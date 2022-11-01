ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Faces Delisting as Elon Musk Takes the Company Private

The circus show is coming to a head. With Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter finalized, the billionaire is making swift changes to the company, not the least of which is taking it from public to private. This means Twitter (TWTR) stock is getting delisted in the near future.
TikToker Got Fired for Being Unhappy at Work — There's More to the Story

People are let go from their jobs every day. Just yesterday (Oct. 27, 2022), billionaire Elon Musk fired four top Twitter executives shortly after he sealed the $44 billion deal to acquire the platform. While the reasons for letting workers go vary greatly, some don’t quite add up, like being fired for being unhappy with your job.
Prince Harry Was Paid Handsomely for His Highly Anticipated Memoir, 'Spare'

If you are a fan of the royal family, mark your calendars. Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, is set to be released in January 2023. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."
The Blockbuster Name Is Still Alive in 2022 — Where to Find a Location

If you grew up from the late 1980s to the early 2000s, you likely visited Blockbuster dozens of times throughout your childhood. The video rental retailer is not only credited for making Friday nights complete, but most can agree that it helped bring families together as they searched for a film (and movie theater snacks) that everyone could enjoy.
BEND, OR
Anne Jakrajutatip Is a Thai Media Mogul Worth Millions

Jakkaphong "Anne" Jakrajutatip is a Thai-born entrepreneur and television executive. She’s the chief executive of JKN Global Group PCL, her Thailand-based media distribution company. Anne JKN, as she is sometimes known, is an outspoken advocate for transgender rights and created a foundation to support that cause. How much is Anne Jakrajutatip’s net worth?
