WBBJ
3rd annual Veterans Outreach held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Veterans Program held a Veterans Outreach on Friday. All veterans were encouraged to attend. The veterans were offered various forms of assistance, as well as the utmost respect from everyone in attendance. Food was also prepared for all veterans at the event. “When...
WBBJ
Union to host workshop centered on handling grief
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group is hosting an upcoming workshop designed to help those dealing with grief. A professional grief therapy workshop will be held at Union University on November 17 and November 18. A leading expert in trauma and loss, Dr. Robert A. Neimeyer will be conducting...
WBBJ
Winter care packages distributed to senior citizens in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians are taking steps to take care of senior citizens in the community. Owner of Floral Cakes Bakery, Genevieve Dupree, along with several local businesses in Jackson, gave away care packages Thursday at the West Tennessee Farmers Market. Included in each package is nonperishable food, hand...
WBBJ
November Teen programs at Jackson Madison County Library
The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for the teens to enjoy this November. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Every second Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on November 12. Brown Bag Book Club. Every Wednesday at 12:00 pm on November 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30. Come...
WBBJ
City of Jackson reveals plans for Recycling Convenience Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians could be one step closer to curbside recycling. The City of Jackson is taking steps to go green, and residents may soon have a designated area to drop off their recycling. “We are super excited to finally reveal our plans for our Recycling Convenience Center,”...
WBBJ
City of Jackson announces 2 people hoping to fill empty council seat
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has received two resumes so far to fill an empty seat on City Council. This comes after the resignation of Ernest Brooks, II, who served as the District 3 Councilman. The city says they have currently received resumes from Edward Byron Elam...
WBBJ
88 Haywood High seniors achieve Ready Graduate status
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood High School’s Class of 2023 is already achieving great things, even before their graduation. According to a news release, 88 seniors from the school earned their Ready Graduate status, making it the highest number of any senior class in Haywood High’s history.
WBBJ
Art, choir blended together at West Tennessee school
JACKSON, Tenn. — Art and music were brought together during a unique event Thursday evening. Jackson-Madison County Schools hosted an Art & Choir Showcase at Liberty High School. The event began with an art show, displaying art created from local students. That was followed by a choir showcase, featuring...
WBBJ
Voting rally held to encourage participation in election
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Thursday, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held an early voting rally. The president of the Jackson-Madison County Chapter, Harrell Carter believes every vote will matter in the upcoming election. “We still have too many people that are not exercising that right....
radionwtn.com
Mayor Gerrell, Commissioner Griffith Honored As They Retire
Paris, Tenn.–It was an emotional evening as Paris Mayor Carlton Gerrell and Commissioner Gayle Griffith bid adieu after decades of service to the city commission. Both Gerrell and Griffith are retiring from their posts. Griffith has served 29 years on the commission, having been elected in 1993. He served ten years as Vice Mayor. Gerrell has served 12 years on the commission and was elected Mayor in 2014.
WBBJ
Freed-Hardeman University to hold homecoming activities next week
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University will host its homecoming activities next week. Kicking off Sunday, November 6, the week will feature a variety of events for students, staff, families and alumni to enjoy. Events include the annual “ALUMination Day,” featured guest speaker Dr. Ethan Kellum, the annual Legacy Student...
WBBJ
Group organizes “Before Thanksgiving” dinner
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is coming early to the Jackson community thanks to organizers connected to the GT Productionz. This community gathering hopes to bring a family-style meal to those who may not have the opportunity to attend a dinner on the holiday. Some volunteers that the company work...
WBBJ
Shining a light on suicide… one step at a time
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization hosts a walk for a great cause. On Saturday morning, the Jackson Out of the Darkness hosted a special walk event that provides the community connection, healing, and hope for survivors of suicide loss, and those who’ve lived through the experience in West Tennessee.
WBBJ
Volunteers work to help the ‘wild cats’ of Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Some local residents are volunteering to help some community fur babies. Wild cats, also known as feral cats, have gathered in colonies throughout the Hub City for awhile now, mostly in the older neighborhoods. A local organization called Trap, Neuter, and Release, or TNR, is pairing...
radionwtn.com
Paris Police Win People’s Choice In Scarecrow Event
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Police Department won the Peoples’ Choice in the Scarecrows on the Square event this year. The Paris PD Scarecrow was a scary-looking ‘Hybrid K9″ located on the east side of the court square. The winners of the contest were already announced earlier this month, with the public voting on the Peoples’ Choice on the Downtown Paris Association Facebook page. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
hcmc-tn.org
HCMC Patient Parking Lot Elevator Out of Commission – Alternative Entrance or Drop Off at Front Circle
Paris, TN – The elevator that connects the patient parking lot to the catwalk that leads to the main entrance of the facility is currently out of commission at Henry County Medical Center. Facilities Management estimates that repairs will be completed on Friday, November 4. With this in mind,...
Dresden Enterprise
Gleason Resident Named to Bethel’s Homecoming Court
Bethel University presented the 2022 Homecoming Royalty Court and announced the King and Queen during Saturday’s football game on October 22, and one Weakley County resident was honored as a member of that homecoming court. April Watson of Gleason was named as the freshman class representative. April is a...
WBBJ
Ward Elwyn Smith
Ward Elwyn Smith, age 79, a resident of Stanton, TN, departed this life on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A Memorial Service for Mr. Smith was held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Stanton Baptist Church in Stanton, TN, with Bro. Ed Miller officiating. Ward was born on...
WBBJ
Sign-ups open for two annual pageants
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Two annual pageants are set to be held in mid-November, and they need contestants. Bethel University says it is hosting the Miss Bethel University Volunteer and the Miss Carroll County Volunteer pageant on November 19. Those looking to compete for Miss Bethel University will need to...
WBBJ
Jackson Boxing Club honors previous coach with new sign
JACKSON, Tenn. — One boxing club in Jackson has been reopened under a name that is familiar to the local Hub City boxing world. Friday, this gym officially unveiled a new sign as the Jackson Boxing Club. This is the name that another gym possessed in the Jackson area for decades.
