NFL Analyst Floats New Potential Destination For Tom Brady
Tom Brady's 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has not gone as he hoped thus far. Brady has insisted that he's not considering retirement, but if things keep going south, would he look for a change of scenery in 2023?. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer discussed an interesting scenario with...
Look: This Pat McAfee Moment Went Viral Today
Once again, Pat McAfee proved that he's an excellent addition to ESPN's "College GameDay." As celebrity guest picker Luke Bryan was discussing this Saturday's game between Clemson and Notre Dame, he provided an interesting explanation as to why he was picking against Dabo Swinney's squad. "Lee Brice -- country music...
Look: Von Miller's Odell Beckham Jr Post Has Fans Wondering
Von Miller has been trying to recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to the Buffalo Bills since the start of the season. Though nothing has been reported yet, Miller's latest post on Instagram makes it seem like Beckham will sign with the Bills. On Friday, Miller posted a photo of him and...
Look: Old Tony Kornheiser Video Going Viral After Kyrie Irving Controversy
As Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself embroiled in further controversy, fans dug up an old clip of ESPN's Tony Kornheiser from an episode of "Pardon the Interruption" in 2018. In the resurfaced "PTI" segment, Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon speak on Steph Curry, as well as Kyrie, when it...
Travis Kelce Admits He "Hates" Playing 1 NFL Team
Boston sports fans have long held a reputation as one of the most hostile and unwelcoming fanbases. During the most recent episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce highlighted this fact with a story about New England Patriot fans. Kelce said...
