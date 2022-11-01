ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Trump joins GOP chorus of conspiracy theories on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘The whole thing is crazy’

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYauj_0iugZ70400

Man who broke into Nancy Pelosi's house wanted to hold her hostage and 'break her kneecaps'

Donald Trump has joined a chorus of GOP voices promoting a flurry of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories around the attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

The former president began airing the controversial remarks while calling in to the Chris Stigall radio show on Tuesday morning.

The one-term president began by offering up condolences for Paul Pelosi and his family, as he described the attack as a “sad situation”.

But he also gave credence to conspiracy theories that exploded in right-wing circles in the days after the attack, most of which have since been debunked after authorities released the arresting documents against suspect David DePape.

“Wow, it’s — weird things going on in that household in the last couple of weeks. Probably, you and I are better off not talking about it. The glass it seems was broken from the inside to the out so it wasn’t a break in, it was a break out. I don’t know, you hear the same things I do,” Mr Trump said, highlighting a since dismantled theory that the San Francisco home of the House Leader and her husband didn’t show signs of a break-in.

The theory promoted by Mr Trump during the Tuesday radio show was dismissed both by the criminal complaint filed by an FBI agent in the US District Court for the Northern District of California on Monday afternoon and the San Francisco District Attorney.

In the arresting documents, it detailed how during an interview with officers Mr DePape admitted to breaking into the Pelosi home through a glass door, using a hammer to do so.

“It was a forced entry into the rear door of the home and that he ultimately did make his way upstairs which is where he ultimately confronted Mr Pelosi,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said, throwing more cold water on the theory promoted by Mr Trump and others in conservative circles in the days since the attack.

At another point in the radio interview, Mr Trump used a tactic that’s been commonly deployed by right-wing media circles to deflect from the reality of the arresting documents by casting a cloud of confusion around the incident, and claiming he was just asking questions about “a lot of bad stuff”.

“It’s a lot of bad stuff and I’m not a fan of Nancy Pelosi, but what’s going on there is very sad,” Trump continued. “The whole thing is crazy, and if there’s even a little bit of truth to what’s being said. The window was broken in and it was strange the cops were standing there practically from the moment it all took place. So, you’re going to have to explain that to your audience, including me.”

Several the theories that have been floated in the days since the attack was first reported have been debunked by either reliable reporting or evidence released by arresting authorities.

For instance, on Sunday, the newly instated head of Twitter, Elon Musk, shared a link to a news article from the Santa Monica Observer, which incorrectly claimed that Mr DePape was a male escort and had been at the home of the Pelosis as an invited guest.

“There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye,” wrote the Tesla founder in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Police have stated at various stages in the investigation that Mr Pelosi and Mr DePape did not know each other prior to the attack.

Further damning evidence was unearthed on Monday, when arresting documents from an interview with the 42-year-old suspect revealed that his intentions for attacking Mr Pelosi were “to retaliate against” the speaker “on account of the performance of official duties”.

“DePape stated that he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her. If Nancy were to tell DePape the ‘truth,’ he would let her go, and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break ‘her kneecaps’,” the complaint said. “DePape was certain that Nancy would not have told the ‘truth.’ In the course of the interview, DePape articulated he viewed Nancy as the ‘leader of the pack’ of lies told by the Democratic Party.”

Others in the Republican party who have been called out in recent days for inappropriately amplifying theories around the attack or blatantly mocking the incident include Texas Sen Ted Cruz, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and even the former president’s own son, Donald Trump Jr.

Comments / 27

Kev Whit
3d ago

I wonder what MAGA fans would've said if that guy attacked Trump?!? I bet they would've tried to do what they wanted to do on Mike Pence January 6!💯

Reply(1)
3
Kassel Weinstein
4d ago

First, the direction of force cannot be determined from observing the amount of glass on one or the other side of the direction of force due to the elastic supercooled nature of glass where, upon breaking, depending upon the nature, speed, and angle of the breaking mechanism, glass shards/pieces may move in either direction.

Reply(1)
2
Related
NBC News

New details about Paul Pelosi attack revealed in court documents

Court documents outline new details about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer reports that the suspect was allegedly aware of the security measures at the Pelosi home and still chose to carry out the attack.Nov. 2, 2022.
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Listen to Nancy Pelosi complain about how it would take time to 'clean up the poo poo' Trump supporters made 'literally and figuratively' after storming the Capitol

Previously unseen footage shows Nancy Pelosi lamenting having to "clean up the poo poo" insurrectionsts left on January 6, 2021. Pelosi was in a hurry to return to the Capitol to certify the 2020 presidential election results. "There's defecation and all that kind of thing as well," she told then-Vice...
iheart.com

Glenn: What I think happened during the Paul Pelosi attack

Details surrounding the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, are murky. There’s still a LOT we don’t know about how it happened, why it happened, and who his attacker — David DePape — truly is. So, in this clip, Glenn details everything we do know so far and the questions that must be answered. Plus, Glenn gives his own theory as to what happened inside that San Francisco home…
GLENN, CA
TheWrap

Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)

Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio

Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
The Independent

The Independent

907K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy