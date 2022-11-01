ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

ESPN

'An out-of-this-world experience': The mystique of night games at Tiger Stadium

It was the mid 1950s, and Danny Borné was eager to get his first look inside Tiger Stadium. Eight years old, he'd already fallen in love with the pageantry of LSU football from listening to John Ferguson call games on the radio from his home in Thibodaux, Louisiana. WWL, that old 50,000-watt AM station out of New Orleans, was crystal clear at night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama quarterback breaks down biggest key for Tide to beat LSU

John Parker Wilson was the first quarterback in the Nick Saban era at Alabama to defeat LSU. He took the Crimson Tide on the road to Tiger Stadium in 2008 for Saban’s first matchup against his former program in Death Valley since he last coached there in 2004. The crowd was very intense, but Saban knew he had the team for the Tide that matched up well with LSU. Wilson did not have a touchdown pass, but he rushed for two scores — including a game-winning quarterback sneak for a touchdown in overtime. Alabama earned a 27-21 victory and secured an SEC West crown.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Major Alabama 5-Star DB target Desmond Ricks announces final three

Desmond Ricks announced his top three and his Dec. 23 commitment date Thursday. Ricks attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He recently re-classified to the 2023 recruiting class. The new 2023 recruit listed Alabama, LSU and Miami as his final three. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals What He Told Brian Kelly About LSU

This weekend features some marquee SEC matchups — including a rivalry contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers. Alabama head coach Nick Saban once led the LSU program. During a press conference on Wednesday, Saban was asked if he'd given Brian Kelly any advice when he took over the Tigers' head coaching job earlier this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
95.3 The Bear

Bama Basketball Star, NBA Standout Bringing Cajun Restaurant to Tuscaloosa Strip

One of Alabama Basketball's greatest success stories is bringing the taste of Cajun cooking to the Tuscaloosa Strip, the Thread has learned. JaMychal Green, an Alabama native and graduate of Montgomery's St. Jude Educational Institute, was a star for the Crimson Tide from 2008 until 2012. His professional career took time to develop, but since 2015 he has earned playtime in more than 400 NBA games including stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Denver Nuggets and currently for the Golden State Warriors.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
brproud.com

LSU vs. Alabama: What football fans need to know for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Alabama football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5, LSU Athletics says there are a few things fans should know for gameday. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Tuesday. LSU Athletics directs fans to purchase tickets...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.

It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
BATON ROUGE, LA
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Academy Knights Slay Locust Fork Hornets

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Tuscaloosa Academy hosted Locust Fork in a first round playoff matchup. The Knights held off a late comeback attempt from the Hornets and finished the game with a final score of 42-28.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
WWL

Bogalusa mayor reacts to Albany H.S. forfeiting after LHSAA moves game back to B.H.S. following a fatal shooting

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette says she is disappointed that Albany High School decided to forfeit Friday’s football game against Bogalusa High School. “It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said in a statement. “Our student-athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes, and community.”
BOGALUSA, LA
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

