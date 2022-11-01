Read full article on original website
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
A Women Voters Group Is Urging Support For A Property Tax Hike For Cook County Forest Preserves
COOK COUNTY — A women voters group wants to persuade Cook County residents to back a referendum on next week’s ballot that would support local forest preserves. The League of Women Voters of Chicago has been campaigning for the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Wildlife Habitat Protection Referendum. The referendum asks if voters will back a .025 percent increase in Cook County property taxes to support the Forest Preserves of Cook County and protect clean water sources, air quality and wildlife in Cook County.
After Descent Into Alcoholism Cost Him City Council Seat, Proco Joe Moreno Aims For a Comeback
Former Chicago Ald. Proco Joe Moreno (1st) is talking openly about the alcohol-fueled downward spiral that cost him his City Council seat and nearly denied him his freedom. Moreno, 50, is trying to reclaim the job he lost to Ald. Daniel LaSpata after a self-destructive string of scandals that derailed his once-bright future.
Brawl breaks out at political ward meeting in Berwyn
Leja did not immediately respond to WGN's messages seeking comment.
Ald. George Cardenas resigning from City Council ahead of election to Cook County Board of Review
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One week before he is set to win an unopposed race for the Cook County Board of Review, Ald. George Cardenas (12th) is resigning from the Chicago City Council, effective Nov. 30.Ald. Cardenas submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Lightfoot Tuesday."When I first ran for office, communities in the 12th Ward faced immense challenges and lacked fundamental resources," Cardenas wrote. "As Alderman, I maintained a laser-like focus on the real issues affecting my constituents. My staff and I have worked diligently to be efficient, responsive, and accountable. We developed solutions through policy aimed at improving community...
East Garfield Park drive-by shooting victim Pierre Riley dies, family says
One of the victims of the Halloween night drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park that initially injured 14 has died, his family said.
With Tensions High Ahead of Tuesday's Election, Top Cop Says There's ‘No Threats Specific to Chicago'
With tensions high across the country ahead of the hotly contested midterms, Chicago officials gathered at a downtown polling place Friday and pledged to protect voters and poll workers while insisting there are no looming threats ahead of Election Day. The heightened concerns come two years after Donald Trump began...
New batch of affordable housing to be built on South Side
The Park Station Lofts will be a mixed-income multi-used development on city-owned property at 63rd and Maryland. It’s a transit oriented project, just 350-feet from the Cottage Grove Station on the CTA’s Green Line.
12th Ward Alderman George Cardenas resigns, set for seat on Cook County Board of Review
Cardenas has represented the Southwest Side ward, which includes McKinley Park, Brighton Park and part of Little Village, since 2003.
CTA president says he will appear at next City Hall hearing
CHICAGO - The president of the CTA says he won't be ghosting another city hall hearing. Dorval Carter, Jr. has been under fire for skipping council hearings on transit rider complaints. In letters sent to aldermen and posted on Twitter, Carter promised to appear at the Nov. 10 meeting. This...
City May Tear Down Warm Tents Man Passed Out To Chicagoans Who Are Homeless
WEST LOOP — A Pilsen man providing tents to people experiencing homelessness throughout Chicago has faced an obstacle, he says: city leaders. For about a year, Andy Robledo has driven around Chicago in his 1974 blue Ford pick-up truck, giving out more than 70 orange ice fishing tents to people experiencing homelessness.
Brother of Chicago murder victim blasts Biden's Illinois trip: 'Say you were wrong'
President Biden was set to travel to Chicago, Illinois after a stump in New Mexico without visiting the southern border; Gianno Caldwell reacts on Fox News.
Group calling for all Chicago sidewalks to be shoveled by the city workers
Chicago aldermen are being urged to make shoveling snow off the sidewalks the city’s responsibility, not homeowners’. The advocates are calling for a $750,000 pilot program where the city would shovel the sidewalks.
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso: The current Republican party is too extreme to win elections in Illinois
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso joins John Williams to talk about his recent commentary in the Chicago Tribune that suggests that the extreme members of the Republican party are making it virtually impossible to win elections in Illinois.
Broadview Couple Seeking To Bring Bar And Grill Venue To Maywood
A conceptual rendering of the proposed Exclusive Bar & Grill, a proposed establishment looking to locate on the 400 block of South 5th Avenue in Maywood. | Exclusive Bar & Grill. Thursday, November 3, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Updated: 11/4/22. During a meeting on Nov. 1,...
Sidney Hurst Jr., scion of pioneering Black Oak Park family, dies at 97
There’s a long history of Blacks moving back and forth between Maywood and Oak Park — two suburbs with some of the richest Black communities in the state. Sidney Hurst Jr., scion of the first Black family to settle in Maywood (on his father’s side) and one of the first Black families to settle in Oak Park (on his mother’s side), was the embodiment of both those rich communities and that cross-border movement.
Permanently pedestrianizing Clark will help businesses, won’t cause carmageddon
Streetsblog Chicago cofounder Steven Vance contributed to this article. One of the silver linings of the COVID-19 regulations was that the ban on indoor dining forced Chicago officials to experiment with something they should have been doing all along. From Little Village to Rogers Park, popular restaurant strips were pedestrianized to make room for cafe seating in the street as part of the city’s Expanded Outdoor Dining program, a strategy that proved hugely successful.
Black city employees allege discrimination, workplace racism and HR failures
The city’s Black employees are enduring racial discrimination by city supervisors and white coworkers, and the Human Resources Department has failed to thoroughly investigate the complaints, according to a report from Black city employees. The City of Evanston Black Employee Action Group Tuesday night released an explosive 39-page letter,...
Chicago man charged with threatening to 'mutilate and kill' Darren Bailey
CHICAGO - Prosecutors say anger over a political television ad at a bar led a Chicago man to send Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to mutilate and kill him and his family — a threat that also prompted a lockdown of schools associated with the state senator and his family.
Chicago Officials Withhold Key Financial Information as City Hands Public Housing Land Over to Wealthy Ally of the Mayor
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has pushed a plan to lease public housing land to the Chicago Fire soccer team. But as the deal awaits federal approval, the Chicago Housing Authority has kept key details hidden from the public and other officials.
Jones College Prep principal removed after student goose steps in German military uniform
CHICAGO (CBS) --The principal at Jones College Prep has been removed pending an investigation, after a student was shown on social media video in what many said appeared to be a Nazi uniform on Halloween.Video shows of a student goose-stepping while wearing a German military uniform to school for Halloween. Many students and staff saw it as antisemitic.In a letter to parents, the Chicago Public Schools said everyone within its system has a shared responsibility to "ensure all of our students and staff feel safe, supported, welcomed, and valued." The letter continued:<blockquote>"As many of you may have heard, seen, or read,...
