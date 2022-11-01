ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Mitigated threat to New Jersey synagogues

I want to commend the FBI Newark Division under the leadership of Special Agent in Charge James E. Denneh, the New Jersey State Police under the leadership of Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, the Office of the United States Attorney, District of New Jersey under the leadership of US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness under the leadership of Director Laurie R. Doran, and the women and men of my office and New Jersey law enforcement, for their swift action in these last several hours. And I of course want to thank Governor Phil Murphy for his leadership and courage in the fight against hate and violence.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation to Increase Unemployment Insurance System’s Efficiency and Expedite Benefits Payments

Governor Phil Murphy today signed legislation (S2357) which makes certain changes to the administration of the State’s unemployment insurance (“UI”) system to increase the system’s efficiency and expedite timely benefits payments. The Legislature concurred with the Governor’s conditional veto of an earlier version of the legislation, as the Governor had recommended changes necessary to ensure compliance with federal law.
thelakewoodscoop.com

Statement from Lakewood Police on FBI Threat Warning

The Lakewood police department moments ago released to TLS the following statement in response to today’s warning from the FBI:. ”In response to the statement issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, warning of an broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey, the Lakewood Police Department, along with assistance from the Ocean County Sheriffs Department has increased patrols, in both a marked and unmarked capacity. In addition, we have also deployed specially trained rapid response officers. Although there isn’t any specific information pertaining to Lakewood, we are in communication with our local, county and federal counterparts in order to ensure the greatest protection to those we serve.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Police Weekly Blotter

DWI: Sunday, October 16th, 2022, at 8:20pm Ptl. K. Seehausen was dispatched to Pine St for a report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. Officers at the scene observed Alexis Garcia-Iturbide, 31 years old from Lakewood, NJ park his vehicle and was arrested for DWI. He was charged with the following:
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Petirah of Reb Moshe Solomon Z”L of Lakewood

We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Reb Moshe Solomon Z”L, a longtime Lakewood resident. Reb Moshe Z”L resided for many years in the Forest Avenue area. The Levaya is scheduled to take place at 10:30 AM Thursday at the 7th Street Chapel, 613 Ramsey Avenue.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy