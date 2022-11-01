Drake, 50 Cent, J. Cole & More Don't Want Rap Lyrics Used As Evidence

After taking some time to mourn his loss, Takeoff's label has released a statement following the Migos rapper's death. On Tuesday night, November 1, Quality Control's Pierre "P" Thomas and Kevin "Coach K" Lee issued a touching statement about their artist. In their brief message, the label, which has been the home of Takeoff's music since Migos signed with the imprint in 2013, mourned his loss and sympathized with his family, friends and fans. They mentioned how devastated they were about losing the rapper to a "stray bullet." P also emphasized that Takeoff didn't deserve to die at such a young age.

