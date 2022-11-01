Read full article on original website
El Dorado Man Inducted into Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame
On Saturday, Nov. 5, three men and two women who chosen to be inducted into the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame. One of those three men that was inducted was Van E. Haines of El Dorado, Kan. for the “Working Cowboy” category. “If anyone could horseback a herd...
Butler women use big second half to fly by Tabor JV
EL DORADO, Kansas—Butler’s women’s basketball team had just shot 55 percent from the field in the first half Tuesday night, but with just a five-point halftime lead, coach Mike Helmer knew more was needed. No problem. The Grizzlies outscored Tabor’s junior varsity by 20 points in the...
K-State falls to Texas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Two weeks ago, Texas let a game against Oklahoma State slip away in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns weren’t about to let it happen again. After riding Bijan Robinson to a 3110 halftime lead at Kansas State, then watching the No. 13 Wildcats come roaring back down the stretch, the Longhorns’ defense stepped up one last time. Keondre Coburn stripped Adrian Martinez near midfield with 34 seconds to go, Jaylan Ford pounced on the loose ball and Texas escaped with a 34-27 victory Saturday night.
Larry Dixon
Larry Dixon, 76, passed away on November 1, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Visitation and rosary was held at 6 p.m., on Thursday, November 3, 2022 and Memorial Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, both at St. John the Evangelist’s Catholic Church, 302 N. Denver, El Dorado with Father John Lanzrath presiding. Interment occured at Calvary Cemetery in Wichita.
Flinthills High School Presents: Cinderella
ROSALIA, Kansas — Friday, November 11th at 7:00 P.M. and Saturday, November 12th at 2:00 and 7:00 P.M., the Flinthills Theatre Department will present Cinderella, the classic story of a mistreated girl who finds her prince after persevering with positivity and kindness. There are 64 students in the cast and crew ranging from Intermediate through High School.
Midwest Hemp Technology Brings Sustainable Solutions to Butler County
Midwest Hemp Technology, (MHT), is a hemp processing company manufacturing hemp fiber and grain crops that is purchased from local Kansas and midwestern USA farmers. The facility is located in Augusta on four acres at 1604 Custer Lane with multiple operational and storage facilities. Currently focusing on hemp seed food, the company is currently able to sell hemp oil for cooking, hemp seed protein powder, and the hurd mix that can be used to create ‘hempcrete’, a sustainable building insulation alternative.
