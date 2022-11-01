Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Homeowner hoping more is done with cost after sidewalk repair in south Wichita
For many Wichita sidewalks some may not be in the best shape, and for one Wichita south neighborhood, multiple blocks of sidewalks have been repaired, but neighbors are still not happy.
KAKE TV
Applications open for holiday assistance programs across Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Local non-profits are gearing up for the winter months, and are now accepting applications for holiday assistance. People can apply to be a part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree until Nov. 16. Jami Scott, director of social services with the Salvation Army South Central Area Command, said it usually gives gifts to 10,000 kids in need every year.
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
kmuw.org
‘The best thing they could do’: ShowerUp Wichita provides a unique resource for unhoused people
Driving south on Topeka Street, Mike McFerren is tugging an eye-catching trailer behind a blue-and-white pickup truck — one that elicits calls from people on the street. “That’s what I need, that shower right there,” one woman calls to him from the street. “I need that shower!”
KAKE TV
'I couldn't do it without them': Senior grocery program could shut down
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Roving Pantry Program will be closing after over 40 years of serving homebound seniors in Wichita unless they can raise $50,000 to continue services in 2023. Senior Services of Wichita Executive Director Laurel Alkire told KAKE News Wednesday that there are multiple factors in the...
Wichita man ordered to pay $15 million for health care scheme
A Wichita man has been ordered to pay over $15 million after the U.S. Attorney's Office says he violated the False Claims Act
Truth About Cars
Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices
A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
Food shopping program for older Wichita residents needs $50,000 or it will have to close
The Senior Services program has been around for more than 40 years.
Who’s behind the big-money push to retake Sedgwick County District 4?
Sedgwick County commissioners in three districts face challengers for reelection on Nov. 8, but one race is drawing the most attention from donors and the biggest expenditures by a candidate: District 4, where Ryan Baty is trying to recapture for Republicans the seat held by incumbent Democrat Lacey Cruse. District 4 includes central Wichita, extends north to include Park City and Valley Center and extends west to take in Maize.
Wichita dealership to pay $86K for violating Kansas Consumer Protection Act
The dealership, located at 6717 West Kellogg Drive, was ordered to pay $54,000 in restitution and $30,000 in penalties for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, as well as other costs and expenses.
Wichita Mayor under 24/7 police protection
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is now under around the clock security after he told law enforcement that he has received threats.
KWCH.com
Wichita dealership barred from selling vehicles, license revoked
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Thursday that Midwest Wholesale, LLC, a local car dealership, had its license revoked and has been permanently banned from selling motor vehicles in Kansas. An $86,996.87 default judgment was entered against Midwest Wholesale for violations of the Kansas Consumer...
kmuw.org
Community fridges offer a different kind of solution in Wichita’s food deserts
Editor’s note: KMUW is partnering with America Amplified and other public radio stations across the country for Democracy From the Ground Up. The special project focuses on stories that look at the different ways people unite their communities. Colorful refrigerators are popping up all across Wichita these days —...
KWCH.com
Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
KAKE TV
Derby business raided in alleged Ponzi scheme
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The company is called Premiere Global Corporation and it has been operating out of Derby for the last 22 years. However yesterday a judge ordered a restraining order against it, saying there is a clear threat of immediate and irreparable injury and a concern the owners will try to dissipate their assets and transfer funds.
classiccountry1070.com
Parents asked for input on boundary change for Wichita high school
The Wichita school district has scheduled feedback sessions for parents to get input on a proposed boundary change for Southeast High School. The proposal would move some students from Southeast to Heights High School. It’s being considered as a way to reduce the student population at Southeast. There are...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at The Dive; a beach-themed bar in the Douglas Design District
A new beach-themed bar called The Dive has opened in the Douglas Design District at 1207 E. Douglas. The Dive has a cocktail menu, light blue decor with beach vibes throughout. I stopped by real quick to check it out during their soft opening week. ===========. 1207 East Douglas Avenue,...
Mayor on reason for police at his home: ‘I won’t be intimidated’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple confirmed that the Wichita Police Department has provided security at his home. He was not specific about why, but he and the police chief indicated it is because of threats. KSN News asked the mayor about the security at his home during a Thursday morning news conference […]
Something to smile about: longtime orthodontic practice to expand with new space
A Wichita orthodontic practice has been on the east side for decades but is moving farther east in order to have more space.
Celebration of Life Service scheduled for officer Daniel Gumm
A Celebration of Life Service has been scheduled for Officer Daniel Gumm, who lost his battle against cancer Wednesday night.
Comments / 1