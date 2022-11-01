Read full article on original website
$51 Million Grant Will Help Local Families On The Emergency Rental Assistance Program Wait List
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) will receive an additional $51 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance funds for New Jersey renter households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The additional funds will be reallocated to the DCA by the U.S. Treasury from other states and localities in the...
Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Mitigated threat to New Jersey synagogues
I want to commend the FBI Newark Division under the leadership of Special Agent in Charge James E. Denneh, the New Jersey State Police under the leadership of Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, the Office of the United States Attorney, District of New Jersey under the leadership of US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness under the leadership of Director Laurie R. Doran, and the women and men of my office and New Jersey law enforcement, for their swift action in these last several hours. And I of course want to thank Governor Phil Murphy for his leadership and courage in the fight against hate and violence.
Governor Murphy Signs Legislation to Increase Unemployment Insurance System’s Efficiency and Expedite Benefits Payments
Governor Phil Murphy today signed legislation (S2357) which makes certain changes to the administration of the State’s unemployment insurance (“UI”) system to increase the system’s efficiency and expedite timely benefits payments. The Legislature concurred with the Governor’s conditional veto of an earlier version of the legislation, as the Governor had recommended changes necessary to ensure compliance with federal law.
FBI Busts Nationwide Catalytic Converter Theft Ring, Including Several Arrests In New Jersey
Federal, state, and local law enforcement partners from across the United States executed a nationwide, coordinated takedown of leaders and associates of a national network of thieves, dealers, and processors for their roles in conspiracies involving stolen catalytic converters sold to a metal refinery for tens of millions of dollars.
PHOTOS: Askanim Meet With State And Federal Officials For Pre-Election Conversation
Following Wednesday’s meeting with officials on the county level, local Askanim from the Lakewood area sat down Thursday afternoon with New Jersey state Senator Bob Singer (R-Lakewood) and New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith (R-Manchester) for a pre-election conversation. Senator Singer started off by detailing some of the work he...
Security Remains Tight In Lakewood Following An Unspecified Threat To Shuls
Residents in Lakewood, and throughout Ocean County, will continue to see a heavy law enforcement presence around the area Friday morning, a day after the FBI issued a rare and unusual warning regarding a threat to Shuls in New Jersey. “The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat...
Statement from Lakewood Police on FBI Threat Warning
The Lakewood police department moments ago released to TLS the following statement in response to today’s warning from the FBI:. ”In response to the statement issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, warning of an broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey, the Lakewood Police Department, along with assistance from the Ocean County Sheriffs Department has increased patrols, in both a marked and unmarked capacity. In addition, we have also deployed specially trained rapid response officers. Although there isn’t any specific information pertaining to Lakewood, we are in communication with our local, county and federal counterparts in order to ensure the greatest protection to those we serve.
BREAKING: Suspect Who Prompted FBI Warning Arrested; Suspect “Expressed Radical Extremist Views and Ideology”
An FBI source confirms the suspect who prompted the warning in New Jersey, is in custody. The suspect was arrested Thursday night. According to the FBI, during midday yesterday, they received a lead which detailed an unidentified New Jersey based individual who intended to attack an unspecified New Jersey Synagogue.
CCW Holders: Will You be Carrying Your Gun to Shul in Response to the FBI Warning?
In response to the FBI warning released this afternoon, numerous Lakewood area residents – who are legal CCW holders – stated they will now be carrying their guns to Shul.
Lakewood Police Weekly Blotter
DWI: Sunday, October 16th, 2022, at 8:20pm Ptl. K. Seehausen was dispatched to Pine St for a report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. Officers at the scene observed Alexis Garcia-Iturbide, 31 years old from Lakewood, NJ park his vehicle and was arrested for DWI. He was charged with the following:
VIDEOS: Thrown Lollipop Mistaken for Shots Fired Leads to Gunpoint Arrest in Lakewood
Lakewood Police this evening arrested two people at gunpoint after a driver believed to have been shot at. The victim tells TLS he was driving on Central Avenue this evening when he heard something shatter on his window, believing he was shot at. The victim says he phoned police while...
Petirah of Reb Moshe Solomon Z”L of Lakewood
We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Reb Moshe Solomon Z”L, a longtime Lakewood resident. Reb Moshe Z”L resided for many years in the Forest Avenue area. The Levaya is scheduled to take place at 10:30 AM Thursday at the 7th Street Chapel, 613 Ramsey Avenue.
