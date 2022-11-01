Barbara R. (Budach) McCann Hazelwood, 74, of Mendota, IL formally of Earlville, IL passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Sterling, IL. She was born on May 24, 1948 in Mendota, IL the daughter of Wilhelm Otto “Mike” and Florence (Engel) Budach. She married Jerry McCann in 1967, she later married James Hazelwood. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Earlville, IL. She volunteered at Nightingales in Mendota. She cooked at several nursing homes, owned and operated Pizza to Go in Hinckley and later BOXCAR Pizza in Earlville. Barb enjoyed going to church and attending Senior Saturday’s at church. She was a cat lover but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO