Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets finish time in Finland with loss
Jenner scores, Korpisalo returns in a setback against the Avalanche. The Blue Jackets' time in Finland for the NHL Global Series came to a close with a 5-1 loss to Colorado in Tampere. Colorado scored three goals in a 3:28 span of the second period to break a 1-1 tie and take control in a loss that became the Jackets' fifth straight setback. Boone Jenner scored the lone CBJ goal in the contest.
Husso, Kubalik help Red Wings shut out Islanders
DETROIT -- Ville Husso made 24 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings ended the New York Islanders' winning streak at five games with a 3-0 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. Husso's shutout was his second this season and fifth in the NHL. "The guys did a great job...
MacKinnon, Makar lift Avalanche to Global Series sweep over Blue Jackets
Artturi Lehkonen recorded a goal in Finland while Nathan MacKinnon tallied three assists in the Avalanche's Game 2 Global Series win, 5-1 The Avalanche scored three goals in a span of 3:28 in the second period to break a 1-1 tie and start a celebration that lasted for much of the second half of the game.
Hellebuyck, Jets shut out Blackhawks, push point streak to six
Makes 30 saves for Winnipeg; Soderblom leaves with injury for Chicago. Four different players scored a goal while Connor Hellebuyck notched his 30th career NHL shutout in the Jets' 4-0 win against the Blackhawks. 05:01 •. Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves and the Winnipeg Jets shut out the Chicago Blackhawks...
Benn gets hat trick in Stars victory against Oilers
EDMONTON -- Jamie Benn scored a hat trick for the Dallas Stars in a 6-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists, Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves for the Stars (8-3-1), who won their third straight.
Guenther's family reveals he is staying with Coyotes in sweet video
Rookie forward makes NHL after call up, parents deliver the news. Dylan Guenther had multiple reasons to smile on Saturday. The Coyotes surprised the rookie forward with a special video message from his family during a team meeting that delivered the news he was staying with the team for the rest of the season.
Global Series Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blue Jackets
COLORADO AVALANCHE (4-4-1) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (3-7-0) 12 PM MT | NOKIA ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche are set to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first of two games of the 2022 NHL Global Series - Finland. The contests will both be played at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.
Blue Jackets GM, Ward, Green host coaches clinic as part of Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Jarmo Kekalainen had no issue getting up a bit early on game day. The Columbus Blue Jackets general manager visited a clinic for junior-level coaches from the area that was hosted by Ilves hockey club. He did that before his team's morning skate for its game against...
2023 NHL Draft Diary: Brayden Yager
Forward excited how his game, team's play are heading in right direction. Brayden Yager of Moose Jaw in the Western Hockey League will file a monthly draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. The 17-year-old right-shot center (5-foot-11, 166 pounds), who received an A rating on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list presented by BioSteel, has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 13 games this season. Yager was named Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year after he had 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games in 2021-22.
Red Wings honor 1996-97 championship team in pregame ceremony
Detroit re-raises banner, celebrates 25th anniversary of Stanley Cup title. Before taking on the Capitals, the Red Wings hold a special pregame ceremony and banner raise for the 1996-97 Stanley Cup Champions. 01:37 •. The building has changed and so have many of the hairlines and waistlines. None of that...
NHL On Tap: Thompson, Sabres look to stay hot against Hurricanes
Avalanche, Blue Jackets ready to drop puck at Global Series. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from two games Friday. Sabres, Thompson, playing can't-miss hockey. The Buffalo Sabres (7-3-0) are...
NHL On Tap: Bruins roll into Toronto to face Maple Leafs
Avalanche, Blue Jackets conclude Global Series; Giroux faces Flyers. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 14 games Saturday. Bruins, Maple Leafs deal with different situations. When we're talking Boston...
Rantanen enjoys memorable performance for Avalanche at Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Mikko Rantanen is known as a cool customer among his Colorado Avalanche teammates, the type of poker-faced competitor who never lets the outside world see his emotions. Until Friday, that is. You can understand why. Imagine playing an NHL regular-season game in your home country for the...
Video Review: ANA @ VAN - 17:38 of the Third Period
Explanation: Video review determined that the puck crossed the Vancouver goal line in a legal fashion, before the referee blew his whistle to stop play. Rantanen hat trick propels Avalanche by Blue Jackets in Global Series. MacKinnon has four assists for Colorado; Laine scores in hometown in Finland for Columbus.
Aho has hat trick, assist to help Hurricanes top Sabres
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho had a hat trick and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes defeat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 at PNC Arena on Friday. It was Aho's fifth NHL hat trick and first since May 3, 2021, against the Chicago Blackhawks. "I'm not going to lie, it...
CHL Notebook: Avalanche goalie prospect Zhyhalau stepping up in class
Final player selected at 2022 NHL Draft has strong start after moving to OHL. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
2022 NHL Global Series - Finland - Tracker
Latest content from the Avalanche's trip to Finland for their 2022 Global Series against Columbus. The Colorado Avalanche arrived in Helsinki, Finland on Oct. 31 and stayed in the city until Nov. 3, where the team then took a train to Tampere, the host city for their Global Series pair of games against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 4 and 5.
Canucks wear special patches honoring Bieksa
Defenseman officially retires with Vancouver, honored with pregame ceremony. The Vancouver Canucks are keeping Kevin Bieksa close to their hearts. The Canucks wore special patches that featured a silhouette of Bieksa with his No. 3 on the chests of their jerseys. The former Canucks defenseman signed a one-day contract to...
Ovechkin of Capitals scores 786th goal, ties Howe for most with one team
Forward equals Hockey Hall of Famer in loss to Red Wings. Alex Ovechkin beats Ville Husso, scoring his 786th career goal and tying Gordie Howe for the most goals with one franchise in NHL history. 00:40 •. Alex Ovechkin tied the NHL record for most goals with one team with...
