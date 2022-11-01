ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The US Sun

Child Tax Credit 2022 update — Families can get direct payments up to $3,600 after IRS mistake – see if you are eligible

FAMILIES can grab payments of up to $3,600 from the increased Child Tax Credit in 2021 until November 17 due to an IRS mistake. A recent report from The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration revealed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) failed to send the advance child tax credits to 4.1million households, worth a total of $3.7billion.
WISCONSIN STATE
morningbrew.com

Mississippi (welfare) queen

Calling out con artists, swindlers, and thieves for the crooks they are. While the New Deal of the Great Depression created the modern American safety net, welfare remains a charged topic almost 100 years later. And the pejorative “welfare queen” moniker, pushed by both Republican and Democratic political parties, began with Linda Taylor.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days

There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
Healthline

What Happens if Marijuana is No Longer Classified as Schedule 1 Drug?

President Joe Biden has called on officials to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Currently, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug. This is defined as having “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”. In early October, President Joe Biden granted a...
Newsweek

Stimulus Check November Update: When To Expect Payments

The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Find Out if Your State Is Sending Out a Tax Rebate Check This Month

California began mailing inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 to eligible taxpayers this month. By Halloween, some 3.2 million Virginians should have received tax rebates of up to $500. These are just two of the states issuing income tax refunds to help people cope with ongoing inflation. Beginning in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Flint Journal

Food stamp benefits just jumped 12.5%: New monthly amounts

Food stamp recipients saw a boost in benefits this month. Starting Oct. 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the official name for food stamps, increased monthly allotments by 12.5%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal agency that oversees the program, said the increase was due to soaring inflation that’s taken a toll on grocery budgets.
ALABAMA STATE

