive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you craving oysters, flounder or cod? Well, they might start costing you a lot more. Almost all the heat caused by greenhouse gases ends up in the ocean, and that's causing water temperatures to rise. While that might be nice on your next trip to the coast, it's forcing the life underwater to adapt.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Queens University basketball coach charged with DWI

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens University men's basketball coach Grant Leonard is suspended for the team's first five games of the season following his arrest for DWI, the school announced Friday. Leonard was charged with DWI last week, according to a news release from Queens University. His suspension is pending...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

