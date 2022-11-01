Read full article on original website
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
UPS hiring event in Charlotte this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season. UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
1 dead, another hurt in crash on I-77 in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt after two cars crashed off an Interstate 77 overpass in southwest Charlotte early Friday, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a speeding car was traveling on I-77 around 3 a.m. when it clipped another vehicle, sending both cars off the overpass above Arrowood Road. One of the vehicles, a white SUV, flipped over and landed on its roof below the interstate.
Shot fired at family home of N. Carolina US House candidate
HICKORY, N.C. — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents, who were watching his young children, caused no injuries but has placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said.
CATS providing free fare on Election Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced Friday that all bus route, LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNX Gold Line and paratransit services will be fare-free on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. The initiative by CATS aims to provide easier access to polling locations, the transit system said.
Mac's Speed Shop is treating veterans to a free meal on Veterans Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mac’s Hospitality Group is treating veterans to free meals at all its Mac’s Speed Shop locations, plus its SouthBound restaurant in Charlotte on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. At all Mac’s locations, each veteran can enjoy a Free Lil Pig, hickory-smoked, pulled-pork BBQ sandwich,...
Midterm Elections: Jeff Jackson, Pat Harrigan compete to represent North Carolina's newly-created 14th Congressional District
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the 2022 midterm election only days away, the race to represent North Carolina's newly-created 14th Congressional district pits Republican Pat Harrigan against Democrat Jeff Jackson. Both candidates are veterans who served in Afghanistan. WCNC Charlotte is committed to keeping voters informed ahead of the midterm...
'Still into you' | Paramore is coming to Charlotte this spring!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — just announced a huge North America tour for 2023 with a stop in Charlotte!. The tour will make a stop in 26 cities with support from Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusu. The tour kicks off on May 23 at Spectrum Center in...
National Saxophone Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — National Saxophone Day is celebrated on November 6, on the birthday of Antoine-Joseph 'Adolphe' Sax, the inventor of the saxophone. This soulful instrument has a rich history and musical range. We love the saxophone and what it brings to both the classical- and jazz music worlds.
Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
Coke Consolidated, Central Piedmont Community College team up for apprenticeships
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coke Consolidated is funding up to 30 apprenticeships at Central Piedmont Community College, the company announced Thursday. Applicants who qualify will get financial support in order to go after career certificates in relevant fields, including HVAC repair and manufacturing, in addition to working part-time positions at Coke Consolidated.
Hidden Valley homeowner gets critical repairs with help from community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hidden Valley neighborhood has endured "higher than normal levels of economic and housing disparities", making it difficult for families to stay in their homes. Saundra Smith had moved from West Palm Beach to Charlotte to take care of her father. She considered the dwelling a...
Mooresville nonprofit helping families in need
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Across the U.S. and right here in the Charlotte area, thousands of people are struggling to make ends meet every day. One in seven people lives below the poverty line. One in five students in Iredell County lives in poverty and one in three students in Mooresville schools lives in poverty. The Christian Mission, a nonprofit in Mooresville, is working to make a difference for people in need.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Iredell County, North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced Thursday. The lucky ticket, which matched all five white balls in Wednesday's $1.2 billion drawing, was purchased at the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman, just off Exit 42 along Interstate 77 in Iredell County. As of Thursday morning, no winner has claimed the ticket.
'The immigrant population is continuing to get squeezed out' | Popular Jamaican grocery store in Charlotte set to close
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular international grocery store store is closing its doors on Saturday, Nov 5. Island Grocery and Grill on Charlotte's eastside is set to close without any place to go from rising rent costs across the Queen City. The owner and customers of the shop told...
Belk has you covered this holiday season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season, Belk has you covered for every part of your home from ornaments and home decorations to bedding, dinnerware and bakeware. Whether you're looking for iconic, timeless...
One injured in North Charlotte shooting, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Medic. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Early Thursday morning just after 4 a.m., there was a heavy police...
Gaston County employees still waiting on all payroll issues to get fixed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Friday was payday for Gaston County Schools employees and again, some people found discrepancies in their checks. WCNC Charlotte has reported for months now about some employees missing some or all of their paychecks. Gaston County Schools is piloting a new payroll system, due to...
Here's why warmer temps mean your seafood might get more expensive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you craving oysters, flounder or cod? Well, they might start costing you a lot more. Almost all the heat caused by greenhouse gases ends up in the ocean, and that's causing water temperatures to rise. While that might be nice on your next trip to the coast, it's forcing the life underwater to adapt.
Queens University basketball coach charged with DWI
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens University men's basketball coach Grant Leonard is suspended for the team's first five games of the season following his arrest for DWI, the school announced Friday. Leonard was charged with DWI last week, according to a news release from Queens University. His suspension is pending...
Rowan County man 'started hollering' after $500,000 lottery win
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — When Jeffrey Cunningham of China Grove started a commotion at work, his startled coworkers witnessed a man who had just won half a million dollars on a lottery ticket. “I was scratching it at work and then I just started hollering,” Cunningham said. “Everyone rushed...
