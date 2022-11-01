Meet Suri and Willow, the new otter pups at the Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's official Christmas tree was cut down and is being shipped to the city. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek got a first look at the tree that will soon be lighting up Millennium Park in just a couple of weeks.This year's tree is a 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce from the Village of Morton Grove. Crews will begin arriving shortly to prepare the tree to be removed and by about 10:30 this morning, it will be on its way out of the neighborhood.The tree is expected to arrive in Millennium Park on Monday, and the official tree-lighting ceremony on November 18.Kostek talked with the matriarch of the family who donated the tree, Vesna Glisovic. She said it's a bittersweet day. The tree has stood in front of her Morton Grove home for more than 33 years. It was a tiny tree when the family moved into their home. Now, the tree will be the city's center piece for the holiday season. "Beautiful way to go," Gilsovic said. "So proud of our tree."
