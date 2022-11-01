ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Tower Records returns with new NYC music space

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. Tower Records was known for its album release parties for artists including Elton John […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

BKR’S Weekend Event Picks: 11/04–11/06

In case you didn’t know, BK Reader has the 411 on what’s poppin’ in Brooklyn: THE best, the flyest and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it’s the weekend and you’re special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant

The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thesource.com

Happy Heavenly Birthday To Mobb Deep’s Prodigy

The Mind Squad would like to send a supreme posthumous salute to Albert “Prodigy” Johnson, the lyrical half of the “Infamous” Mobb Deep. In 2017, the Hip-Hop community lost Prodigy in what is recognized as a freak hospital accident, with reports stating that P passed after choking on an egg while hospitalized for his sickle cell condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue

In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

3 Men Slashed Outside Halloween Party in Bushwick

Three men were slashed outside a Halloween party in Brooklyn early Monday, police said. The men were attacked outside the Market Hotel concert hall on Myrtle Avenue, near Broadway, in Bushwick around midnight. All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to NYC Health + […] Click here to...
BROOKLYN, NY
stupiddope.com

NYC Weed Guide: Where To Find The Cities Best Weed

With the current weed laws in NYC, it is imperative to know how to buy the highest quality weed in the safest way possible. Simply put, if you choose a delivery option, you will be able to get some of the best weed in NYC by following these two simple steps in order to get your hands on it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes

I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
PLAINVIEW, NY
bkmag.com

MacKenzie Scott gives unsolicited donation of $11 million to a Brooklyn school

A Brooklyn school is the latest recipient in MacKenzie Scott’s donation spree. Ascend Public Charter Schools, the borough’s largest charter school, announced that it had received an “unsolicited” $11 million gift from the billionaire philanthropist, which the school notes is its largest single donation the 15-year-old institution has ever received.
BROOKLYN, NY
sgbonline.com

Ugg Opens First ‘Feel House’ Pop-Up In Brooklyn

Ugg opened its first Feel House pop-up “dedicated to self-expression,” in the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn that draws a fashionable crowd. The footwear brand also plans to open two additional Feel House pop-ups in Chengdu, China and Seongsu-dong, Seoul, South Korea. Ugg introduced the Feel House concept as...
BROOKLYN, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] LATIN KINGS vs MS-13: New York City Gang History

In this video from YouTube channel Swamp Storiez, learn the history of the rivalry between the New York City gangs Latin Kings and MS-13. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastcoasttraveller.com

New York's King of Barbecue | Hometown Bar-B-Que in Brooklyn

In addition to its barbecue dishes, Hometown Bar-B-Que also offers a variety of drinks. They welcome children and cater to giant parties. You can choose from buffet tables, chef's stations, or plated meals. The team can also help you with setup. Prices at Hometown Bar-B-Que are affordable, with the average...
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

Chopped, Screwed, and Gloriously Cheesy

Abbas Dhanani has spent much of his life becoming a jack of many trades. He’s helped run restaurant franchises and launched his own successful Instagram food blog (@houstoneatz). Now, he’s focusing on his obsessions: New York City and meat. So when he had the idea to launch a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
getnews.info

Grand Opening: VST Exclusive Spa Salon Brooklyn

Vanessa Sztojka and Tiffany Sztojka with this slogan in mind established the VST Luxury SPA salon in Brooklyn, New York, and committed themselves to the world of beauty care. Vanessa Sztojka, the elder sister, was the one who established a beauty salon for the benefit of the community of Brooklyn, after finishing her studies in major European cities like Hungary, Moscow, Dubai, Frankfurt, Paris. After finishing her studies in Europe, she continued her studies in New York.
BROOKLYN, NY

