What staffing shortage? One Miami Chick-fil-A owner/operator has been deluged with applications after switching his staff to a three-day, 14-hour workweek.Justin Lindsey was looking for a novel way to reward workers who were "literally working 70 hours a week, week in and week out," he recently told QSR magazine.The popular franchise was profitable and sales were robust but that was coming at the expense of staff burnout. So, early this year, Lindsey cooked up a new recipe for success: overhauling weekly schedules.He divided his staff of 38 — 18 store leaders and 20 frontline employees — into two groups and alternated weekly schedules...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO