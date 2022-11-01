Read full article on original website
Amid mass Twitter layoffs, UN urges Elon Musk to 'ensure human rights are central' to company's management
The U.N. high commissioner for human rights issued an open letter to Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter Inc, urging him to prioritize human rights.
Twitter Faces Delisting as Elon Musk Takes the Company Private
The circus show is coming to a head. With Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter finalized, the billionaire is making swift changes to the company, not the least of which is taking it from public to private. This means Twitter (TWTR) stock is getting delisted in the near future.
"I Don't Want To Go": 17 Lines Of TV And Movie Dialogue That Always Make People Emotional
"This breaks my heart enough that my cat will come from the other room to make sure I'm okay."
Is There Really a Starbucks White Mocha Shortage? TikTok and Reddit Weigh In
Starbucks fanatics are waiting on a restock of white mocha flavoring, and they’re getting antsy. What’s the deal with the white mocha shortage at Starbucks?. With news of Starbucks’ white mocha shortage littering TikTok, the worry is spreading like wildfire. Is the shortage legit and, if so, when will it end?
TikToker Got Fired for Being Unhappy at Work — There's More to the Story
People are let go from their jobs every day. Just yesterday (Oct. 27, 2022), billionaire Elon Musk fired four top Twitter executives shortly after he sealed the $44 billion deal to acquire the platform. While the reasons for letting workers go vary greatly, some don’t quite add up, like being fired for being unhappy with your job.
Prince Harry Was Paid Handsomely for His Highly Anticipated Memoir, 'Spare'
If you are a fan of the royal family, mark your calendars. Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, is set to be released in January 2023. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."
The Blockbuster Name Is Still Alive in 2022 — Where to Find a Location
If you grew up from the late 1980s to the early 2000s, you likely visited Blockbuster dozens of times throughout your childhood. The video rental retailer is not only credited for making Friday nights complete, but most can agree that it helped bring families together as they searched for a film (and movie theater snacks) that everyone could enjoy.
Amazon Drivers Are Planning Not to Work on Halloween Following Deadly Dog Attack
You might not receive your package on Halloween if Amazon drivers have their way. Drivers for the online retail company are calling for a nationwide no-show on Halloween (Oct. 31) to protest Amazon's response to a driver who died after being attacked by dogs while delivering packages. Article continues below...
Anne Jakrajutatip Is a Thai Media Mogul Worth Millions
Jakkaphong "Anne" Jakrajutatip is a Thai-born entrepreneur and television executive. She’s the chief executive of JKN Global Group PCL, her Thailand-based media distribution company. Anne JKN, as she is sometimes known, is an outspoken advocate for transgender rights and created a foundation to support that cause. How much is Anne Jakrajutatip’s net worth?
Makeup Guru Jeffree Star Has Built a Million-Dollar Business in Jeffree Star Cosmetics
In the cosmetics world, no one quite compares to makeup Jeffree Star. His company Jeffree Star Cosmetics rakes in millions every year. Star is one of the most successful YouTubers in the world with almost 17 million subscribers. Article continues below advertisement. Star founded his own line of cosmetics, Jeffree...
