Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Day Lou Gehrig Made Yankee Stadium Weep - A Story of Pride and GreatnessLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
longisland.com
Country Parlor Holiday Folk Art & Gift Show at Hallockville Museum Farm Nov. 25-27
Country Parlor Holiday Folk Art and Gift Show returns to the North Fork for just one special weekend – Friday, November 25 through Sunday, November 27. Visit Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave. in Riverhead and experience the transformation of its historic Naugles Barn into a holiday wonderland and unique shopping experience.
longisland.com
Nostalgia Throwback Bar Opens in Bethpage at One Eyed Jacks’ Spot
Want to relive the 1990s and early 2000s while sipping on a Mambo #5 tequila drink and answering throwback trivia questions? Then a new bar that just opened in Bethpage this fall called Nostalgia might be the place for you. Taking over for One Eyed Jacks, the bar taps into...
LuminoCity Holiday Festival to illuminate Eisenhower Park with Pure Magic exhibit
You can expect to see a little bit of everything at the park, from your favorite zoo animals to your favorite films like “Alice in Wonderland."
The Sundae Palace: Chocolate molds and edible crafts at a New Hyde Park family business
New Hyde Park, N.Y. - When an occasion calls for a football, a flower, or a high-heeled shoe made entirely of chocolate, the Sundae Palace gets to work.Sisters and co-owners Maria Masi, Gina Masi, and Aurora Hirschfeld oversee the shop's stacks of chocolate molds plus melting chips and edible decorations."You can come in and ask us to make orders for a birthday, a wedding," Gina said.Some shoppers bring in a photo to be printed in edible ink on edible paper for a special event. "We open up the box to give them their order, and their face just shines," she said.Others...
Port Jefferson – Welcome to HARBOR VIEW–A Gated Community!
Clubhouse with gym & rec room, Tennis & salt-water Pool plus all Port Jefferson Village amenities! Living room features gas fireplace, kitchen has granite counters and breakfast area. Spacious landing leads to primary en suite with bath, then to the 2 additional bedrooms and shared bath. $795,000 | MLS# 3438663.
Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
longisland.com
Naya Middle Eastern Grill Opens in Roosevelt Field Mall
Naya, a new restaurant opened in Roosevelt Field Mall recently, serving up Lebanese fare, including appetizers, and build-your-own rolls, bowls and salads. This is their first location on Long Island, according to their website. Most of their restaurants are located in New York City, with more opening in Philadelphia and New Jersey soon.
This Iconic French Pastry House Is Bringing A Taste Of Paris To NYC
New York City and France are no strangers–an area in Nolita/SoHo has a rich history of French culture and immigrant communities and has therefore become NYC’s very own “Little Paris” neighborhood. And now us New Yorkers are getting even more of a taste of the Parisian lifestyle. Iconic French tearoom and pastry house Angelina Paris is popping up at French restaurant L’Avenue at Saks, and if you take any of our suggestions let it be this one–their pastries and hot chocolate are an absolute must-try. The Midtown restaurant will serve what can safely be considered the most famous hot chocolate in all of Europe alongside the cult-favorite patisserie’s Mont Blanc dessert, a dessert made of sweetened chestnut purée in the form of vermicelli and topped with whipped cream. In addition to the grab-and-go bakery, the pop-up’s counter space will also include a retail shop offering Angelina’s famous hot chocolate in bottle or powder form, as well as Cocoa and Gianduja spread creams, mixed teas, caramels, jams, chocolate boxes, and more, making it possible for visitors to bring Angelina’s fine dining experience to their own home.
Herald Community Newspapers
Welcome home, Antonio!
Fran and Ray Martini of Oceanside are happy to announce the arrival of their first grandson, Antonio Christiano Martini. Antonio was born on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6:37 a.m. He weighed in at 7.6 ounces and was 20 inches long. “He brings so much joy to his parents, Ashley and Anthony Martini, big sisters Gianna and Madelyn, and to the entire family,” the family wrote.
Rev. Calvin Butts remembered, celebrated during homegoing ceremony
The stirring riff of the grand piano and inspiring vocals that permeated the heart were all part of the homegoing ceremony that Butts envisioned for himself.
NBC New York
Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant
The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
6sqft
A tennis court and a boxwood maze surround this $2.7M 1913 Tudor home on Long Island
This vintage Tudor home at 294 North Village Avenue in Rockville Centre, New York sits on three-quarters of an acre, where you’ll find an in-ground pool, a tennis court, an outdoor kitchen, and a three-car garage. At the front of the Long Island home is a decorative boxwood hedge maze in the style of a formal garden. Asking $2,725,000, this something-for-everyone estate has four bedrooms, a finished third floor, and bonus space in the basement.
bkreader.com
An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue
In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
longisland.com
Missing Long Island Boater Identified, Online Fundraiser Held for Family
Police have idenified the missing boater whose pilotless vessel washed up on shore at Smith Point on Sunday as Todd Mauro, 52, of Ronkonkoma. Mauro left from the South Shore Boat Yard, at 57 Patchogue Street in Patchogue, according to police. He was last seen October 30 at approximately 11:30am.
Customer: Dog bought from Shake A Paw had parasites, costing $5K in vet bills
The customer says the dog looked lethargic after she brought it home, so she took it to the vet the next day.
Delish
The Jewish Deli Is An NYC Icon. Here’s How It’s Changed
“I’ll have what she’s having.” The quote is iconic. You probably know it’s from When Harry Met Sally, and although the corned beef and pastrami sandwich isn't what caused Sally to make such a scene in Katz's Deli, it certainly convinced the lady at the next table to try it.
New Clothing Store To Open In Yonkers
A major clothing retailer that offers "amazing values" is soon opening a new location in Westchester County, officials say. A new Burlington store in Yonkers at 750 Central Park Ave. inside the Mall at Cross County will open on Friday, Nov. 4 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:15 a.m., store officials said in an announcement.
Queens couple nearly homeless after 'real estate runaround'
Instead of the getting keys to their new Queens apartment, one couple said they got a real estate runaround and were left nearly homeless.
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each sold at West Hempstead store
Officials say the tickets were purchased at Bolla located at 820 Hempstead Ave.
Thrillist
This New York IKEA Location Is Closing for Good Soon
After less than two years since its opening, the IKEA outpost in Queens is closing its doors for good. The Swedish company announced the news on its website and cited "the changing needs of our customers" among the deciding reasons. On December 3, the sprawling space spanning 115,000 square feet will cease to be an IKEA outpost and will leave the massive commercial area in Rego Center to the next bidder. The store opened on January 11, 2021.
