Meet Suri and Willow, the new otter pups at the Shedd Aquarium 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The two new otter pups at the Shedd Aquarium have their official names.

Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

The cuties had been going by "926" and "929." The aquarium let the public vote on the names. The nine-month old females were found separately off the coast of California without any family.

Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

After 9,000 were casts, their new names were chosen: Willow and Suri.