AMD has unveiled the brand new Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX, its latest high-end GPUs based on the all-new RDNA 3 architecture and manufactured using multiple scalable ‘chiplets’ which have been fabricated on a 5nm process. Both will be available around the world starting from December 13. While the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX is priced at $999 (approximately Rs. 81,875 before taxes), the Radeon RX 7900 XT which is positioned one step below it will cost $899 (approximately Rs. 73,680). Suggested retail prices for India have not yet been announced. AMD claims up to 70 percent better performance or 54 percent higher performance per Watt than the previous generation based on the RDNA 2 architecture.

1 DAY AGO