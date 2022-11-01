ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

National Vision Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RqcRt_0iugYOoX00

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

National Vision, Inc., America’s second largest optical retailer, released its 2021 Sustainability Report, “ A World Worth Seeing,” reflecting progress made in its environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005092/en/

National Vision, Inc., America’s second largest optical retailer, has released its 2021 Sustainability Report, “A World Worth Seeing.” (Photo: Business Wire)

The 2021 Sustainability Report builds on the company’s 2019 Philanthropic Impact Report and 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report. This year, National Vision has expanded disclosure of its impacts on a variety of its stakeholders. The 2021 report aligns with the company’s “SEE+G” framework to focus activities and reporting within four key pillars – Social, Employees, Environment and Governance.

Highlights from the 2021 Sustainability Report include progress in each pillar:

  • Social: Impacted more than five times the number of lives through philanthropic activities, compared to 2020
  • Employees: Recognized by Forbes ® Magazine as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity, Women and Veterans
  • Environment: Conducted second GHG emissions inventory
  • Governance: Began phase-out of classified Board structure

“As an affordable healthcare provider, National Vision provides an inherent social good,” said Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer. “In turn, our business serves as a flywheel for philanthropic efforts that improve the sight, and thus lives, of millions of people around the world. Corporate responsibility is central to our ability to activate our mission, and we are proud to share details of our progress in this report.”

To address areas of most relevance for its investors and stakeholders, the report is aligned with recognized guidelines including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The report is available online at www.nationalvision.com/SEEG.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is the second largest optical retail company in the United States (by sales) with more than 1,300 stores in 44 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005092/en/

CONTACT: David Mann, CFA

Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

(470) 448-2448

Investor.Relations@nationalvision.comRacheal Peters

Manager of External Communications

(470) 448-2303

media@nationalvision.com

KEYWORD: GEORGIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HEALTH PHILANTHROPY SPECIALTY OPTICAL ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) OTHER PHILANTHROPY DEI (DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION) RETAIL ENVIRONMENT SUSTAINABILITY

SOURCE: National Vision, Inc.

PUB: 11/01/2022 02:06 PM/DISC: 11/01/2022 02:06 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US offers up to $5 million for info on North Korean shipper

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about a Singapore-based businessman already accused by the Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. Kwek Kee Seng, who directs a shipping agency and terminal operations company, was charged last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. Officials say that business helps enable North Korea’s nuclear proliferation programs. The U.S. government seized a tanker ship that was used for the fuel deliveries, the 2,734-ton M/T Courageous, prosecutors have said. One exchange caught on satellite imagery showed the ship transferring more than $1.5 million worth of oil to a North Korea-flagged ship, the prosecutors said. Kwek remains at large despite a warrant that has been issued for his arrest.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

With no word on visas, Canada's CBC closes China bureau

BEIJING (AP) — Canadian public broadcaster CBC says it is closing its China bureau after the Chinese government ignored requests to base a reporter in Beijing. CBC said its applications had been met “by monthslong silence from Chinese officials.” The broadcaster’s last correspondent left Beijing as China closed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The bureau, located in one of Beijing’s high-security diplomatic compounds, had remained open in anticipation of restaffing. On Thursday, a plaque identifying the bureau remained posted on the outside wall but no one responded to knocks or the doorbell. Calls to the bureau’s number published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry also went unanswered.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Singaporean wanted by US over N. Korea is in Singapore: police

A Singaporean businessman wanted by the United States for violating sanctions on North Korea is currently in the city-state where he is under investigation, the Singapore police said. The Singapore police said the investigation was launched after the US Justice Department announced a criminal complaint had been filed against Kwek for  "allegedly conspiring to evade economic sanctions" on North Korea and for money laundering.
The Associated Press

Trane Technologies Surpasses U.S. Department of Energy Requirements for High-Efficiency, Cold Climate Heat Pump

SWORDS, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has surpassed U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) requirements for the Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) Challenge for high-efficiency heating in freezing temperatures. After outperforming in laboratory tests in extremely cold temperatures, the Trane® high-efficiency, cold climate heat pump will begin field trials this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005955/en/ It snows every week in Tyler, Texas! The Systems Extreme Environmental Test (SEET) room at the Tyler, Texas Trane® manufacturing facility provides an ideal, controlled environment for simulating extreme weather conditions, allowing technicians and engineers to put heat pumps and AC systems through thousands of hours of continuous testing – while measuring and managing quality and performance. The foundation for Trane’s Cold Climate Heat Pump challenge prototype was tested in the SEET room, ahead of outperforming tests at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Lab Facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Confidence is Contagious!

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Global intimate apparel brand Knix embarked on its first-ever Confidence Tour that brought customers and brand ambassadors together for an unforgettable, empowering self-love experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005434/en/ Confidence Tour Toronto (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy