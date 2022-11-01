Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WGME
'Be a Santa to a Senior': Spread holiday cheer by donating gifts to Maine seniors
You can help bring some joy to Maine seniors this holiday season. Home Instead says their “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is back for its 11th year in Cumberland County. The organization says through the program you can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise not get one.
WGME
The search for Portland's holiday tree comes to an end
PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland says a 40-foot balsam fir in Westbrook has been selected as this year’s holiday tree for Monument Square. The tree will be cut down and moved downtown on November 16. The tree is expected to arrive in Monument Square around 10 a.m.
mainebiz.biz
Rolling in the dough: Portland Pie acquires Falmouth Ricetta's
Work is underway to open a ninth Portland Pie location after the craft pizza maker acquired a Ricetta’s pizzeria in a deal that closed Oct. 14, Jeff Perkins, Portland Pie’s owner and CEO, told Mainebiz. Portland Pie is leasing the Falmouth eatery formerly occupied by Ricetta’s, at 240...
Harvest Moon Deli’s Waterville Location Opens
This is the 7th location since the original Harvest Moon Deli in Orono in 2007. And they are already looking at the possibility of more locations. Zack Richardson Co-Owner and Operator of Harvest Moon Deli about the new Waterville location said. I'm extremely pleased to announce #7. Location #7 is...
Why Do People Keep Ruining Their Cars on Maine Beaches to Make ‘Donuts’?
How stupid can you be? Let me count the ways... One thing that makes you not only stupid but disrespectful is driving your car onto a beach to 'make donuts' in the sand. According to the Mount Desert Islander Facebook page, this happened. They write,. After spending the night on...
WGME
Part of Congress Street in Portland closed on Friday, Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Congress Street in Portland is closed from Forest Street to Weymouth Street. It will remain closed through 7 p.m. on Saturday. The block is shutting down to accommodate the removal of a large crane that was being used to construct Maine Medical Center’s new Malone family tower.
thewindhameagle.com
Windham High School student captures 'USOA Miss Teen Maine' crown
A Windham High School senior has won the 2023 United States of America Miss Teen Maine Pageant and will represent the state at the USOA National Pageant in Nevada next spring. Morgan Wing of Windham, 17, was awarded the teen crown and title Oct. 9 during the USOA Maine Pageant at the Senator Inn in Augusta.
There’s a Phantom Restaurant in Scarborough, Maine, Cooked Up by a YouTube Sensation
As if there isn't enough competition in the Portland area when it comes to restaurants, how about adding another possibility into the mix: ordering food from a restaurant that doesn't actually exist and getting it delivered to your doorstep. Does that sound confusing? Yes. But it's a legit thing, as a virtual burger chain has popped up in the Maine Mall area and is leaving some customers dumbfounded.
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
Pause For Pets to Benefit Greater Androscoggin Humane Society
Pause for Pets is a craft and vendor fair to benefit the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society. It's this Sunday and it's free!. Sunday, November 6th from 10 am - 3 pm at the Lewiston Memorial Armory at 65 Central Ave, Lewiston. More than 50 local crafters and vendors will be...
WGME
Maine 6-year-old donates birthday money to Kennebunk food pantry as demand grows
KENNEBUNK (WGME) – A young Maine boy is getting praise for donating his birthday money to help a Kennebunk food pantry. This comes as the organization sees a jump in demand as inflation rises. Community Outreach Services says they've seen the need jump by 25 percent over the last...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Doctors address RSV spike in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — 16-month-old Ozzie slept in a hospital bed that seemed to swallow the small child. Tubes carrying oxygen plugged his nose. The machine pumping the air made the only sound in the room, save for every few minutes when Ozzie would be jolted awake by a brief coughing fit.
WGME
Hunters have another chance to buy a Maine antlerless deer permit
(BDN) -- The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is making more than 12,000 additional antlerless deer permits available for purchase next week. Monday morning hunters will be able to purchase permits for Wildlife Management Districts 22, 24, 25, and 29. The department will be using the same online system as it used when it first made antlerless deer permits available on Oct. 11.
Driving in Brunswick, Maine? There’s a New Traffic Pattern to Know About
Keep your eyes open for new stop signs at an intersection in Brunswick so you don't accidentally run through them. When you are used to driving through an intersection for years and suddenly something about it changes, you're probably taken by surprise. Our minds tend to wander as we drive thinking about all sorts of different things. Every driven and suddenly realize you're at a point on your route and wonder how you got there so fast? That's usually when our minds are wandering and things like traffic pattern changes go unnoticed.
WGME
Portland fines business for spraying pesticides
PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the first time ever, Portland is fining a business under its new pesticide use ordinance. According to a letter obtained by CBS13, the city fined Seabreeze Property Services on Riverside Street $500 for spraying glyphosate to control Japanese knotweed at a location on Stevens Ave. This...
Crews respond to fire in Portland Wednesday evening
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a fire at a building on St. John Street in Portland Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post made around 8 p.m. from the Portland Fire Department, crews arrived at an "all hands fire." The fire was under control as of 8:30 p.m.,...
New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’
Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
coast931.com
Portland restaurant damaged by fire
The cause of a fire at a Portland restaurant in under investigation. The two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. at Chez Bujabelle on St. John Street, across from the Union Station Plaza. The restaurant is on the first floor, where the fire started. The flames spread to the...
WGME
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
