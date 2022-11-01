If you are a fan of the royal family, mark your calendars. Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, is set to be released in January 2023. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

9 DAYS AGO