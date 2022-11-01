ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Women Voters Group Is Urging Support For A Property Tax Hike For Cook County Forest Preserves

COOK COUNTY — A women voters group wants to persuade Cook County residents to back a referendum on next week’s ballot that would support local forest preserves. The League of Women Voters of Chicago has been campaigning for the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Wildlife Habitat Protection Referendum. The referendum asks if voters will back a .025 percent increase in Cook County property taxes to support the Forest Preserves of Cook County and protect clean water sources, air quality and wildlife in Cook County.
Ald. George Cardenas resigning from City Council ahead of election to Cook County Board of Review

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One week before he is set to win an unopposed race for the Cook County Board of Review, Ald. George Cardenas (12th) is resigning from the Chicago City Council, effective Nov. 30.Ald. Cardenas submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Lightfoot Tuesday."When I first ran for office, communities in the 12th Ward faced immense challenges and lacked fundamental resources," Cardenas wrote. "As Alderman, I maintained a laser-like focus on the real issues affecting my constituents. My staff and I have worked diligently to be efficient, responsive, and accountable. We developed solutions through policy aimed at improving community...
CTA president says he will appear at next City Hall hearing

CHICAGO - The president of the CTA says he won't be ghosting another city hall hearing. Dorval Carter, Jr. has been under fire for skipping council hearings on transit rider complaints. In letters sent to aldermen and posted on Twitter, Carter promised to appear at the Nov. 10 meeting. This...
Broadview Couple Seeking To Bring Bar And Grill Venue To Maywood

A conceptual rendering of the proposed Exclusive Bar & Grill, a proposed establishment looking to locate on the 400 block of South 5th Avenue in Maywood. | Exclusive Bar & Grill. Thursday, November 3, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Updated: 11/4/22. During a meeting on Nov. 1,...
Sidney Hurst Jr., scion of pioneering Black Oak Park family, dies at 97

There’s a long history of Blacks moving back and forth between Maywood and Oak Park — two suburbs with some of the richest Black communities in the state. Sidney Hurst Jr., scion of the first Black family to settle in Maywood (on his father’s side) and one of the first Black families to settle in Oak Park (on his mother’s side), was the embodiment of both those rich communities and that cross-border movement.
Permanently pedestrianizing Clark will help businesses, won’t cause carmageddon

Streetsblog Chicago cofounder Steven Vance contributed to this article. One of the silver linings of the COVID-19 regulations was that the ban on indoor dining forced Chicago officials to experiment with something they should have been doing all along. From Little Village to Rogers Park, popular restaurant strips were pedestrianized to make room for cafe seating in the street as part of the city’s Expanded Outdoor Dining program, a strategy that proved hugely successful.
Black city employees allege discrimination, workplace racism and HR failures

The city’s Black employees are enduring racial discrimination by city supervisors and white coworkers, and the Human Resources Department has failed to thoroughly investigate the complaints, according to a report from Black city employees. The City of Evanston Black Employee Action Group Tuesday night released an explosive 39-page letter,...
Chicago man charged with threatening to 'mutilate and kill' Darren Bailey

CHICAGO - Prosecutors say anger over a political television ad at a bar led a Chicago man to send Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to mutilate and kill him and his family — a threat that also prompted a lockdown of schools associated with the state senator and his family.
Jones College Prep principal removed after student goose steps in German military uniform

CHICAGO (CBS) --The principal at Jones College Prep has been removed pending an investigation, after a student was shown on social media video in what many said appeared to be a Nazi uniform on Halloween.Video shows of a student goose-stepping while wearing a German military uniform to school for Halloween. Many students and staff saw it as antisemitic.In a letter to parents, the Chicago Public Schools said everyone within its system has a shared responsibility to "ensure all of our students and staff feel safe, supported, welcomed, and valued." The letter continued:<blockquote>"As many of you may have heard, seen, or read,...
