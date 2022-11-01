Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Former school bus driver found guilty of murder-for-hire scheme
An Ottawa man was found guilty on Friday in a murder-for-hire scheme in Will County. 43-year-old Christian Shepherd was a bus driver when he was accused of criminal sexual assault. The Will County State's Attorney's Office alleges that while in custody Shepherd tried to hire a hit man to kill...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man charged with shooting and killing wife
A Montgomery man is being charged with murder in the death of his wife. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that 46-year-old Timothy A. Gordon shot and killed 35-year-old Yajaira Gordon at their home in the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane in Montgomery at around noon on Monday.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County State's Attorney expects appeal in SAFE-T Act lawsuit regardless of outcome
Kendall County State's Attorney Eric Weis says there will likely be an appeal no matter what the ruling is on the lawsuit against the SAFE-T Act. Weis says that various lawsuits filed all over Illinois have been consolidated at this point. Weis spoke about it Tuesday to the Kendall County Board.
WSPY NEWS
Deputy Samuel Markusic named employee of the quarter
Kendall County Sheriff's Deputy Samuel Markusic is being named the Employee of the Third Quarter. A news release from the Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that Markusic was nominated by a fellow patrol deputy. Markusic has been with the sheriff's department since June of 2021. Markusic was the recipient of...
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Sheriff's Office investigating crash north of Sugar Grove
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash at Route 47 and Green Road, north of Sugar Grove. It happened just before seven Thursday morning. A news release says that a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Nicholas Behnke, of Elburn, was heading north on Route 47 when for unknown reasons he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a semi-truck driven by a 23-year-old man from Lansing.
WSPY NEWS
CASA Kendall County always looking for more advocates
The new executive director of CASA Kendall County says the organization is always looking for more volunteer advocates. Amy McNamara says there is an upcoming training session in January. CASA stands for court appointed special advocate. Your browser does not support the audio element. McNamara says the CASA's job is...
WSPY NEWS
Four people hurt in rollover crash in Oswego
Four people were taken to a hospital Friday evening after a rollover crash in Oswego. The Oswego Police Department says it happened just before six in the 1100 block of Route 25. Police say a sedan driven by 22-year-old Caitlyn R. Anderson, of Ottawa, was northbound on Route 25 when...
WSPY NEWS
CASA Clubhouse to undergo environmental study
The CASA Clubhouse in Yorkville has one more hurdle before officially opening. New CASA Kendall County Executive Director Amy McNamara says the house, which has been renovated to house some CASA staff and host family visitation, needs to undergo an environmental study. Your browser does not support the audio element.
WSPY NEWS
Unemployment down in September in Kendall County
The unemployment rate in Kendall County dropped in September according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The August rate was at 3.8 percent. In September, it dropped to 3.5 percent. The rate in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division, which includes Kendall County, was at 5 percent in August, it dropped to 4.7 percent in September.
WSPY NEWS
Morris Hospital to close Yorkville campus
Morris Hospital on Friday announced the closure of its Yorkville campus which is located at 105 Saravanos Drive. The closure is effective on December 3. A news release from the hospital says that it is no longer feasible to sustain the Yorkville facility. Patients will be able to continue receiving...
WSPY NEWS
Upcoming Veterans Outreach Events
Did you know recent legislation regarding veteran’s benefits includes new presumptive conditions and exposure locations for herbicide exposure during the Vietnam War? The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission with the Edward Hines VA Hospital outreach program wants to help answer questions about these recent changes. With the passage of...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego Village Board hears AACVB report
As a regional destination, visitors are finding the village of Oswego on the map. In his report to the Oswego Village Board, the director of the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Cort Carlson provided the information. Three percent of the village’s hotel tax from two national chains goes to...
WSPY NEWS
LaDonna Tweedy, 93
LaDonna Tweedy, age 93 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. She was born on September 13, 1929 the daughter of Lester Mitchell and Hortense Haper in Du Quoin, IL. She spent her childhood with her mother and stepfather,...
WSPY NEWS
State Senator looking for photos and stories of veterans to be highlighted at Illinois Capitol
Morris State Senator Sue Rezin is asking residents of the 38th District to submit photos and stories of their loved ones who served in the military. The stories will be displayed in the Illinois Capitol rotunda from November 10 through the 28th in Honor of Veterans Day. Families are asked...
WSPY NEWS
Barbara R. (Budach) McCann Hazelwood, 74
Barbara R. (Budach) McCann Hazelwood, 74, of Mendota, IL formally of Earlville, IL passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Sterling, IL. She was born on May 24, 1948 in Mendota, IL the daughter of Wilhelm Otto “Mike” and Florence (Engel) Budach. She married Jerry McCann in 1967, she later married James Hazelwood. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Earlville, IL. She volunteered at Nightingales in Mendota. She cooked at several nursing homes, owned and operated Pizza to Go in Hinckley and later BOXCAR Pizza in Earlville. Barb enjoyed going to church and attending Senior Saturday’s at church. She was a cat lover but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
WSPY NEWS
Craig O. Johnson, 70
Craig O. Johnson, age 70 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 surrounded by his loving family, at Accent Care Hospice in Naperville, IL. He was born on December 19, 1951 in Spring Valley, IL the son of James R. and Hazel (Holman) Johnson. Craig was united...
WSPY NEWS
Annual Flags of Valor on display in Yorkville
The Annual Flags of Valor program is on display at Yorkville's Town Square Park on Route 47. The program is meant to honor veterans for the month of November. Yorkville American Legion Commander Anthony Cella says it's a way to recognize service. Cella says each flag at the park is...
WSPY NEWS
Verne E. Adamson, 90
Verne E. Adamson, 90, of Leland, IL passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his home in Leland, IL. He was born February 16, 1932 in Quasqueton, IA the son of Ellis and Ruth (Hitchins) Adamson. He married Charleene Ziegler on April 12, 1985 in Kaneville, IL. He was a tool maker at Head Inc. of South Elgin for many years until retirement. Later he owned and operated VACA in Leland for several years. He enjoyed working in the yard and his garden. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and watching great-grandchildren play their sports.
WSPY NEWS
New developer considering senior housing complex
A developer has pulled its plans for a senior housing complex next to the Oswego Village Hall, however, there is renewed interest by a different company IDG Oswego LLC based in Dubuque, Iowa. The six-member Oswego Village Board unanimously approved a redevelopment agreement and an ordinance vacating part of the...
