Forward excited how his game, team's play are heading in right direction. Brayden Yager of Moose Jaw in the Western Hockey League will file a monthly draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. The 17-year-old right-shot center (5-foot-11, 166 pounds), who received an A rating on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list presented by BioSteel, has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 13 games this season. Yager was named Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year after he had 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games in 2021-22.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO