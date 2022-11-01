Read full article on original website
USMNT left-back Sam Vines to miss World Cup with broken tibia
Royal Antwerp left-back Sam Vines will miss the 2022 World Cup with the United States Men's National Team due to a broken tibia, the player announced Saturday.
Leeds 4-3 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Whites produce remarkable comeback
Match report and player ratings from Leeds 4-3 win over Bournemouth at Elland Road.
Who should England pick to replace Ben Chilwell in their World Cup squad?
The options to replace Ben Chilwell in England's World Cup squad.
England likely to take Reece James to World Cup if he’s fit for knockout stages
Gareth Southgate is ready to include Reece James in his England squad if he can feature in the knockout stages.
Graham Potter confirms Chelsea star ruled out until World Cup
Graham Potters discusses the fitness of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United lineups: Who could stay in the side from last week?
The lineups we could see in the Premier League meeting between Aston Villa and Manchester United.
Barcelona 2-0 Almeria: Player ratings as Pique bows out with a win
Match report & player ratings from Barcelona 2-0 Almeria.
LAFC 3-3 Philadelphia Union: Player ratings as Black and Gold win MLS Cup on penalties
LAFC were crowned MLS Cup champions for the first time as they beat the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on penalties following an incredible 3-3 draw.
Pep Guardiola names four Man City stars on bench for Fulham clash
Erling Haaland is left on the bench for Man City's Premier League game with Fulham.
Leeds vs Bournemouth - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Leeds vs Bournemouth in the Premier League on TV in the UK, US and Canada.
Joan Laporta reacts to Gerard Pique's retirement announcement
Barcelona president Joan Laporta reacts to Gerard Pique's imminent departure from the club.
Who could Chelsea face in the 2022/23 Champions League knockout stages?
Chelsea are safely into the Champions League Round of 16 and there is one team they will want to avoid more than others.
Premier League defenders - 2022/23 power rankings
90min ranks the top ten Premier League defenders in the 2022/23 season.
Ben Chilwell reacts to shattered World Cup dream
Ben Chilwell reveals his extreme disappointment at missing England's 2022 World Cup campaign through injury.
Gerard Pique delivers emotional farewell speech to Barcelona fans
Gerard Pique makes an emotional address to Barcelona supporters after making his final appearance for the club.
PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - October nominees
The six-player shortlist for the PFA Premier League Fans' Player of the Month award for October.
Man Utd vs Chelsea: Time for Red Devils to compete with the WSL's best
Marc Skinner's table-topping Man Utd prepare to take on Chelsea in the WSL; a side they are yet to beat.
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch makes MLS Cup prediction
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has made his prediction for the outcome of this Saturday's MLS Cup clash between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union. In an unusually rare occurrence in MLS, the top seeds from both the Eastern and Western Conferences have made it all the way through the Playoffs gambit to the final. The two sides finished level on 67 points during the regular season with LAFC only winning the Supporters' Shield on games won.
Martin Odegaard reveals how Arsenal got over frustration of recent performances
Martin Odegaard reveals Arsenal were left frustrated by their performances against Leeds, Southampton & PSV Eindhoven.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd like Choupo-Moting; Messi decides future
Saturday's transfer rumours include Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to Man Utd, Lionel Messi's PSG future and Liverpool's bid to sign Jude Bellingham.
