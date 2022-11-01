ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mailman's Reaction to Dog Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Overreaction'

A mailman has been caught on camera overreacting when greeted by a "friendly" dog as he drops off a package. The internet has been left in stitches thanks to a video posted by @duttydan365 on TikTok. The postal worker can be seen scurrying off the premises while the American XL bully follows behind, wagging his tail. You can watch the video here.
Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Cat 'Aghast' After Hearing a Human Meowing Has Internet in Stitches

Ever wish you could speak in a language your pet could truly understand? One man seems to have cracked cat communication in a viral video shared online on Thursday. Shared on Reddit's popular r/aww forum, the video was reposted by u/MorgrainX but the original poster has not so far been discovered.
Little boy’s reaction to meeting newborn sister leaves parents in hysterics

A little boy left his parents in hysterics by saying “I don’t care” when introduced to his newborn sister for the first time.Ashley Stevens, from Maine, US, said she thought her son Kole would be excited to meet his baby sister Kiana and expected his first words to be “I love her”.“He just caught us off guard,” she explained.“We just started laughing. When we got back to the hospital he said ‘can we take her back?’”Ashley clarified that Kole has since warmed up and is now “a great big brother”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneFrancis Bourgeois attempts to identify a train just by hearing its hornM&S Christmas advert reunites Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders
MAINE STATE
