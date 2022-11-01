ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

For Two Days Only, Annual Walmart+ Membership Is Half Price

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bz2qY_0iugYdrK00

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Just in the (saint) nick of time, Walmart is giving shoppers a special gift this holiday season with a tree-mendous offer – the first ever major savings on a Walmart+ membership! For two days only, new members can sign up for an annual Walmart+ membership for just $49, amounting to an epic six months free off its everyday price. This limited time offer on the first year of an annual membership is available starting today through November 3.*

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006203/en/

For Two Days Only, Annual Walmart+ Membership Is Half Price (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are offering half off the Walmart+ membership now so that as many customers as possible can take advantage of early access to the hottest holiday deals this season,” said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager, Walmart+. “This is the perfect time to sign up as customers save big on the membership and on hundreds of holiday items. Plus, signing up also includes access to the full suite of benefits for an entire year.”

Sign Up Today for Early Access to Event 1 Deals

This holiday season, Walmart+ Early Access during Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days events is back and better than ever with extended shopping hours for members. Starting at 12 p.m. ET on November 7, Walmart+ members will get exclusive access to each of our Black Friday Deals for Days events a full seven hours before other customers log on at 7 p.m. ET. The first event kicks off with members getting early access to deals** including:

  • Samsung 2.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $99 (Special Buy)
  • HP 11.6” Chromebook for $79 (Save $20)
  • Shark E-Z Robot Vacuum for $258 (Special Buy)
  • Hisense 75″ Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV for $448 (Special Buy)
  • TCL 55″ Class 4K Smart Roku TV for $188 (Special Buy)
  • LG 65” TV for $398 (Special Buy)
  • L.O.L Surprise Tweens 5 pack for $70 (Special Buy)
  • Marvel Spider-Man 3-Pack for $20 (Special Buy)
  • Shark® Pet Cordless Vacuum for $144 (Special Buy)
  • Roku 4K Streaming Stick with Voice Remote and TV Controls for $20 (Save $29)
  • Bartesian Premium Cocktail Machine for $199 (Special Buy)
  • Airpods Pro with MG Safe with Charging Case for $159 (Save $40)
  • PAW Patrol, Als Deluxe Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm and Accessories for $20 (Save $19.97)
  • And many more!

The Ultimate Holiday Convenience

This half-off boost will help even more people discover how Walmart+, and all of its perks, can alleviate stress and stretch their dollar throughout the entire holiday season and beyond. That includes everything from early access to Black Friday deals; discounted gas to visit loved ones; the best seasonal movies streaming on Paramount+; all their favorite holiday music on Spotify; and the ultimate entertaining convenience: unlimited grocery and gift deliveries from a local store right to members’ doors.

For more information about how to become a Walmart+ member, please visit walmart.com/plus.

*Pay $49 for the first year of an annual membership. Offer ends 11/3/2022 at 11:59PM ET. Not available to current monthly or annual paid members.

**While supplies last.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006203/en/

CONTACT: Walmart Media Relations

1-800-331-0085

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ARKANSAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MEN RETAIL FAMILY CONSUMER HOME GOODS ONLINE RETAIL TOYS DISCOUNT/VARIETY DEPARTMENT STORES CATALOG SUPERMARKET WOMEN CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

SOURCE: Walmart Inc.

PUB: 11/01/2022 02:08 PM/DISC: 11/01/2022 02:08 PM

Comments / 0

Related
KARK 4 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service

American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

If You Have A Penny From Before 1982, It's Worth More Than 1 Cent

When you see a penny on the street, do you pick it up? Well if not, you might want to reconsider since that penny could be worth a lot more than one cent, and if it is from before 1982, it is definitely worth more than its a cent. It...
Joel Eisenberg

Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?

Walmart stores tend to shutter with little advance notice. Online outlets track in real time which locations are scheduled to close. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NBCNews.com, WTAE.com, Rather-Be-Shopping.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy