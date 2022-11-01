Read full article on original website
Holoride In-Car VR Entertainment Launches In Germany
Welcome to the Motorverse. Yesterday, holoride announced the launch of its in-vehicle VR entertainment system in Germany. Those with select Audi vehicles can purchase the company’s Pioneers’ Pack, which includes everything you need to transform your car into an “always-in-motion virtual space” where you can play games, browse the web, and more.
EA Lowers Annual Booking Forecast for 2022 Amid Decades-High Inflation, Strong Dollar
Electronic Arts (EA) lowered its annual bookings forecast on Tuesday as the publisher of FIFA and Apex Legends struggles with this year’s surge in the US dollar and a gaming industry slowdown from pandemic heights. The company now expects annual bookings – an indicator of future revenue – between $7.65 billion (roughly Rs. 63,280 crore) and $7.85 billion (roughly Rs. 64,930 crore), compared with $7.90 billion (roughly Rs. 65,350 crore) to $8.10 billion (roughly Rs. 67,000 crore) earlier.
Google launches Play Games in the US and other countries for Windows 11
After launching a beta in 2021, Google has announced a further rollout of the Play Games app for Windows 11, which lets you download and play a bunch of Android games on your tablet or PC. While you can download Android apps through the Microsoft Store in Windows 11 thanks...
Google Play Games PC Beta Expanded to More Regions, Minimum Specifications Slashed
Google Play Games for PCs was rolled out to beta testers as part of a limited beta earlier this year, allowing users running on Windows PCs to try out a selection of games designed for Android. Google previously launched an initial open beta of the software on Windows PCs, but it was limited to three regions, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. The search giant has now announced that its open beta test for Android games on Windows has been expanded to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and the US.
Amazon curbs corporate retail hiring for the rest of 2022
Update November 3rd, 1:25PM ET: In a note emailed to employees and posted publicly on November 3rd, Amazon svp of people experience and technology Beth Galetti announced a “pause on new incremental hires in our corporate workforce.”. The hiring freeze includes all corporate and technology positions for Amazon’s retail...
Polygon (MATIC) Among Top Performers, Can It Sustain The Rally?
Popular Ethereum layer-2 token MATIC has surged over 17% in the last 24 hours, leading the crypto market in gains. Its price jumped from the previous day’s low of $0.815 to a local high of above $1. However, the price succeeded in breaking through the $1 barrier, settling at $1.13 at press time.
11 New PlayStation VR2 Games Revealed By Sony
Almost a dozen new and existing VR games coming to PS VR2. Sony has officially unveiled the price and release date for its PlayStation VR2 headset. The highly-anticipated device will be available this coming February starting at $549.99. As part of the announcement, the company announced 11 new PS VR2 games coming in 2023.
Bitcoin, Ether Hold Ground While Altcoins Stay Resilient Even as Macro Developments Unfold
Bitcoin value has lingered lower on Thursday as the aftermath of the Federal Reserve interest rate hike subsided with bulls successfully defending support at $20,000 (roughly Rs. 16.55 lakh) while bears have reinforced resistance at $20,550 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh). As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is up by 0.98 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $20,400 (roughly Rs. 16.88 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $21,295 (roughly Rs. 17.62 lakh), which is 0.44 percent lesser than what the crypto asset was valued on Thursday morning.
Bakkt Acquires Turnkey Platform Apex Crypto to Bolster Digital Asset Footprint – Bitcoin News
Digital asset manager Bakkt Holdings, Inc., announced on Thursday that the company has acquired the firm Apex Crypto from Apex Fintech Solutions. Bakkt detailed that the acquisition of the turnkey crypto platform aims to “bolster Bakkt’s cryptocurrency product offering and expand its footprint into additional client verticals.”. Bakkt...
NVIDIA And Autodesk Bring Collaborative XR Experiences To The Cloud
XR technology is evolving quickly. Today, millions of people use AR and VR as they go through their daily lives. While many of the popular use cases of AR and VR are still in the realm of gaming and entertainment, other industries are finding practical use cases unique to their sectors.
Why Did VR Gaming Not Become As Popular?
Virtual reality technology has been around for a couple of years now, and it has been revolutionizing the world of gaming ever since. However, no matter how much VR technology is celebrated in recent years, it seems like it still has no match to the success of augmented reality technologies.
Google Lens Icon Added to Search Homepage, Street View App Reportedly Shutting Down in 2023
The Google Lens icon will prominently feature on the Google Search homepage from now on, the search giant has announced. Meanwhile, a recent report claims that Google plans to discontinue its Street View app in March 2023. Google Street View app allows users to take 360-degree views of almost any street around the world. This app also allows users to contribute their own 360-degree imagery for the Street View database. Notably, the more popular Google Maps app also offers 360-degree Street View support. There is also a Street View Studio web app for contributors to upload their 360-degree imagery.
Chainlink (LINK) Continues To Shine With Over 14% Gains
Chainlink, the blockchain oracle service provider, continues to keep impressive weekly gains. The token soared with the entire crypto market, bagging over 14% gains. The last week of October has been favorable for the entire crypto market. Just a few days back, the entire crypto market cap crossed the $1 trillion mark. This bullish move acted as a catalyst for most tokens to register substantial gains, including Chainlink.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, Radeon RX 7900 XTX High-End Gaming GPUs Announced, Available December 13
AMD has unveiled the brand new Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX, its latest high-end GPUs based on the all-new RDNA 3 architecture and manufactured using multiple scalable ‘chiplets’ which have been fabricated on a 5nm process. Both will be available around the world starting from December 13. While the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX is priced at $999 (approximately Rs. 81,875 before taxes), the Radeon RX 7900 XT which is positioned one step below it will cost $899 (approximately Rs. 73,680). Suggested retail prices for India have not yet been announced. AMD claims up to 70 percent better performance or 54 percent higher performance per Watt than the previous generation based on the RDNA 2 architecture.
New Deus Ex Game in Very Early Development at Eidos-Montréal: Report
A new Deus Ex game is reportedly in “very very early” stages of development. As per Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, studio Eidos-Montréal is currently working on a new Deus Ex title, alongside a distinct IP. The news comes in the wake of Embracer Group shutting down Onoma — formerly Square Enix Montréal — which it purchased as part of a $300 million (about Rs. 2,482 crore), earlier this year. The shake-up occurred merely three weeks after the Hitman GO developer was rebranded to “Onoma.”
MoneyGram Will Let US Users Trade, Sell and Buy Crypto on Mobile App
MoneyGram International, the global peer-to-peer payments company, has announced the launch of a new service that allows US-based users of its MoneyGram mobile app to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies. Users can now use the MoneyGram app to access Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. The company also indicated that it intends to add support for additional tokens in 2023. It has also signalled to expand into markets as global regulations allow. This announcement is the latest crypto-related initiative adopted by the company as part of its vision to increase crypto adoption by bringing “real-world cryptocurrency and blockchain use cases to life.”
Sling TV Raises Prices Anew Due to Rising ‘Programming Price’
Sling TV is raising its prices again. The popular YouTube alternative is increasing its subscription price yet again for the fourth time in the past five years to offset the growing cost of programming, per Engadget. Sling TV previously raised its prices in January and August 2021 because television networks...
October survey puts Windows 11 adoption at just 15 percent worldwide
The big picture: Over a year after its launch, Windows 11 is still nowhere near establishing dominance over Windows 10 among PC users. Various surveys show differing adoption rates for Windows 11, but all of them say most users haven’t upgraded from 10. The latest report from Statcounter shows...
