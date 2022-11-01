Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
After rehab for opioids, nearly half of Medicaid beneficiaries do not receive follow-up care
Despite strong evidence for the importance of outpatient care after inpatient residential treatment for opioid use disorder, nearly half of Medicaid beneficiaries are not receiving follow-up care or medication-assisted treatment within a month of discharge, according to a new analysis led by University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health scientists.
‘It’s becoming too expensive to be alive.’ Seniors cope with soaring housing and food costs
Economic insecurity is upending the lives of millions of older adults as soaring housing costs and inflation diminish the value of fixed incomes.
aarp.org
Will my Social Security disability benefits change if I move to another state?
Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits do not change if you move to another state. Like Social Security retirement benefits, SSDI payments are based on your average lifetime earnings and are not affected by where you live. However, if you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a benefit program that is...
$500 A Month Of Basic Income Will Go To These Low-Income Families
A new guaranteed income pilot program is set to provide thousands of low-income residents with a set amount of money each month in Cook County, Illinois. It’s the largest publicly funded basic income pilot in the country. Here’s everything you need to know. What is this new basic...
Child Tax Credit 2022 update — Families can get direct payments up to $3,600 after IRS mistake – see if you are eligible
FAMILIES can grab payments of up to $3,600 from the increased Child Tax Credit in 2021 until November 17 due to an IRS mistake. A recent report from The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration revealed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) failed to send the advance child tax credits to 4.1million households, worth a total of $3.7billion.
Daylight saving time: These states want to stop changing the clocks twice a year
In just a few weeks, we'll be setting our clocks back an hour. Some states, however, are trying to put a stop to the twice-yearly changing of the clocks.
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each month
counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for thousands of residents in Chicago. A new program is in place to help give $500 each month nearly 36% of Cook County residents.
When will your first increased Social Security check arrive? Depends on your birthday
Everyone from the richest Americans to the most vulnerable will receive the same increase in benefits.
morningbrew.com
Mississippi (welfare) queen
Calling out con artists, swindlers, and thieves for the crooks they are. While the New Deal of the Great Depression created the modern American safety net, welfare remains a charged topic almost 100 years later. And the pejorative “welfare queen” moniker, pushed by both Republican and Democratic political parties, began with Linda Taylor.
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days
There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
Healthline
What Happens if Marijuana is No Longer Classified as Schedule 1 Drug?
President Joe Biden has called on officials to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Currently, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug. This is defined as having “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”. In early October, President Joe Biden granted a...
Stimulus Check November Update: When To Expect Payments
The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
CNET
Find Out if Your State Is Sending Out a Tax Rebate Check This Month
California began mailing inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 to eligible taxpayers this month. By Halloween, some 3.2 million Virginians should have received tax rebates of up to $500. These are just two of the states issuing income tax refunds to help people cope with ongoing inflation. Beginning in...
CNBC
Biden administration to provide over $13 billion in aid to help American families lower energy bills
Vice President Kamala Harris plans to announce the new initiative while visiting a sheet metal workers' training facility and union hall in Boston later Wednesday. HHS will release $4.5 billion in Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding, which helps pay energy bills and energy related home repairs for families.
What Dental Coverage Is Available With Medicare?
Have you ever asked yourself the question: what dental coverage is available with Medicare? We have the answer.
Trading in Your Driver's License for a REAL ID? You'll Need 5 Forms of Identification
If you're a frequent domestic air traveler, you may want to soon consider replacing your Illinois driver's license with an Illinois REAL ID. However, the process comes with a good amount of paperwork. Starting in May 2023, an ordinary driver's license or state ID will no longer be valid to...
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
CDC map shows where flu activity is already spiking
The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors' offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza.
Food stamp benefits just jumped 12.5%: New monthly amounts
Food stamp recipients saw a boost in benefits this month. Starting Oct. 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the official name for food stamps, increased monthly allotments by 12.5%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal agency that oversees the program, said the increase was due to soaring inflation that’s taken a toll on grocery budgets.
Charlotte fraud analyst accused of stealing nearly $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds
CHARLOTTE — A former fraud analyst at Wells Fargo is now accused of fraud after allegedly taking nearly $1 million in a scheme to bilk a COVID-19 relief program, federal authorities tell Channel 9. The case involves money from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to go to...
