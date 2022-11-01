ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grajales-Reyes receives Early Independence Award from NIH

Gary Grajales-Reyes, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received an Early Independence Award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The award supports outstanding junior scientists with the intellect, scientific creativity, drive and maturity to bypass or shorten the traditional postdoctoral training period to launch independent research careers.
Center for Biomolecular Condensates launches

A new multidisciplinary center focused on biomolecular condensates — distinct molecular communities that make up the building blocks of life — has launched at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis. The center kicked off with an inaugural symposium Oct. 14, highlighted by the...
Understanding, treating pain, reducing opioid use, aim of $11.7 million grant

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have received a five-year, $11.7 million grant to study human genes and nerve cells to better understand how cells transmit pain and to identify new ways to treat it. Washington University will be one of a handful of sites participating...
Abraham, Foraker, Yen elected fellows of informatics society

Elections recognize national leadership in field of medical informatics. The American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA) has elected three faculty members at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis — Joanna Abraham, PhD, Randi Foraker, PhD, and Po-Yin Yen, PhD — fellows of the organization’s American College of Medical Informatics.
Senior Miao elected to College Democrats board

Ranen Miao, a senior studying political science and sociology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was elected to serve as the next national director of communications for the College Democrats of America. Miao is one of 10 students who will represent 100,000 College Democrats in the nation and the first Washington University student to be elected to the executive board.
Medical assistant apprenticeship program recognized by U.S. Department of Labor

Dubbed ambassadors, will help promote, expand apprenticeships. The medical assistant apprenticeship program at Washington University in St. Louis has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a model program. As part of the recognition, the program has been dubbed an ambassador and will serve as a model program in that role, sharing its experiences through a national network and collaborating with the labor department to champion further apprenticeship opportunities elsewhere.
