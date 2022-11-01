ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Spend Thanksgiving Weekend

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Thanksgiving is right around the corner , and people are already putting plans in place for that weekend. Some cities are better for Thanksgiving, offering more activities, views, and food options .

Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 15 best places to spend Thanksgiving weekend. The website states, "Among these top destinations across the U.S., you’re sure to find something that appeals to everyone in the family."

According to the list, Scottsdale is one of the best places for Thanksgiving weekend. Trips to Discover explains:

"Another great warm Thanksgiving destination, The Phoenician in Scottsdale offers a fabulous place to escape and enjoy Thanksgiving brunch or dinner. Both are just as mouthwatering, including traditional items like turkey as well as Thanksgiving-themed cocktails. You can burn all of that off, or at least some of it, by hiking nearby trails, running in the 5K Turkey Trot or perhaps even taking advantage of the Black Friday shopping shuttles. All of that shopping ‘til you drop has got to count for something, right? Plus this family-friendly resort has multiple pools to lounge next to and a golf course."

The full list of the the 15 best places to spend Thanksgiving weekend can be found on Trips to Discover's website .

