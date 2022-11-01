ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Burritos are a popular choice for breakfast, lunch or dinner , whether you prefer them smothered in your favorite sauce or wrapped up in foil for a perfect on-the-go meal. Using online reviews, Cheapism compiled a list of the best cheap burrito in each state, searching the country high and low to find the best bang for your buck. According to the site:

"Whether at a great Mexican restaurant or a cool food truck, every state in the country has burritos that are inexpensive, but also delicious."

So which restaurant in Tennessee serves up the best inexpensive burrito in the state?

Baja Burrito

Located in Nashville, Baja Burrito allows customers a chance to customize burritos exactly how they want, with their choice of protein and toppings. Tacos and taco salads are also available. Baja Burrito is located at 722 Thompson Lane in Nashville.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"At Baja Burrito, the pineapple salsa might just be the greatest burrito additive to Tennessee, and, unlike so many other places that hit you with a surcharge, the queso there is free. Also unlike some places, you can customize any way you like. The place, according to one local, 'is an institution.' Just fax in an order using a handy print-out form on the restaurant website for take-out."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see all the best inexpensive burritos around the country.

