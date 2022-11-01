Dubbed ambassadors, will help promote, expand apprenticeships. The medical assistant apprenticeship program at Washington University in St. Louis has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a model program. As part of the recognition, the program has been dubbed an ambassador and will serve as a model program in that role, sharing its experiences through a national network and collaborating with the labor department to champion further apprenticeship opportunities elsewhere.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO