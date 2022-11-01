She always lies. So if she blames the democrats, it was the republicans. No surprise here. Trump warned Pelosi if he was subpoenaed there would be violence like America had never seen before. Trump orchestrated this.
Green says its democratic policies that led to the attack. Maybe it's her and trumps violent retorick that led to to the attack but of course she won't say that will she?I can't understand how these fools remain in politics when all they do is tell lies and create violence.
it's people like her that are continuing this circus. and yes Trump brought in some very radical ideas and so many have continued to follow that path. hell most of the representatives and senators are so afraid of getting stomped by Trump that they won't dare challenge him. then others including green are just the same clones. it's not even really a republican party, it's Trumps party. just look at what happened to Liz Channey. Destroyed simply because she faced and challenged Trump. Stood up for democracy, not Trump.
Comments / 152