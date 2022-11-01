Read full article on original website
Tower Records returns with new NYC music space
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. Tower Records was known for its album release parties for artists including Elton John […]
bkreader.com
BKR’S Weekend Event Picks: 11/04–11/06
In case you didn’t know, BK Reader has the 411 on what’s poppin’ in Brooklyn: THE best, the flyest and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it’s the weekend and you’re special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month
Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area. That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at...
NBC New York
Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant
The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
thesource.com
Happy Heavenly Birthday To Mobb Deep’s Prodigy
The Mind Squad would like to send a supreme posthumous salute to Albert “Prodigy” Johnson, the lyrical half of the “Infamous” Mobb Deep. In 2017, the Hip-Hop community lost Prodigy in what is recognized as a freak hospital accident, with reports stating that P passed after choking on an egg while hospitalized for his sickle cell condition.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See a flash mob to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' at last night's Village Halloween Parade
New Yorkers went all out for Halloween yesterday. The streets were bursting with energy as kids and adults alike joined celebrations after nearly two years of tapered excitement given a global pandemic that halted life as we know it. And, today, we’re already reminiscing: from insane decorations quite literally hanging...
bkreader.com
An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue
In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
bkreader.com
3 Men Slashed Outside Halloween Party in Bushwick
Three men were slashed outside a Halloween party in Brooklyn early Monday, police said. The men were attacked outside the Market Hotel concert hall on Myrtle Avenue, near Broadway, in Bushwick around midnight. All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to NYC Health + […] Click here to...
NYC Marathon 2022: Route Information, start times, where to hydrate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- The TCS NYC Marathon is expected to return to its full potential this year, with over 50,000 runners expected to cross the finish line. With a route that stretches across all five boroughs, it would prove useful to know exactly where the marathon leads. THE START. As...
stupiddope.com
NYC Weed Guide: Where To Find The Cities Best Weed
With the current weed laws in NYC, it is imperative to know how to buy the highest quality weed in the safest way possible. Simply put, if you choose a delivery option, you will be able to get some of the best weed in NYC by following these two simple steps in order to get your hands on it.
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
bkmag.com
MacKenzie Scott gives unsolicited donation of $11 million to a Brooklyn school
A Brooklyn school is the latest recipient in MacKenzie Scott’s donation spree. Ascend Public Charter Schools, the borough’s largest charter school, announced that it had received an “unsolicited” $11 million gift from the billionaire philanthropist, which the school notes is its largest single donation the 15-year-old institution has ever received.
Queens couple nearly homeless after 'real estate runaround'
Instead of the getting keys to their new Queens apartment, one couple said they got a real estate runaround and were left nearly homeless.
sgbonline.com
Ugg Opens First ‘Feel House’ Pop-Up In Brooklyn
Ugg opened its first Feel House pop-up “dedicated to self-expression,” in the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn that draws a fashionable crowd. The footwear brand also plans to open two additional Feel House pop-ups in Chengdu, China and Seongsu-dong, Seoul, South Korea. Ugg introduced the Feel House concept as...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] LATIN KINGS vs MS-13: New York City Gang History
In this video from YouTube channel Swamp Storiez, learn the history of the rivalry between the New York City gangs Latin Kings and MS-13. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
eastcoasttraveller.com
New York's King of Barbecue | Hometown Bar-B-Que in Brooklyn
In addition to its barbecue dishes, Hometown Bar-B-Que also offers a variety of drinks. They welcome children and cater to giant parties. You can choose from buffet tables, chef's stations, or plated meals. The team can also help you with setup. Prices at Hometown Bar-B-Que are affordable, with the average...
Eater
Chopped, Screwed, and Gloriously Cheesy
Abbas Dhanani has spent much of his life becoming a jack of many trades. He’s helped run restaurant franchises and launched his own successful Instagram food blog (@houstoneatz). Now, he’s focusing on his obsessions: New York City and meat. So when he had the idea to launch a...
getnews.info
Grand Opening: VST Exclusive Spa Salon Brooklyn
Vanessa Sztojka and Tiffany Sztojka with this slogan in mind established the VST Luxury SPA salon in Brooklyn, New York, and committed themselves to the world of beauty care. Vanessa Sztojka, the elder sister, was the one who established a beauty salon for the benefit of the community of Brooklyn, after finishing her studies in major European cities like Hungary, Moscow, Dubai, Frankfurt, Paris. After finishing her studies in Europe, she continued her studies in New York.
“Invisible” Bobcat: The Viral Photo that’s Stumping New York
The camouflage of one of the Hudson Valley's most elusive predators was recently put to the test. A viral photo is stumping hundreds of people by asking the simple question: "can you spot the bobcat?" Bobcats in the Hudson Valley, NY. Bobcats are one of the few animals in New...
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
