Now that Halloween is over, it is time to move on to the next momentous fall event — and no, it’s not Thanksgiving. Election Day is quickly approaching and falls on November 8th this year. Whether this is your first time voting or your twentieth time, it is always important to show up and vote — but it’s equally important to be informed about the different candidates on the local ballots so you know who you’re supporting. Luckily, we’ve covered everything you need to know about who is on the ballot in Montclair, New Jersey — including candidates vying for the 11th Congressional District as well as the 10th Congressional District. From these congressional elections, to the Board of Education, to a bond referendum, read on to learn more about what will be on the Montclair ballot this election.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO