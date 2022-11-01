ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

Mel Gibson Could Testify at Weinstein Trial and Tells Us ‘I’m Sure Justice Will Be Served’ (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtn6H_0iugaxqE00

Mel Gibson is back on the big screen in the thriller “On the Line,” and is possibly days away from testifying at the Harvey Weinstein trial in L.A.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers was with Mel to talk about his new film and the court case.

Prosecutors want to call Mel to the stand to support the allegations of Jane Doe 3, who claims that Weinstein sexually assaulted her after she gave him a massage. Mel is friends with the alleged victim, but said, “I cannot comment on a pending litigation or interfere right now, but I’m sure justice will be served.”

The Oscar winner does have plenty to say about playing a radio host in the movie "On the Line." Mel plays Elvis Cooney, whose family is kidnapped by a crazed caller who threatens to also blow up the radio station.

Mel explained, “You’re taken on this kind of like, almost murder-mystery kind of journey within this building, and then it turns out to be something entirely that it shouldn't be. It's got some good twists to it.”

Jenn commented, “It is not what I thought it was going to be.”

Mel replied, “No, and that’s good.”

Lahmers told him, “You actually do have a pretty darn good radio voice.”

Gibson explained, “I met this basso profondo… He was Russian and he had like eight octaves in his voice and he said… ‘If you want to hit the low notes, you have to drink a bottle of vodka in the morning and smoke a bunch of cigarettes,’ you know... So I don't think I could keep up with the radio voice if I had to do that.”

In the movie, Elvis gives advice to strangers, so Jenn wanted to know the best advice Mel’s ever received.

“I think somebody told me once there was no such thing as a hopeless situation… That was good to hear and so true,” he said.

His character is also a big prankster, so Lahmers asked what pranks he’s pulled or had pulled on him. Gibson laughed, saying, “Oh, man, I would get arrested if I told you.”

“On the Line” opens in theaters November 4.

Comments / 2

Related
extratv

Johnny Depp & Lawyer Joelle Rich Split (Report)

Two months after romance rumors swirled around Johnny Depp, 59, and his U.K. lawyer Joelle Rich, 37, it looks like things have fizzled!. People magazine confirms they are no longer dating. Rich was recently spotted at a family wedding without Depp in Ibiza. Another source hinted that things were only...
VIRGINIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Bono Admits Michael Hutchence’s Addiction Struggles Are Why He Ended Friendship Before INXS Singer’s Suicide

Before Michael Hutchence’s tragic suicide in 1997, he and Bono’s friendship had come to an end. Bono, 62, detailed the deterioration of his friendship with the INXS singer in his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. In an excerpt published by Apple News, Bono writes that he and his wife, Ali Hewson, “grew uncomfortable” with spending time with Michael and his partner, Paula Yates, because the couple was in a “ free fall – [spiraling] down the vortex of recreational drug use that had become hard work for everyone, especially their family, especially the younger ones. As their [behavior] changed, our friendship became strained, and we grew uncomfortable during their visits.”
The Independent

Luke Evans praises Daniel Craig for evolving 007: ‘We’re not in the Roger Moore era where he sleeps with five women per film’

Luke Evans has praised Daniel Craig’s interpretation of James Bond and credited the recent spate of 007 films starring Craig with evolving the secret agent past his earlier womanising.“We’re not in the Roger Moore [era] where he sleeps with five women per film, that’s not really what he’s about any more,” Evans told The Independent in an interview published on Saturday (29 October). In the most recent Bond films, including Spectre and No Time To Die, the dashing spy with a caddish reputation instead pursues a long-term romance.But Evans, who is among the UK stars tipped to replace...
extratv

Christina Applegate Explains How M.S. Battle Has Impacted Her Life

A year ago, actress Christina Applegate, 50, broke the news that she had secretly been battling multiple sclerosis. In a new interview with The New York Times, Applegate revealed that she has gained 40 lbs. and is unable to “walk without a cane” due to the chronic disease, which affects the brain and spinal cord.
extratv

Gal Gadot Promises ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Is Worth the Wait (Exclusive)

Gal Gadot says “Wonder Woman 3” is going to be “worth the wait.”. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Gal at Veuve Clicquot’s Solaire Culture exhibit in L.A., which features all women artists in celebration of brand pioneer Madame Clicquot’s entrepreneurial spirit. Gal chatted about “Wonder Woman” and opened up about her own village of supportive women who give each other advice on balancing Hollywood and motherhood.
Deadline

‘Braveheart’ Was “A Big Influence” For Indian Epic ‘RRR’, Director S.S. Rajamouli Says – Contenders New York

RRR filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli made his epic for an Indian audience, but he has been gobsmacked by the global resonance of the film, which has racked up more than $132 million worldwide while ranking as India’s third highest-grossing movie of all time. RRR has made more than $11M in the U.S. since opening to a huge $9.5M in March at 1,200 theaters via Variance Films. RELATED: Contenders New York 2022: Deadline’s Complete Coverage The film charts a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. “We started getting...
NEW YORK STATE
extratv

Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’ Release Date and Book Cover Revealed

New details have just been released about Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir!. On Thursday, Penguin Random House revealed that the title of Harry’s memoir is “Spare.” Along with unveiling the book cover, the publishing company revealed the release date as January 10, 2023. In a statement,...
Deadline

‘The Good Nurse’ Director Tobias Lindholm And Producer Scott Franklin On Having Two Oscar Winners On Their Ward – Contenders New York

The Good Nurse director Tobias Lindholm and producer Scott Franklin joined Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York awards-season event to talk about their Netflix pic and especially the film’s two Oscar-winning stars: Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. Based on Charles Graeber’s crime thriller book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder and adapted by Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917), the film centers on Amy Loughren (Chastain), a nurse who starts to believe that her colleague Charlie Cullen (Redmayne) is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths. She risks her own life to uncover the truth. Noah Emmerich, Nnamdi Asomugha and Kim...
NEW YORK STATE
extratv

Simon Cowell Reveals If He Would Do ‘X Factor’ Again

Simon Cowell is back shooting “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” but the big question is will he be back doing “X Factor.”. “Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Simon, asking if he would do “X Factor” again and whether he preferred doing the show in the U.S. or the U.K.
extratv

extratv

82K+
Followers
5K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy