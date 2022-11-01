ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGME

The search for Portland's holiday tree comes to an end

PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland says a 40-foot balsam fir in Westbrook has been selected as this year’s holiday tree for Monument Square. The tree will be cut down and moved downtown on November 16. The tree is expected to arrive in Monument Square around 10 a.m.
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Rolling in the dough: Portland Pie acquires Falmouth Ricetta's

Work is underway to open a ninth Portland Pie location after the craft pizza maker acquired a Ricetta’s pizzeria in a deal that closed Oct. 14, Jeff Perkins, Portland Pie’s owner and CEO, told Mainebiz. Portland Pie is leasing the Falmouth eatery formerly occupied by Ricetta’s, at 240...
FALMOUTH, ME
Z107.3

Harvest Moon Deli’s Waterville Location Opens

This is the 7th location since the original Harvest Moon Deli in Orono in 2007. And they are already looking at the possibility of more locations. Zack Richardson Co-Owner and Operator of Harvest Moon Deli about the new Waterville location said. I'm extremely pleased to announce #7. Location #7 is...
WATERVILLE, ME
WGME

Part of Congress Street in Portland closed on Friday, Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Congress Street in Portland is closed from Forest Street to Weymouth Street. It will remain closed through 7 p.m. on Saturday. The block is shutting down to accommodate the removal of a large crane that was being used to construct Maine Medical Center’s new Malone family tower.
PORTLAND, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Windham High School student captures 'USOA Miss Teen Maine' crown

A Windham High School senior has won the 2023 United States of America Miss Teen Maine Pageant and will represent the state at the USOA National Pageant in Nevada next spring. Morgan Wing of Windham, 17, was awarded the teen crown and title Oct. 9 during the USOA Maine Pageant at the Senator Inn in Augusta.
WINDHAM, ME
103.7 WCYY

There’s a Phantom Restaurant in Scarborough, Maine, Cooked Up by a YouTube Sensation

As if there isn't enough competition in the Portland area when it comes to restaurants, how about adding another possibility into the mix: ordering food from a restaurant that doesn't actually exist and getting it delivered to your doorstep. Does that sound confusing? Yes. But it's a legit thing, as a virtual burger chain has popped up in the Maine Mall area and is leaving some customers dumbfounded.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Q97.9

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Doctors address RSV spike in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — 16-month-old Ozzie slept in a hospital bed that seemed to swallow the small child. Tubes carrying oxygen plugged his nose. The machine pumping the air made the only sound in the room, save for every few minutes when Ozzie would be jolted awake by a brief coughing fit.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Hunters have another chance to buy a Maine antlerless deer permit

(BDN) -- The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is making more than 12,000 additional antlerless deer permits available for purchase next week. Monday morning hunters will be able to purchase permits for Wildlife Management Districts 22, 24, 25, and 29. The department will be using the same online system as it used when it first made antlerless deer permits available on Oct. 11.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Driving in Brunswick, Maine? There’s a New Traffic Pattern to Know About

Keep your eyes open for new stop signs at an intersection in Brunswick so you don't accidentally run through them. When you are used to driving through an intersection for years and suddenly something about it changes, you're probably taken by surprise. Our minds tend to wander as we drive thinking about all sorts of different things. Every driven and suddenly realize you're at a point on your route and wonder how you got there so fast? That's usually when our minds are wandering and things like traffic pattern changes go unnoticed.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

Portland fines business for spraying pesticides

PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the first time ever, Portland is fining a business under its new pesticide use ordinance. According to a letter obtained by CBS13, the city fined Seabreeze Property Services on Riverside Street $500 for spraying glyphosate to control Japanese knotweed at a location on Stevens Ave. This...
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’

Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
AUBURN, ME
coast931.com

Portland restaurant damaged by fire

The cause of a fire at a Portland restaurant in under investigation. The two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. at Chez Bujabelle on St. John Street, across from the Union Station Plaza. The restaurant is on the first floor, where the fire started. The flames spread to the...
