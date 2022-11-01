Read full article on original website
Britain’s first Hindu prime minister is destroying Tories’ pitiful vision of diversity
The world has watched in appalled fascination as the UK’s ruling party scrapes the bottom of its human resources barrel: it found there its first Black chancellor of the exchequer and then, to clear up his mess, its first Hindu prime minister. Yet exultant noises from India as well as Britain would make us believe that some historic milestone has been reached.
Washington Examiner
'Simply wrong': British government slams Trevor Noah's claims of racism against Rishi Sunak
Officials from No. 10 Downing Street slammed The Daily Show host Trevor Noah for a monologue claiming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received racist backlash in his quest to become the next prime minister. Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid claimed Noah's comments that aired Wednesday were "simply wrong" and "detached...
'White teachers should teach ethnic minority children to sing God Save the King', says government's social mobility tsar Katharine Birbalsingh
The government's social mobility tsar has said that white teachers should teach schoolchildren from ethnic minority backgrounds to sing God Save the King. Social Mobility Commission chair Katharine Birbalsingh, known as Britain's strictest headteacher, said children are at risk of feeling they don't 'belong' in the UK if they do not sing the national anthem - even if it makes them feel 'uncomfortable'.
White Labour MP hopeful said he had ‘worst tan possible for a black man’
A white council leader who once joked that he had “the worst tan possible for a black man” has been selected to stand as a Labour MP. Darren Rodwell, the leader of Barking and Dagenham London borough council, fought off selection competition from councillor Josie Channer, a black councillor who has previously run for selection near Bristol.
BBC
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
Marine biologist, 35, who was made redundant from her university job just two months before she was due to go on maternity leave wins £130,000 after suing for unfair dismissal
A marine biologist has won more than £100,000 in a pregnancy discrimination case after she was made redundant from her job at a university despite it claiming it would protect 'vulnerable' workers during the pandemic. Caroline Law, 35, lost her job in June 2020 just two months before she...
Home Office minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants
A Home Office minister has criticised the “cheek” of complaints about processing centres from people who have entered the UK illegally.Chris Philp made the comment amid chaos at Manston migrant base in Kent, where at one point as many as 4,000 people were being detained for weeks in a site intended to hold 1,600 for a matter of days.The policing minister also described the centre as legally compliant days after immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested it was not.Mr Philp told Times Radio: “If people choose to enter a country illegally, and unnecessarily, it is a bit, you know, it’s a bit...
BBC
Detainees cause disturbance at London immigration centre
Detainees have caused a "disturbance" at a London immigration removal centre during a power outage, the Home Office says. No one was injured during the incident at the Harmondsworth detention centre in west London. It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went into the courtyard...
No 10 distances itself from minister’s remark about asylum seekers’ ‘cheek’
Chris Philp’s comments spark row as government faces pressure to fix ‘chaos’ at Manston refugee centre
BBC
Suella Braverman was warned over Manston migrant centre overcrowding
Suella Braverman failed to sign off on measures which could have eased pressure at a migrant processing centre, sources have told the BBC. The home secretary was warned by officials the government was acting outside the law by failing to provide alternative accommodation. Sources claim there was significant concern within...
Pupils block London council’s attempts to remove play space near school
A group of pupils in east London have seen off – temporarily at least – the workers who had come to dismantle their school street. Parents gathered outside Chisenhale primary school in Bow, Tower Hamlets, on Thursday morning to show support for the area, which includes a play space protected by a wooden fence, trellised with plants and painted in bright colours.
wonkhe.com
The real free speech problem in universities
Universities really do have a problem with free speech. However, it is not the problem that we are frequently accused of, that we stifle it or are politically biased in the free speech that we permit to take place on campus. Rather our problem is that we do not promote free speech anywhere near enough.
BBC
Isle of Man teachers confirm strike action over pay and conditions
Isle of Man teachers will take strike action in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions, a union has confirmed. It comes as members of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) "overwhelmingly rejected" a revised pay offer. Six days of strike action in two-day blocks is...
‘Go back to Africa’: French MP banned after racist outburst in parliament
France’s Assemblée Nationale has banned a far-right MP from parliament for two weeks for a racist outburst after he shouted “Go back to Africa” when a black member of the lower house was speaking about migrants. Grégoire de Fournas, a member of the far-right Rassemblement National...
‘Callous’ minister claims migrants have ‘a cheek’ to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston
A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after he hit out at migrants for complaining about desperate conditions at an overcrowded processing centre in Kent.Chris Philp said it was a “bit of a cheek” for them to protest the conditions in which they are being held in Manston. The government has been scrambling to resolve the crisis after it emerged at the weekend that around 4,000 people were being held at a site designed for 1,600. Within hours, Downing Street distanced itself from Mr Philp’s comments, saying migrants deserved to be treated “with compassion and respect”.Mr Philp later...
BBC
Cost of living has made my university flat hostile
The atmosphere in university house shares has become "more hostile" due to the rising cost of living, students in Wales have said. One student said people were quick to blame others for leaving the lights on, while another said they had received messages about the use of loo roll. Others...
BBC
East Riding school sees rise in safeguarding cases after lockdown
An East Yorkshire school has dealt with more than double the number of safeguarding cases compared with before the coronavirus pandemic. East Riding councillors heard Hornsea Secondary School had seen a rise in pupils self-harming, eating disorders and domestic violence at home. The school has recorded 265 incidents since September,...
