ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Desiigner says he's 'done with rap' as he tearfully mourns Takeoff's death

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

“Panda” rapper Sidney Royel Selby III, better known by his stage name Desiigner , broke down in tears in an Instagram video posted after the tragic death of his friend, Takeoff.

The Migos star was fatally shot in the early morning on Tuesday (1 November), his representatives have confirmed.

Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice, TMZ reported. He was 28.

According to Houston, Texas police, Takeoff and his bandmate and uncle Quavo – who was present at the time of the incident – were at a private party prior to the rapper’s death.

The hip-hop trio also includes rapper Offset, who is married to Cardi B. The pair have two children together, plus three others from Offset’s previous relationships.

Responding to the news, a tearful Desiigner took to Instagram Live ( via XXL ), yelling: “Why? Why do we f***ing do this?

“I swear to God, this s*** ain’t nothing, I’m done rapping. This version of me is done,” he declared.

“Y’all took Takeoff, bro,” he continued while sobbing. “It’s done. Y’all wanted it, it’s over. Y’all killed Takeoff... I can’t even call [Quavo]. I can’t even call Offset. I can’t even call none of these n****.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iob0I_0iugYz2400

He added: “I’m done. I can’t live like this no more. RIP [PnB] Rock, RIP Takeoff, RIP Nipsey [Hussle], RIP Biggie, RIP everybody, bro.”

Tributes honouring Takeoff have started pouring in online from famous friends.

“This is so sad. Wow! over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad,” Khloé Kardashian tweeted out.

Boxer Chris Eubank Jr said: “I remember @1YoungTakeoff being a very down-to-earth, cool dude. Can’t believe I’m having to say this again about another young Black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry, it’s sickening how easy and often people are dying. RIP Takeoff.”

Meanwhile, disgusted fans have condemned the recent emergence of online videos containing apparent footage of the incident, writing that it’s disrespectful to Takeoff’s loved ones.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Cardi B and Offset react to Takeoff’s tragic death

Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known by his stage name Takeoff, completed the three-member rap group of Migos alongside Quavo and Cardi B’s husband, Offset. While playing dice at a bowling alley in Houston, the 28-year-old rapper was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. In addition to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
HOUSTON, TX
RadarOnline

Alleged Witness To Takeoff’s Fatal Shooting Says Rapper Was Trying To Mediate Argument In Last Moments

An alleged bystander who was present at the Houston bowling alley where Takeoff was fatally shot said the rapper and Quavo were trying to “be the mediator” before gunfire rang out, RadarOnline.com has learned. The woman, who refused to identify herself, called in for a short interview with YouTube host Storm Monroe. She confirmed RadarOnline.com’s report that the shooting that went down was NOT over a game of dice.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Monday, Takeoff and Quavo were hanging out at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. Sources told us that the Migos rapper stepped outside the venue around...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Jas Prince Speaks Out Following Takeoff’s Death

Jas Prince sends his condolences to Quavo following Takeoff’s death. Fans continue to mourn the loss of Takeoff, who was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Houston. The rapper died at 28 but still, the amount of confirmed information surrounding the scenario is limited. However, Internet sleuths have put together the pieces to come up with concrete theories surrounding what led to Takeoff’s death.
HOUSTON, TX
In Touch Weekly

Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Cause of Death: Autopsy Report and Updates

Migos member Takeoff died at the age of 28 on Tuesday, November 1. Takeoff – whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball – was fatally shot while attending a private event at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Investigator Michael Arrington revealed that two other individuals were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
Page Six

Grisly details of ‘American Idol’ alum Willie Spence’s fatal car crash revealed

The grisly details surrounding “American Idol” runner-up Willie Spence’s fatal car crash have been revealed. The late crooner was driving on Interstate 24 East in Marion County, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon when he exited the highway but crashed into a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s report (per ABC’s WJCL22). Spence, who was wearing a seatbelt, did not survive the accident, but the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured, the report stated. Page Six has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for the report. “American Idol” released a statement of mourning after news of the 23-year-old’s...
105.5 The Fan

Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison

Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Nipsey Hussle's Family Locked In Custody Battle With Rapper's Ex Over 13-Year-Old Daughter

Nipsey Hussle‘s brother is reportedly still fighting over custody of the late rapper’s daughter, Emani. According to RadarOnline, his brother, Sam Asghedom, has filed a third status report as part of Nipsey’s probate case. Asghedom explained that the only delay in closing the court case involves Nipsey’s ex, Tanisha Foster.
rolling out

NeNe Leakes gives update after her son, 23, suffers heart failure and stroke

Fans of NeNe Leakes and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were shocked to learn that her 23-year-old son Brentt had suffered both a stroke and congested heart failure. Leakes, an original OG of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” who quit after starring on the show for a decade, said she became distressed when “TMZ” broke the story on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, because she wanted to divulge the information at a much later date.
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama

The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
The Independent

Takeoff shooting: Coroner’s report reveals Migos rapper was shot multiple times

New details regarding rapper Takeoff’s recent death have been revealed in the coroner’s report. The former Migos bandmember was fatally shot on Tuesday (1 November) in a bowling alleyway in Houston, Texas during an altercation that reportedly emerged after a dice game.His death was announced by his representative and confirmed shortly after by police. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old.According to the coroner’s report, obtained by the New York Post, Takeoff was shot several times. It confirmed his cause of death was “penetrating gunshot wounds”.During a later press conference, the police said a...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

NoCap Gets Dragged Over His Instagram Post To Takeoff

The Alabama rapper received mixed reactions to his post. Takeoff’s passing has sent a huge shock wave through the Hip-Hop community. Fans and friends alike took to social media to mourn the tragic loss of the Migos star while sending condolences to his family and bandmates. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
The Independent

Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
HOUSTON, TX
extratv

'My Three Sons' Actress Dawn Lyn in a Coma After Brain Surgery

“My Three Sons” actress Dawn Lyn, 59, is now in a coma after undergoing brain surgery. After news broke, her brother — former '70s teen heartthrob Leif Garrett — told TMZ, “My sister, Dawn, never wanted anyone to know about the surgery. Since it has been leaked on social media, I would really appreciate everyone’s understanding that it has already been a difficult time, having lost both of our parents and a cousin recently.”
The Independent

The Independent

907K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy