National Vision Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

National Vision, Inc., America’s second largest optical retailer, released its 2021 Sustainability Report, “ A World Worth Seeing,” reflecting progress made in its environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey.

The 2021 Sustainability Report builds on the company’s 2019 Philanthropic Impact Report and 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report. This year, National Vision has expanded disclosure of its impacts on a variety of its stakeholders. The 2021 report aligns with the company’s “SEE+G” framework to focus activities and reporting within four key pillars – Social, Employees, Environment and Governance.

Highlights from the 2021 Sustainability Report include progress in each pillar:

Social: Impacted more than five times the number of lives through philanthropic activities, compared to 2020

Recognized by ® Magazine as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity, Women and Veterans Environment: Conducted second GHG emissions inventory

Conducted second GHG emissions inventory Governance: Began phase-out of classified Board structure

“As an affordable healthcare provider, National Vision provides an inherent social good,” said Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer. “In turn, our business serves as a flywheel for philanthropic efforts that improve the sight, and thus lives, of millions of people around the world. Corporate responsibility is central to our ability to activate our mission, and we are proud to share details of our progress in this report.”

To address areas of most relevance for its investors and stakeholders, the report is aligned with recognized guidelines including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The report is available online at www.nationalvision.com/SEEG.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is the second largest optical retail company in the United States (by sales) with more than 1,300 stores in 44 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

