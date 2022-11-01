Read full article on original website
Great Gulf Coast Art Festival Celebrates 50 years
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For the 50th year, the Great Gulf Coast Art Festival is once again transforming downtown Pensacola into a vibrant art exhibit. “This show is kind of like the super bowl of art shows. It’s probably top 10 in the country,” said Photographer Michael Jasinski. Located at Seville Square Park, the festival […]
The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for November 4th-6th
The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival – Fort Walton. First up we have The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival taking place at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach Friday and Saturday! This is a great event for you to let your hair down and enjoy some country music with the anthem, a flyover, and soldier recognition opening up the show on Friday, with line ups of great artists on each day. Even WKRG very own Kimber Collins will be there having a great time as one of your guest emcees! So, make your way on down to The Boardwalk Country Music Festival!
Gulf Coast Jam announces fourth headliner
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Kane Brown will be one of the headliners for the Gulf Coast Jam music festival in Panama City Beach next year. Executive Director Rendy Lovelady said Brown played Gulf Coast Jam in 2017, and it’s incredible to see how his career has exploded over the last five years. Lovelady […]
Songwriters Festival begins this weekend in Panama City
DOWNTOWN PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Music is going to fill the streets of Downtown Panama City this weekend. The 4th annual Songwriters Festival kicks off this Thursday with the ‘Downtown After Dark’ concert. Gungor and Red Clay Strays will be performing on the lawn behind the Destination Panama City facility beginning at 6:00 p.m. […]
Thunderbird Powwow is this weekend in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla — The 2022 Thunderbird Intertribal Powwow is November 4-6 at the Mullet Festival grounds in Niceville. Experience the colorful sights and distinctive sounds of Native American dancing, drumming, and singing. Spend the day with craft makers, singers, dancers, flute players, storytellers, and exhibits. Sponsored by the Thunderbird...
Who are they? Meet Rodney Braden and Bobby Wagner, candidates for Destin mayor
With election day nearing, Destin has only one item on the ballot – mayor. The Destin Log reached out to the two candidates, Rodney Braden and Bobby Wagner, with a few questions to give you a bit of insight as to who they are and why they think they’d be the best mayor for Destin.
Tour of homes in DeFuniak Springs Dec. 3
St. Agatha’s Episcopal Church presents A Christmas Tour of Homes, hosted in partnership with Visit South Walton. Hosted on Saturday, December 3, from 10 AM – 5 PM. The event will benefit preservation efforts for the church’s three historic structures in DeFuniak Springs. The tour starts at the Visitor’s Center at 1162 Circle Drive, where you pick up your reserved tickets or purchase tickets. You will also be given a tour guide and map for the homes, attractions and concurrent activities.
VIDEO: Welcome to Freeport Where Commerce and Culture Are Thriving Again
Freeport was once a thriving, economic powerhouse in Florida’s Northwest, until a new technology steamed into town, taking passengers, pay, and power with it. But are the economic tides now flowing back into this historic port community? Freeport’s civic history dates way back to about 1830 when early settlers were drawn to this naturally protected harbor, known as LaGrange Bayou. The entrance to LaGrange Bayou is located on the Northeastern side of Choctawhatchee Bay, just west of the Highway 331 bridge. In the years and decades to come, pioneering families would settle here and forever leave their mark. The McCormicks, the Blunts, the Buxtons, the Days, the Marse, the Barleys. A descendant of those early settlers, Freeport Mayor, Russ Barley, grew up here.
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo Festival
Friends of Downtown Pensacola will be hosting a “Bubble Alley” this year during the Pensacola Foo Foo Festival. This floating public art exhibition will feature several thousand large multi-colored vinyl balloons hung from wire grids. This colorful presentation will take over the sky on the block of Intendencia street between Jefferson and Tarragona Streets in the heart of downtown Pensacola. This event begins November 3, 2022, and will be displayed throughout the Foo Foo Festival.
PANAMA CITY BEACH: ENJOY YOUR DAY AT PANAMA CITY BEACH , FLORIDA
Located in the heart of the Emerald Coast, Panama City Beach offers a variety of activities, from food-centric to beach-based. The region enjoys nearly 320 days of sunshine every year. Whether you want to spend your time lazing on the pristine white sand, or try your hand at catching a few freshly-shucked oysters, Panama City Beach is the perfect place to spend your vacation.
Upcoming Freeport Bayfest 2022
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City OF Freeport may be small, but it’s growing... and fast. If you would like to see how fast, November 5th is the perfect time; the city is hosting its annual Freeport Bayfest. The event will be held Saturday, November 5th from 10 a.m....
Community mourning the loss of a local leader
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals are mourning the loss of a Bay County community leader. Albert “A.J.” Bacon Sr. passed away Saturday after battling cancer. He was 60 years old. A.J. was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school. After serving 20 years, he settled […]
New food truck court opens at Fort Walton Beach Landing Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vacant lot at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park is now home to food trucks for lunchtime every weekday. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach non-profit has a month-to-month permit on the property to bring more people downtown. Landing Park at 139 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL […]
AJ’s launches new specialty meat and gourmet market in Destin
A new specialty meat and gourmet market is now open in Destin, Florida, as AJ’s launches the new “Rocking L” at the Shoreline Village Mall. Alan Laird, owner of four of AJ’s restaurants along Florida’s Gulf Coast, announced his latest business concept on Thursday, that features grass-fed black angus and Wagyu beef.
Foo Foo Festival kicks off this week in Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The eighth annual Pensacola Foo Foo Festival will take place Nov. 3-14, 2022 in Pensacola, Fla. The 12-day event series will feature performances throughout Pensacola. A list of this year’s grant recipients and participating Friends of Foo, event dates and locations may be found on FooFooFest.com.
Salvation Army helps combat thrift demand in Panama City with new store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Salvation Army is opening a second thrift store location in Panama City. Apparently, there is a high thrift demand in our area. The new store will be located near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd street. The charity’s other location is on 15th...
Walton County Master Gardeners hosting annual plant sale
The Walton County Master Gardeners invite you to participate in their annual Tree & Plant Sale. As they did last year, orders will be taken by email only. Orders will be accepted beginning Friday, November 4, and through Friday, December 4, 2022. Plant pickup will be Friday and Saturday, January 20 and 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, at the Walton County Fair Grounds in DeFuniak Springs.
Fort Walton Beach Homeless shelter needs donations for new building
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — One Hopeful Place, a non-profit serving homeless people in Fort Walton Beach, is asking for help. The location at 1564 N. Beal Extension is adding a cold-weather shelter for this year making room for 48 extra beds. This extra room comes at an extra cost. One Hopeful Place Urgent […]
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Chuck
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Chuck, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Pitbull Terrier mix is eight months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, […]
Adopt a Pet from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with a dog who just loved the attention. “Bear”, who is very charming, is available for adoption. While at the studio, Turner explained how the adoption process works and encouraged viewers to considered adding a new furry addition to their home this holiday season.
