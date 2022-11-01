ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Applications open for holiday assistance programs across Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Local non-profits are gearing up for the winter months, and are now accepting applications for holiday assistance. People can apply to be a part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree until Nov. 16. Jami Scott, director of social services with the Salvation Army South Central Area Command, said it usually gives gifts to 10,000 kids in need every year.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

'I couldn't do it without them': Senior grocery program could shut down

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Roving Pantry Program will be closing after over 40 years of serving homebound seniors in Wichita unless they can raise $50,000 to continue services in 2023. Senior Services of Wichita Executive Director Laurel Alkire told KAKE News Wednesday that there are multiple factors in the...
WICHITA, KS
Truth About Cars

Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices

A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Who’s behind the big-money push to retake Sedgwick County District 4?

Sedgwick County commissioners in three districts face challengers for reelection on Nov. 8, but one race is drawing the most attention from donors and the biggest expenditures by a candidate: District 4, where Ryan Baty is trying to recapture for Republicans the seat held by incumbent Democrat Lacey Cruse. District 4 includes central Wichita, extends north to include Park City and Valley Center and extends west to take in Maize.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita dealership barred from selling vehicles, license revoked

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Thursday that Midwest Wholesale, LLC, a local car dealership, had its license revoked and has been permanently banned from selling motor vehicles in Kansas. An $86,996.87 default judgment was entered against Midwest Wholesale for violations of the Kansas Consumer...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Derby business raided in alleged Ponzi scheme

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The company is called Premiere Global Corporation and it has been operating out of Derby for the last 22 years. However yesterday a judge ordered a restraining order against it, saying there is a clear threat of immediate and irreparable injury and a concern the owners will try to dissipate their assets and transfer funds.
DERBY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Parents asked for input on boundary change for Wichita high school

The Wichita school district has scheduled feedback sessions for parents to get input on a proposed boundary change for Southeast High School. The proposal would move some students from Southeast to Heights High School. It’s being considered as a way to reduce the student population at Southeast. There are...
WICHITA, KS

